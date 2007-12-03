Dr. Tom Shinder's ISA Server 2006 Migration Guide
1st Edition
Description
Dr. Tom Shinder’s ISA Server 2006 Migration Guide provides a clear, concise, and thorough path to migrate from previous versions of ISA Server to ISA Server 2006. ISA Server 2006 is an incremental upgrade from ISA Server 2004, this book provides all of the tips and tricks to perform a successful migration, rather than rehash all of the features which were rolled out in ISA Server 2004. Also, learn to publish Exchange Server 2007 with ISA 2006 and to build a DMZ.
- Highlights key issues for migrating from previous versions of ISA Server to ISA Server 2006.
- Learn to Publish Exchange Server 2007 Using ISA Server 2006.
- Create a DMZ using ISA Server 2006.
Key Features
- Dr. Tom Shinder’s previous two books on configuring ISA Server have sold more than 50,000 units worldwide.
- Dr. Tom Shinder is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) for ISA Server and a member of the ISA Server beta testing team.
Readership
For system administrators and security professionals who are migrating from previous versions of ISA Server to ISA Server 2006 in order to secure their network.
Table of Contents
ISA 2006 Firewall Core
Preparing the Network Infrastructure
Configuring ISA 2006 Clients and Automating
Client Provisioning
Installing and Configuring the ISA Server 2006 Software
Creating and Using ISA 2006 Firewall Access Policy
Publishing Network Services to the Internet with ISA 2006
Creating Remote Access and Site to Site VPNs with ISA Firewalls
ISA 2006 Stateful Inspection and Application Layer Filtering
Accelerating Web Performance with ISA 2006 Caching Capabilities
Using ISA Server 2006 Monitoring, Logging, and Reporting Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 3rd December 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555515
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491990
About the Author
Thomas W Shinder
Dr. Tom Shinder is a 17 year veteran of the IT industry. Prior to entering IT, Dr. Tom graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and was a practicing neurologist with special interests in epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Dr. Tom began his career in IT as a consultant, and has worked with many large companies, including Fina Oil, Microsoft, IBM, HP, Dell and many others. He started his writing career toward the end of the 1990s and has published over 30 books on Windows, Windows Networking, Windows Security and ISA Server/TMG, UAG and Microsoft DirectAccess. For over a decade, ISA Server and TMG were Tom’s passions, and he ran the popular web site www.isaserver.org, in addition to writing 8 books on ISA/TMG. Tom joined Microsoft in December of 2009 as a member of the UAG DirectAccess team and started the popular “Edge Man” blog that covered UAG DirectAccess. He is currently a Principal Knowledge Engineer in the Server and Cloud Division Information Experience Group Solution’s Team and his primary focus now is private cloud – with special interests in private cloud infrastructure and security.
Affiliations and Expertise
Member of Microsoft’s ISA Server Beta Team and Microsoft MVP for ISA Server, Dallas, TX, U.S.A.