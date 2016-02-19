Driven Magnetic Fusion Reactors is a collection of papers from the Proceedings of the Course held in Erice-Trapani, Italy on September 18-26, 1978. This collection describes the reactor aspects, the devices, physics, and the common technologies of the ""mirrors"" and the ""two component Tokamaks"" approach.

This book reviews the mirror approach, which is used in the magnetic fusion energy program in the U.S. This program focuses on the tandem mirror and field reversed mirror concepts. This book explains the physics of field reversed mirrors and the mirror fusion test facility. The mirror machine as capable of producing fusion reaction with many advantages compared to the mainline tokamak is also discussed. The text also describes other ways to construct a fusion reactor by using a small quantity of quadrupole minimum-B mirrors that are linked toroidally to form a closed-line containment system. This book then presents methods of operating a driven tokamak reactor using the beam heated tokamak BHT, the two-component TCT, and the hot ion tokamak. This collection also describes the roles of low-Q fusion devices, and that of the fission-fusion hybrid version. This text addresses the non-electrical applications of the fusion process that is being done in the U.S. Then this collection also discusses a global approach to the fuel cycles and the different energy strategies of the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

This book addresses the many interests of nuclear physicists, nuclear engineers, scientists, students, and academicians in the field of advanced physics.