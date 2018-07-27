Dosage Form Design Considerations
1st Edition
Volume I
Table of Contents
1. Preformulation in drug research and pharmaceutical product development
2. Physicochemical aspects to be considered in Pharmaceutical Product Development
3. Role of physicochemical parameters on drug absorption and their Implications in Pharmaceutical Product Development
4. Physiologic Factors Related to Drug Absorption
5. Physico-chemical, pharmaceutical and biological considerations in GIT Absorption of drugs
6. Influence of Drug Properties and Routes of Drug Administration on the design of controlled release systems
7. Drug stability and degradation studies
8. First pass metabolism considerations in Pharmaceutical Product Development
9. Dissolution profile considerations during Pharmaceutical Product Development
10. Drug disposition considerations in Pharmaceutical Product Development
11. Protein and tissue binding: Implication on pharmacokinetic parameters
12. Preformulation studies of drug substances, proteins and peptides: Role in drug discovery and Pharmaceutical Product Development
13. Role of salt selection in drug discovery and development
14. Drug Complexation: Implications in drug solubilization and oral bioavailability enhancement
15. Solubility and solubilization approaches in Pharmaceutical Product Development
16. Rheology and its implications on performance of liquid dosage forms
17. Micromeritics in Pharmaceutical Product Development
18. Four stages in Pharmaceutical Product Development – Preformulation – Prototype development - Biological aspects - Scale up studies – Commercialization
19. Scale up studies in Pharmaceutical Product Development
20. Manipulation of physiological processes for Pharmaceutical Product Development
21. Impact of pharmaceutical product Quality on Clinical Efficacy
22. Formulation additives used in Pharmaceutical Products: Emphasis on regulatory perspectives and GRAS
Description
Dosage Form Design Parameters, Volume I, examines the history and current state of the field within the pharmaceutical sciences, presenting key developments. Content includes drug development issues, the scale up of formulations, regulatory issues, intellectual property, solid state properties and polymorphism. Written by experts in the field, this volume in the Advances in Pharmaceutical Product Development and Research series deepens our understanding of dosage form design parameters. Chapters delve into a particular aspect of this fundamental field, covering principles, methodologies and the technologies employed by pharmaceutical scientists. In addition, the book contains a comprehensive examination suitable for researchers and advanced students working in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biotechnology and related industries.
Key Features
- Examines the history and recent developments in drug dosage forms for pharmaceutical sciences
- Focuses on physicochemical aspects, prefomulation solid state properties and polymorphism
- Contains extensive references for further discovery and learning that are appropriate for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and those interested in drug dosage design
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in the field of Pharmaceutics. Appropriate for those in the pharmaceutical industry, scientists from chemical engineering, and those in drug discovery and development
About the Series Volume Editors
Rakesh Tekade Series Volume Editor
Dr Rakesh K Tekade, Assistant Professor of the Department of Pharmaceutics, investigates the design, development and characterization of targeted nanotechnology based formulations for the site specific delivery of therapeutic drugs, siRNA, microRNA, plasmids, proteins and peptide for the treatment of cancer. His current research encompasses development of novel polymeric nanomaterial for effective cytosolic delivery of anticancer bioactives. Dr Tekade’s research is focused on designing a new generation of nanoparticles, which could identify the cancer cells and selectively deliver anticancer drugs and genes to inhibit the growth of cancer while sparing healthy tissues. His research work involves the applications of polymer chemistry, nanotechnology, molecular biology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and imaging techniques. Dr Tekade has also investigated the anticancer activity and molecular mechanism of several compounds and nanoformulations against cancer cell lines. Dr Tekade has over 70 publications, 01 patent, 7 book chapters, and 3 editorial articles. He has delivered several invited research talks and presented research finding in more than 30 scientific conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India