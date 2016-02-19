DNA Structures, Part A, Synthesis and Physical Analysis of DNA, Volume 211
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chemical Synthesis of DNA:
M.H. Caruthers, G. Beaton, J.V. Wu, and W. Wiesler, Chemical Synthesis of Deoxyoligonucleotides and Deoxyoligonucleotide Analogs.
T. Brown and D.J.S. Brown, Purification of Synthetic DNA.
B.A. Connolly, Synthetic Oligodeoxynucleotides Containing Modified Bases.
P.S. Miller, Preparation of Psoralen-Derivatized Oligodeoxyribonucleodise Methylphosphonates.
Nonstandard DNA Structures and Their Analysis:
R.E. Dickerson, DNA Structure from A to Z.
V.I. Ivanov and D.Y. Krylov, A-DNA in Solution as Studied by Diverse Approaches.
B.H. Johnston, Generation and Detection of Z-DNA.
A.H. Murchie and D.M.J. Lilley, Supercoiled DNA and Cruciform Structures.
M.D. Frank-Kamenetskii, Protonated DNA Structures.
D. Sen and W. Gilbert, Guanine Quartet Structures.
K. Rippe and T.M. Jovin, Parallel-Stranded Duplex DNA.
W.N. Hunter, Crystallographic Studies of DNA Containing Mismatches, Modified, and Unpaired Bases.
Spectroscopic Methods for Analysis of DNA:
J. Feigon, V. Sklenar, E. Wang, D.E. Gilbert, R.F. Macaya, and P. Schultze, 1H NMR Spectroscopy of DNA.
D.G. Gorenstein, 31P NMR of DNA.
J.Van Wijk, B.D. Huckriede, J.H. Ippel, and C. Altona, Furanose Sugar Conformations in DNA from NMR Coupling Constants.
E. Taillandier and J. Liquier, Infrared Spectroscopy of DNA.
W.L. Peticolas and E. Evertsz, Conformation of DNA in Vitro and in Vivo from Laser Raman Scattering.
R.M. Clegg, Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer and Nucleic Acids.
D.M. Gray, R.L. Ratliff, and M.R. Vaughan, Circular Dichroism Spectroscopy of DNA.
Structural Methods of DNA Analysis:
Y. Timsit and D. Moras, Crystallization of DNA.
J. Langowski, W. Kremer, and U. Kapp, Dynamic Light Scattering for Study of Solution Conformation and Dynamics of Superhelical DNA.
E. von Kitzing, Modeling DNA Structures: Molecular Mechanics and Molecular Dynamics.
A.V. Vologodskii and M.D. Frank-Kamenetskii, Modeling Supercoiled DNA.
R. Thresher and J. Griffith, Electron Microscopic Visualization of DNA and DNA-Protein Complexes as Adjunct to Biochemical Studies.
P.G. Arscott and V.A. Bloomfield, Scanning Tunneling Microscopy of Nucleic Acids.
J. Dubochet, M. Adrian, I. Dustin, P. Furrer, and A. Stasiak, Cryoelectron Microscopy of DNA Molecules in Solution.
J. Torbet, Solution Behavior of DNA Studied with Magnetically Induced Birefringence.
K.J. Breslauer, E. Freire, and M. Straume, Calorimetry: A Tool for DNA and Ligand-DNA Studies. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
To understand the structures and dynamics of DNA and its interactions with ligands, a complete analysis of its confirmational flexibility is required. This volume and its companion, Volume 212 of Methods in Enzymology, collate in one source all the methods and approaches needed to achieve this goal.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, microbiologists, geneticists, and industrial researchers working on protein products.
Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Lilley Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University, Dundee, Scotland
James Dahlberg Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A.