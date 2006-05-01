DNA Repair, Part B, Volume 409

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Overproduction and purification of RFC-related clamp loaders and PCNA-related clamps from Saccharomyces cerevisiae Chapter 2 Functional Assays for Replication Protein A (RPA) Chapter 3 Human DNA Ligases I, III, and IV – purification and new specific assays for these enzymes. Chapter 4 Enzymatic Mechanism of the WRN Helicase/Nuclease Chapter 5 Analysis of the DNA Unwinding Activity of RECQ Family Helicases Chapter 6 Characterization of Checkpoints Responses to DNA damage in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: Basic Protocols Chapter 7 Recruitment of ATR-ATRIP, Rad17, and 9-1-1 Complexes to DNA Damage Chapter 8 Multiple approaches to study S. cerevisiae Rad9, a prototypical checkpoint protein Chapter 9 Methods for studying adaptation to the DNA damage checkpoint in yeast Chapter 10 DNA damage-induced phosphorylation of Rad55 protein as a sentinel for DNA damage checkpoint activation in S. cerevisiae Chapter 11 Methods for studying Mutagenesis and Checkpoints in Schizosaccharomyces pombe Chapter 12 Methods for Determining Spontaneous Mutation Rates Chapter 13 Genomic Approaches for Identifying DNA Damage Response Pathways in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Chapter 14 Techniques for y-H2AX detection Chapter 15 Methods for studying the cellular response to DNA damage: influence of the Mre11 complex on chromosome metabolism Chapter 16 Detecting repair intermediates in vivo: effects of DNA damage response genes on single stranded DNA accumulation at uncapped telomeres in budding yeast Chapter 17 Analysis of Non-B DNA Structure at Chromosomal Sites in the Mammalian Genome Chapter 18 Detection and Structural Analysis of R-Loops Chapter 19 The delitto perfetto approach to in vivo site-directed mutagenesis and chromosome rearrangements with synthetic oligonucleotides in yeast Chapter 20 Assays for transcriptional mutagenesis in active genes Chapter 21 Methods for studying chromatin assembly coupled to DNA repair Chapter 22 Structure-fucntion analysis of SWI2/SNF2 enzymes Chapter 23 Genomic Approach for the Understanding of Dynamic Aspect of Chromosome Behavior Chapter 24 Measurement of Chromosomal DNA Single-Strand Breaks and Replication Fork Progression Rates Chapter 25 Monitoring DNA replication following UV-induced damage in Escherichia coli Chapter 26 Methods to study replication fork collapse in budding yeast Chapter 27 Analysis of Gross-Chromosomal Rearrangements in Saccharomyces cerevisiae Chapter 28 Formation and processing of stalled replication forks – utility of two-dimensional agarose gels Chapter 29 Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase-1 activation during DNA damage and repair