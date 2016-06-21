DNA Repair in Cancer Therapy

DNA Repair and Cancer Therapy: Molecular Targets and Clinical Applications, Second Edition provides a comprehensive and timely reference that focuses on the translational and clinical use of DNA repair as a target area for the development of diagnostic biomarkers and the enhancement of cancer treatment.

Experts on DNA repair proteins from all areas of cancer biology research take readers from bench research to new therapeutic approaches. This book provides a detailed discussion of combination therapies, in other words, how the inhibition of repair pathways can be coupled with chemotherapy, radiation, or DNA damaging drugs.

Newer areas in this edition include the role of DNA repair in chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, radiation DNA damage, Fanconi anemia cross-link repair, translesion DNA polymerases, BRCA1-BRCA2 pathway for HR and synthetic lethality, and mechanisms of resistance to clinical PARP inhibitors.