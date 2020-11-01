Drug Delivery Devices and Therapeutic Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Therapeutic applications
2. Implantable Drug Devices
3. Microfluidics
4. Nanotechnology
5. Biodegradable Hydrogel
6. Microneedles
7. Wearable DDS
Description
Drug Delivery Devices and Therapeutic Systems examines the current technology and innovations moving drug delivery systems (DDS) forward. It provides an overview of the therapeutic use of drug delivery devices including design and applications, also giving a description of the design of each device and some background to the DDS application. While other books focus on the therapy, the primary emphasis in this book is on current technologies for DDS application including microfluidics, nanotechnology, biodegradable hydrogel and microneedles, with a special emphasis on wearable DDS. Part of the Developments in Biomedical Engineering and Bioelectronics series, this book is written by experts in the field and informed with information directly from manufacturers. Pharmaceutical scientists, medical researchers, biomedical engineers and clinical professionals will find this an essential reference.
Key Features
- Provides essential information on the most recent drug delivery systems available
- Explains current technology and its applications to drug delivery
- Contains contributions from biomedical engineers, pharmaceutical scientists, and manufacturers
Readership
Pharmaceutical scientists, academic researchers, research scientists and graduate students in universities and in industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198384
Ratings and Reviews
About the Author
Eric Chappel
Dr. Chappel is a project manager with 15 years of product development experience. In this role he leads the development of wearable Bolus Injectors and flow control valves for drug delivery and manages the MEMS design team. Before joining Debiotech, Dr. Chappel worked with Memscap SA to develop and industrialize the packaging of optical MEMS, and with Max Planck Institute to study the magnetic properties of Li-ion battery materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Debiotech SA, Lausanne, Switzerland
