DNA Replication Across Taxa, Volume 39
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Laura Kaguni
eBook ISBN: 9780128051146
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047354
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 2016
Page Count: 372
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Replication Initiation in Bacteria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bacterial Replication Origins
- 3 Mechanism of Initiation
- 4 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: The E. coli DNA Replication Fork
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Initiation at oriC, the Origin of Replication
- 3 The Primosome, DnaB, and DnaG
- 4 Role of SSB at the Replication Fork
- 5 The Elongation Stage
- 6 Concluding Comments
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: The Replication System of Bacteriophage T7
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 T7-Encoded Proteins Involved in DNA Replication
- 3 Initiation of DNA Replication at the Chromosomal Origin
- 4 Replication Intermediates
- 5 Minimal T7 Replisome
- 6 Leading-Strand Synthesis
- 7 Lagging-Strand Synthesis
- 8 Coordination of Leading- and Lagging-Strand Synthesis
- Chapter Four: Protein-Primed Replication of Bacteriophage Φ29 DNA
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Protein-Primed Replication Mechanism
- 3 In Vivo Compartmentalization of ϕ29 DNA Replication
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Archaeal DNA Replication Origins and Recruitment of the MCM Replicative Helicase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Origin Recognition in Eukaryotes
- 3 Recruitment of the Replicative Helicase
- 4 Archaeal Replication Origin Specification
- 5 Structure of Archaeal Orc1/Cdc6 Proteins
- 6 Role of ATP in MCM Loading
- 7 The Mechanism of MCM Recruitment by Orc1–1
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: The Eukaryotic Replication Machine
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The CMG Helicase
- 3 The Polymerase Alpha-Primase
- 4 The Leading and Lagging Strand DNA Polymerases Epsilon and Delta
- 5 The PCNA Clamp and RFC Clamp Loader
- 6 The Eukaryotic Replisome Structure and Function
- 7 Comparison of Bacterial and Eukaryotic Replisomes
- 8 Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: The Many Roles of PCNA in Eukaryotic DNA Replication
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 PCNA Structure and Function
- 3 The Role of PCNA in Normal DNA Replication
- 4 The Role of PCNA in Translesion Synthesis
- 5 The Role of PCNA in Error-Free Damage Bypass
- 6 The Role of PCNA in Break-Induced Replication
- 7 The Role of PCNA in Mismatch Repair
- 8 The Role of PCNA in Replication-Coupled Nucleosome Assembly
- 9 Putting It All Together
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Animal Mitochondrial DNA Replication
- Abstract
- 1 Overview
- 2 Structure–Function Relationships in mtDNA Replication Proteins
- 3 Mechanisms of Mitochondrial DNA Replication In Vivo
- 4 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Fidelity of Nucleotide Incorporation by the RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase from Poliovirus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nucleic Acid Polymerases Employ General Acid Catalysis
- 3 Kinetic and Structural Determinants of PV RdRp Fidelity
- 4 Remote-Site Control of an Active-Site Fidelity Checkpoint
- 5 RdRp Fidelity Is a Determinant of Viral Virulence
- 6 RdRp Fidelity Mutants Are Vaccine Candidates
- 7 Correlated Motions of Functionally Important Motifs of the RdRp may be a Determinant of Nucleotide Incorporation Fidelity
- 8 Nucleotide Binding-Occluded and Binding-Competent States of the RdRp–RNA Complex as Determinants of Fidelity
- 9 Conserved, Active-Site Determinants of RdRp Incorporation Fidelity may Exist that can be Targeted for Viral Attenuation
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
DNA Replication Across Taxa, the latest volume in The Enzymes series summarizes the most important discoveries associated with DNA replication.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of enzymes
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051146
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047354
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Laura Kaguni Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Laurie S. Kaguni works at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Michigan State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Michigan State University, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.