Driven Magnetic Fusion Reactors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244594, 9781483140186

Driven Magnetic Fusion Reactors

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Course, Erice-Trapani, Italy, 18-26 September 1978

Editors: B. Brunelli
eBook ISBN: 9781483140186
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 482
Description

Driven Magnetic Fusion Reactors is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the Course held in Erice-Trapani, Italy on September 18-26, 1978. This collection describes the reactor aspects, the devices, physics, and the common technologies of the ""mirrors"" and the ""two component Tokamaks"" approach.
This book reviews the mirror approach, which is used in the magnetic fusion energy program in the U.S. This program focuses on the tandem mirror and field reversed mirror concepts. This book explains the physics of field reversed mirrors and the mirror fusion test facility. The mirror machine as capable of producing fusion reaction with many advantages compared to the mainline tokamak is also discussed. The text also describes other ways to construct a fusion reactor by using a small quantity of quadrupole minimum-B mirrors that are linked toroidally to form a closed-line containment system. This book then presents methods of operating a driven tokamak reactor using the beam heated tokamak BHT, the two-component TCT, and the hot ion tokamak. This collection also describes the roles of low-Q fusion devices, and that of the fission-fusion hybrid version. This text addresses the non-electrical applications of the fusion process that is being done in the U.S. Then this collection also discusses a global approach to the fuel cycles and the different energy strategies of the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
This book addresses the many interests of nuclear physicists, nuclear engineers, scientists, students, and academicians in the field of advanced physics.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Opening Speech

I. The "Mirror" Approach

U.S. Mirror Program

Tandem Mirror Physics and TMX

The Physics of Field Reversed Mirrors

The Mirror Fusion Test Facility

The Economic Significance of Q for Mirror Reactors

Tandem Mirror Reactors

Field-Reversed Mirror Reactor

Toroidally Linked Mirrors

Beam Driven Bumpy Torus Reactor

Mirror Hybrid Reactors

Beam and Plasma Direct Converters

Superconducting Magnets for Mirror Machines

II. The "Two Component Tokamaks" Approach

Physics of the Two Component and Hot Ion Tokamaks

TFTR Status Report

Plasma Parametric Studies and Potential Applications of Driven Fusion Reactors

Neutral Beam Injectors

III . Possible Roles of Low Q Fusion Devices

Non-Electric Fusion Energy Applications

A Global Approach to Fuel Cycles?

Hybrids as Fuel Factories

The Hybrids in the Energy Strategies

Round Table on Hybrids

Summary

List of Participants


Details

No. of pages:
482
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140186

About the Editor

B. Brunelli

