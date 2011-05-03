Do You Web 2.0? - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344360, 9781780632568

Do You Web 2.0?

1st Edition

Public Libraries and Social Networking

Authors: Linda Berube
eBook ISBN: 9781780632568
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344360
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 3rd May 2011
Page Count: 160
Description

Web 2.0 technology is a hot topic at the moment, and public librarians in particular are beginning to feel the pressure to apply these tools. Indeed, Web 2.0 has the potential to transform library services, but only if the policy and strategy for those services are ready to be transformed. The author not only reviews these tools and provides practical advice and case studies on how they can be applied in the public library setting, but also recommends the policies and business cases that begin to create a new strategy for public libraries.

Key Features

  • Particularly geared to the public library setting
  • Advice on using in conjunction or integrated with other public library services
  • Examples of best practice

Readership

Public librarians

Table of Contents

List of figures

List of acronyms

About the author

Acknowledgements

Prologue

Do you Web 2.0? A confession

About the book

About the readers of this book

Part I: Public libraries and social networking: can we Web 2.0?

Chapter 1: Public libraries and digital climate change

A sign of the times

We’ve been here before

‘By increment or revolution’

Chapter 2: Web 2.0 ethos: hive mind and the wisdom of the crowd

Do you Web 1.0?

Or do you Web 2.0? The sliding scale of implementation

To Web 2.0 or Library 2.0?

Part II: Web 2.0 tools and the librarians who love them: an overview

Chapter 3: Do you Web 2.0? A round-up of Web 2.0 in public libraries

All the news that’s fit to stream: RSS, blogs and podcasts

It pays to share: photos, video, music, social networking

Putting it all together: start pages and mash-ups

Somewhere in the middle: wikis

Do librarians really trust the wisdom of the crowd? Folksonomies, social bookmarking, tagging, social catalogues

Conclusion

Part III: By increment and revolution: libraries getting to Web 2.0

Chapter 4: A tale of one country

The challenge to libraries

Why British public libraries?

A bit of UK public library pre-history

A hierarchy of library online implementation

Conclusion

Part IV: ‘Tilling the soil, seeding the ideas’: the Web 2.0 business case

Chapter 5: Introducing Web 2.0

The experiment level

Proof of concept or pilot level

Live service level

Business case and participation framework

Building the (business) case

Business case best practice as exemplified in the case studies

Chapter 6: Exceeding your stretch: a conclusion

In the beginning, the future

A stretch too far?

References and resources

Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632568
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344360

About the Author

Linda Berube

Linda Berube is no stranger to using web services to transform public libraries. As a regional manager for e-services and e-procurement, she not only oversaw the distributed interoperability of library management systems, but also created and managed the implementation of a co-operative national chat service, the People's Network Enquire, in which over 100 English authorities and 500 staff participated. Enquire was voted overwhelmingly the People's Network service which added value to library service, by librarians in an independent study of the People's Network by the Tavistock Institute.

Affiliations and Expertise

Legal Deposit Advisory Panel, UK

Reviews

This concise guide to a hot topic is timely, perceptive and engagingly written.... Useful to public librarians and a worthy acquisition for university libraries supporting LIS students., Managing Information

