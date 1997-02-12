Drosophila Cells in Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122294600, 9780080530536

Drosophila Cells in Culture

1st Edition

Authors: Guy Echalier Guy Echalier
eBook ISBN: 9780080530536
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122294600
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th February 1997
Page Count: 702
Description

Currently Drosophila is a dominant experimental model in developmental biology and in gene regulation in eukaryotes. This volume summarizes some thirty years of experience in the handling of in vitro cultured Drosophila cells. Its main emphasis is on gene transfer methodology, cell responses to heat shock, hormonal regulation of genes, and on the expression and mobility of transposable elements.

Key Features

  • Some thirty years of experience in handling in vitro cultured Drosophila cells
  • Cell cultures which provide material for a multiplicity of biochemical approaches
  • DNA-mediated gene transfer as an irreplaceable tool for analyzing basic mechanisms of regulation
  • Drosophila cell lines which qualify them for use in biotechnology

Table of Contents

Composition of the Body Fluid of Drosophila and the Design of Culture Media for Drosophila Cells
Primary Cell Cultures of Drosophila Cells
Drosophila Continuous Cell Lines
Karyotype and Cell Cycle
Biology and Biochemistry of Cultured Cell Lines: Nucleic Acids
Biology and Biochemistry of Cultured Cell Lines: Proteins
Experimental Models of Gene Regulation: Heat-Shock Response of Drosophila Cells
Experimental Models of Gene Regulation: Cell Responses to Hormones
Gene Transfer Into Cultured Drosophila Cells
Transposons
Drosophila Viruses and Other Infections of Cultured Cells

About the Author

Guy Echalier

Guy Echalier is an esteemed expert in the research of Drosophilia, having over thirty years experience handling in vitro cultured Drosophilia cells.

Reviews

"Beginners with basic training in handling cultured cells will find the book a useful introduction to the art of culturing Drosophila cells. It is also the definitive reference work on Drosophila cell culture.... May the book inspire many scientists to establish new cell lines, and so help to bridge the gap between vertebrate biochemistry and Drosophila genetics." --NATURE

