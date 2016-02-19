Doppler Radar & Weather Observations
2nd Edition
Description
This book reviews the principles of Doppler radar and emphasizes the quantitative measurement of meteorological parameters. It illustrates the relation of Doppler radar data and images to atmospherix phenomena such as tornados, microbursts, waves, turbulence, density currents, hurricanes, and lightning. Radar images and photographs of these weather phenomena are included.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* The Second Edition of Doviak and Zrnic's classic text has been expanded to include:
- Polarimetric measurements and data processing
- An updated section on RASS
- Wind profilers
- Observations with the WSR-88D
- An updated treatment of lightning
- Turbulence in the planetary boundary layer
- A short history of radar
- Chapter problem sets
Table of Contents
CONTENTS: Introduction. Electromagnetic Waves and Propagation. Radar and Its Environment. Weather Signals. Doppler Spectra of Other Signals. Weather Signal Processing. Considerations in the Observation of Weather. Precipitation Measurements. Observations of Fair Weather. Appendices. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 22nd April 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294827
About the Author
Richard Doviak
Affiliations and Expertise
National Severe Storms Laboratory, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Dusan Zrnic
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oklahoma