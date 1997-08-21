Domestic Security Systems

House break-ins have increased by a factor of three in the UK over the last 20 years. Few people have not been touched by the affects, even if only though the experience of family and friends who have suffered a burglary. There is a way to reduce significantly the chances of being targeted by thieves: fit an alarm. But isn't that expensive and complicated? Not if you build your own system. This book shows you how, with common sense and basic do-it-yourself skills, you can protect your home.

It also gives tips and ideas which will help you to maintain and improve your home security, even if you already have an alarm. Every circuit in this book is clearly described and illustrated, and contains components that are easy to source. Advice and guidance are based on the real experience of the author who is an alarm installer, and the designs themselves have been rigorously put to use on some of the most crime-ridden streets in the world. To illustrate the principles described in this book, Tony Brown has used two examples of houses, one a typical semi-detached home and one an average three-bedroomed detached bungalow (for which designs would also suit an apartment). Working systems are shown in operation based on these examples. The designs in this book include all elements, including sensors, detectors, alarms, controls, lights, video and door entry systems. Chapters cover installation, testing and maintenance, and upgrading. Better safe than sorry, and you won't be sorry if you use this book.