Drug Discovery Approaches for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders
1st Edition
Alzheimer's Disease
Description
Drug Discovery Approaches for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders: Alzheimer’s Disease examines the drug discovery process for neurodegenerative diseases by focusing specifically on Alzheimer’s Disease and illustrating the paradigm necessary to ensure future research and treatment success.
The book explores diagnosis, epidemiology, drug discovery strategies, current therapeutics, and much more to provide a holistic approach to the discovery, development, and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. Through its coverage of the latest research in targeted drug design, preclinical studies, and mouse and rat models, the book is a must-have resource for all pharmaceutical scientists, pharmacologists, neuroscientists, and clinical researchers working in this area. It illustrates why these drugs tend to fail at the clinical stage, and examines Alzheimer’s Disease within the overall context of improving the drug discovery process for the treatment of other neurodegenerative disorders.
Key Features
- Provides a compilation of chemical considerations required in drug discovery for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders
- Examines different classes of compounds currently being used in discovery and development stages
- Explores in vitro and in vivo models with respect to their ability to translate these models to human conditions
- Distills the most significant information across multiple areas of Alzheimer’s disease research to provide a single, comprehensive, and balanced resource
Readership
Professionals involved in the drug discovery process, whether in academia, research institutes or the pharmaceutical industry. This includes scientists who are involved in drug design to those involved in clinical trials
Table of Contents
- General description of neurodegenerative disorders
- Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis
- National plan and resources to address Alzheimer’s disease
- Current Medications for Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease: Acetylcholine esterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonist
- Physicochemical properties for potential AD drugs
- Receptor approaches
- Amyloid hypothesis
- Tau proteins
- Cholesterol and fat metabolism
- Energy Metabolism
- Simple in vivo models of Neurodegeneration (C. Elegans, fruitfly, and similar models)
- Rodent Models
- Clinical Trials
- Non-pharmacologic Treatment Approaches
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128028100
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028117
About the Editor
Adeboye Adejare
Dr. Adejare’s work group is interested in the areas of design and synthesis of small organic molecules to probe neurodegeneration. They are also interested in in vitro models of drug absorption and ability to cross blood brain barrier; drug targeting; pharmaceutical profiling; and chemistry of fluoroaromatic compounds. The research is funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Office of Naval Research, and several pharmaceutical companies. These efforts have resulted in over 30 publications, a patent, and over 80 presentations at meetings, including invited presentations at national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA