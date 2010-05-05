Dreaming and Nightmares, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 5-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue reviews the current status of scientific dream study and offers the most up-to-date reviews on topics such as dream recall (including variables affecting dream recall, and the psychopathology of altered dream recall), dream content (including the assessment of dream content and variables affecting dream content), dreaming and cognitive functions (dreaming and emotional processing, personality and psychopathology, and learning and memory), disordered dreaming (such as nightmares in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, dreaming epiphenomena of narcolepsy, and parasomnias), medications altering dreaming, and the role of dreams in psychotherapy. Because sleep and dreams are inextricably linked, it is important for every sleep specialist to have an understanding of the current scientific understanding of normal and disordered dreaming.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 5th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718720
About the Authors
J. Pagel Author
JF Pagel has authored more than 170 publications. His basic research addressed the electrophysiology of consciousness, the neurochemistry of sleep and dream, and the role of REM sleep in learning and memory. His clinical work includes proofs for non-dreaming and the requirement of sleep for dream and nightmare, the diagnostic code for nightmare disorder, a definition protocol for dream, and demonstrations that REM sleep and dreaming are doubly dissociable. He has developed approaches to treating insomnia, sleep & altitude, narcolepsy, pediatric parasomnias, and waking somnolence, as well as addressing dream and nightmare use in trauma, art, creativity and filmmaking. He is co-editor of one of the major sleep-medicine texts: Primary Care Sleep Disorders (2007/ 2014). His books include: The Limits of Dream – A Scientific Exploration of the Mind /Brain Interface (2007), Dreaming and Nightmares (ed.) (2010), and Dream Science – Exploring the Forms of Consciousness (2014).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, School of Medicine, USA