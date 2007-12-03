Dr. Tom Shinder's ISA Server 2006 Migration Guide

Dr. Tom Shinder is a 17 year veteran of the IT industry. Prior to entering IT, Dr. Tom graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and was a practicing neurologist with special interests in epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Dr. Tom began his career in IT as a consultant, and has worked with many large companies, including Fina Oil, Microsoft, IBM, HP, Dell and many others. He started his writing career toward the end of the 1990s and has published over 30 books on Windows, Windows Networking, Windows Security and ISA Server/TMG, UAG and Microsoft DirectAccess. For over a decade, ISA Server and TMG were Tom’s passions, and he ran the popular web site www.isaserver.org, in addition to writing 8 books on ISA/TMG. Tom joined Microsoft in December of 2009 as a member of the UAG DirectAccess team and started the popular “Edge Man” blog that covered UAG DirectAccess. He is currently a Principal Knowledge Engineer in the Server and Cloud Division Information Experience Group Solution’s Team and his primary focus now is private cloud – with special interests in private cloud infrastructure and security.