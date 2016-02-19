Driven Magnetic Fusion Reactors
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Course, Erice-Trapani, Italy, 18-26 September 1978
Description
Driven Magnetic Fusion Reactors is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the Course held in Erice-Trapani, Italy on September 18-26, 1978. This collection describes the reactor aspects, the devices, physics, and the common technologies of the ""mirrors"" and the ""two component Tokamaks"" approach.
This book reviews the mirror approach, which is used in the magnetic fusion energy program in the U.S. This program focuses on the tandem mirror and field reversed mirror concepts. This book explains the physics of field reversed mirrors and the mirror fusion test facility. The mirror machine as capable of producing fusion reaction with many advantages compared to the mainline tokamak is also discussed. The text also describes other ways to construct a fusion reactor by using a small quantity of quadrupole minimum-B mirrors that are linked toroidally to form a closed-line containment system. This book then presents methods of operating a driven tokamak reactor using the beam heated tokamak BHT, the two-component TCT, and the hot ion tokamak. This collection also describes the roles of low-Q fusion devices, and that of the fission-fusion hybrid version. This text addresses the non-electrical applications of the fusion process that is being done in the U.S. Then this collection also discusses a global approach to the fuel cycles and the different energy strategies of the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
This book addresses the many interests of nuclear physicists, nuclear engineers, scientists, students, and academicians in the field of advanced physics.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Opening Speech
I. The "Mirror" Approach
U.S. Mirror Program
Tandem Mirror Physics and TMX
The Physics of Field Reversed Mirrors
The Mirror Fusion Test Facility
The Economic Significance of Q for Mirror Reactors
Tandem Mirror Reactors
Field-Reversed Mirror Reactor
Toroidally Linked Mirrors
Beam Driven Bumpy Torus Reactor
Mirror Hybrid Reactors
Beam and Plasma Direct Converters
Superconducting Magnets for Mirror Machines
II. The "Two Component Tokamaks" Approach
Physics of the Two Component and Hot Ion Tokamaks
TFTR Status Report
Plasma Parametric Studies and Potential Applications of Driven Fusion Reactors
Neutral Beam Injectors
III . Possible Roles of Low Q Fusion Devices
Non-Electric Fusion Energy Applications
A Global Approach to Fuel Cycles?
Hybrids as Fuel Factories
The Hybrids in the Energy Strategies
Round Table on Hybrids
Summary
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140186