Do You Web 2.0?
1st Edition
Public Libraries and Social Networking
Web 2.0 technology is a hot topic at the moment, and public librarians in particular are beginning to feel the pressure to apply these tools. Indeed, Web 2.0 has the potential to transform library services, but only if the policy and strategy for those services are ready to be transformed. The author not only reviews these tools and provides practical advice and case studies on how they can be applied in the public library setting, but also recommends the policies and business cases that begin to create a new strategy for public libraries.
Key Features
- Particularly geared to the public library setting
- Advice on using in conjunction or integrated with other public library services
- Examples of best practice
Public librarians
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of acronyms
About the author
Acknowledgements
Prologue
Do you Web 2.0? A confession
About the book
About the readers of this book
Part I: Public libraries and social networking: can we Web 2.0?
Chapter 1: Public libraries and digital climate change
A sign of the times
We’ve been here before
‘By increment or revolution’
Chapter 2: Web 2.0 ethos: hive mind and the wisdom of the crowd
Do you Web 1.0?
Or do you Web 2.0? The sliding scale of implementation
To Web 2.0 or Library 2.0?
Part II: Web 2.0 tools and the librarians who love them: an overview
Chapter 3: Do you Web 2.0? A round-up of Web 2.0 in public libraries
All the news that’s fit to stream: RSS, blogs and podcasts
It pays to share: photos, video, music, social networking
Putting it all together: start pages and mash-ups
Somewhere in the middle: wikis
Do librarians really trust the wisdom of the crowd? Folksonomies, social bookmarking, tagging, social catalogues
Conclusion
Part III: By increment and revolution: libraries getting to Web 2.0
Chapter 4: A tale of one country
The challenge to libraries
Why British public libraries?
A bit of UK public library pre-history
A hierarchy of library online implementation
Conclusion
Part IV: ‘Tilling the soil, seeding the ideas’: the Web 2.0 business case
Chapter 5: Introducing Web 2.0
The experiment level
Proof of concept or pilot level
Live service level
Business case and participation framework
Building the (business) case
Business case best practice as exemplified in the case studies
Chapter 6: Exceeding your stretch: a conclusion
In the beginning, the future
A stretch too far?
References and resources
Index
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 3rd May 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632568
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344360
Linda Berube
Linda Berube is no stranger to using web services to transform public libraries. As a regional manager for e-services and e-procurement, she not only oversaw the distributed interoperability of library management systems, but also created and managed the implementation of a co-operative national chat service, the People's Network Enquire, in which over 100 English authorities and 500 staff participated. Enquire was voted overwhelmingly the People's Network service which added value to library service, by librarians in an independent study of the People's Network by the Tavistock Institute.
Legal Deposit Advisory Panel, UK
This concise guide to a hot topic is timely, perceptive and engagingly written.... Useful to public librarians and a worthy acquisition for university libraries supporting LIS students., Managing Information