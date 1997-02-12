Drosophila Cells in Culture
1st Edition
Description
Currently Drosophila is a dominant experimental model in developmental biology and in gene regulation in eukaryotes. This volume summarizes some thirty years of experience in the handling of in vitro cultured Drosophila cells. Its main emphasis is on gene transfer methodology, cell responses to heat shock, hormonal regulation of genes, and on the expression and mobility of transposable elements.
Key Features
- Some thirty years of experience in handling in vitro cultured Drosophila cells
- Cell cultures which provide material for a multiplicity of biochemical approaches
- DNA-mediated gene transfer as an irreplaceable tool for analyzing basic mechanisms of regulation
- Drosophila cell lines which qualify them for use in biotechnology
Table of Contents
Composition of the Body Fluid of Drosophila and the Design of Culture Media for Drosophila Cells
Primary Cell Cultures of Drosophila Cells
Drosophila Continuous Cell Lines
Karyotype and Cell Cycle
Biology and Biochemistry of Cultured Cell Lines: Nucleic Acids
Biology and Biochemistry of Cultured Cell Lines: Proteins
Experimental Models of Gene Regulation: Heat-Shock Response of Drosophila Cells
Experimental Models of Gene Regulation: Cell Responses to Hormones
Gene Transfer Into Cultured Drosophila Cells
Transposons
Drosophila Viruses and Other Infections of Cultured Cells
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 12th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530536
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122294600
About the Author
Guy Echalier
Guy Echalier is an esteemed expert in the research of Drosophilia, having over thirty years experience handling in vitro cultured Drosophilia cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center National de la Recherche Scientifique, Universite Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, France
Reviews
"Beginners with basic training in handling cultured cells will find the book a useful introduction to the art of culturing Drosophila cells. It is also the definitive reference work on Drosophila cell culture.... May the book inspire many scientists to establish new cell lines, and so help to bridge the gap between vertebrate biochemistry and Drosophila genetics." --NATURE