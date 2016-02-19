Doppler Radar & Weather Observations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780122214226, 9781483294827

Doppler Radar & Weather Observations

2nd Edition

Authors: Richard Doviak Dusan Zrnic
eBook ISBN: 9781483294827
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 1993
Page Count: 562
Description

This book reviews the principles of Doppler radar and emphasizes the quantitative measurement of meteorological parameters. It illustrates the relation of Doppler radar data and images to atmospherix phenomena such as tornados, microbursts, waves, turbulence, density currents, hurricanes, and lightning. Radar images and photographs of these weather phenomena are included.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* The Second Edition of Doviak and Zrnic's classic text has been expanded to include:

  • Polarimetric measurements and data processing
  • An updated section on RASS
  • Wind profilers
  • Observations with the WSR-88D
  • An updated treatment of lightning
  • Turbulence in the planetary boundary layer
  • A short history of radar
  • Chapter problem sets

Table of Contents

CONTENTS: Introduction. Electromagnetic Waves and Propagation. Radar and Its Environment. Weather Signals. Doppler Spectra of Other Signals. Weather Signal Processing. Considerations in the Observation of Weather. Precipitation Measurements. Observations of Fair Weather. Appendices. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
562
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483294827

About the Author

Richard Doviak

Affiliations and Expertise

National Severe Storms Laboratory, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Dusan Zrnic

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oklahoma

