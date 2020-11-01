COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Drug Delivery Devices and Therapeutic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128198384

Drug Delivery Devices and Therapeutic Systems

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Eric Chappel
Paperback ISBN: 9780128198384
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
115.00
150.00
127.50
209.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Therapeutic applications
    2. Implantable Drug Devices
    3. Microfluidics
    4. Nanotechnology
    5. Biodegradable Hydrogel
    6. Microneedles
    7. Wearable DDS

Description

Drug Delivery Devices and Therapeutic Systems examines the current technology and innovations moving drug delivery systems (DDS) forward. It provides an overview of the therapeutic use of drug delivery devices including design and applications, also giving a description of the design of each device and some background to the DDS application. While other books focus on the therapy, the primary emphasis in this book is on current technologies for DDS application including microfluidics, nanotechnology, biodegradable hydrogel and microneedles, with a special emphasis on wearable DDS. Part of the Developments in Biomedical Engineering and Bioelectronics series, this book is written by experts in the field and informed with information directly from manufacturers. Pharmaceutical scientists, medical researchers, biomedical engineers and clinical professionals will find this an essential reference.

Key Features

  • Provides essential information on the most recent drug delivery systems available
  • Explains current technology and its applications to drug delivery
  • Contains contributions from biomedical engineers, pharmaceutical scientists, and manufacturers

Readership

Pharmaceutical scientists, academic researchers, research scientists and graduate students in universities and in industry

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128198384

Ratings and Reviews

About the Author

Eric Chappel

Dr. Chappel is a project manager with 15 years of product development experience. In this role he leads the development of wearable Bolus Injectors and flow control valves for drug delivery and manages the MEMS design team. Before joining Debiotech, Dr. Chappel worked with Memscap SA to develop and industrialize the packaging of optical MEMS, and with Max Planck Institute to study the magnetic properties of Li-ion battery materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Debiotech SA, Lausanne, Switzerland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.