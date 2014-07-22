Drug Hypersensitivity, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, Volume 34-3
1st Edition
Authors: Pascal Demoly
eBook ISBN: 9780323320344
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323320153
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2014
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, edited by Dr. Pascal Demoly, is devoted to Drug Hypersensitivity. Articles in this issue include: Drug allergy diagnosis; Principles of drug allergy management: acute drug reactions, individual preventive measures, desensitization, general preventive measures; Antibiotics allergy; Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs HS; Local and general anesthetics allergy; Radiocontrast media and dyes allergy; Chemotherapeutic agents allergy; Vaccine allergy; Biological agents HS; Anti-epileptic allergy; Iron and Vitamin Allergy; Antiviral drug allergy; Additive allergy; and Unmet needs in drug allergy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 22nd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323320344
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323320153
About the Authors
Pascal Demoly Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pulmonology and Addiction Unit, Department of Heart and Lung Diseases, University Hospital of Montpellier
