DNA - Recombination Interactions and Repair
1st Edition
Proceedings of the FEBS Symposium on DNA, Liblice, 1979
Description
DNA: Recombination, Interactions and Repair presents the result of the proceedings of the FEBS Symposium on DNA, which focuses on DNA recombination in vivo and in vitro, DNA interactions, and DNA repair. This book presents problems involving topics on DNA that have been studied intensively using methodological approaches and developed techniques for cloning, physical mapping, and sequencing of DNA. This text also notes that this approach has provided a basis for further genetic studies at the molecular level. The problems related to the genetic complexity of higher organisms and the relationships between the structure of genetic material and the regulation of expression of genetic information, as well as genetic engineering of micro-organisms, which become amenable to experimental investigation, are also presented in this text. This book notes that these problems are closely associated with endeavors to understand the molecular foundations of living processes to create a rational basis for treating genetic and viral diseases. This text will be a valuable source of information for students studying in the field of genetics, especially those conducting extensive research on DNA.
Table of Contents
Preface
DNA Recombinations In Vitro
Structural and Functional Analysis of Cloned Bacterial rRNA Genes
Functional Elements of Sea Urchin Histone Genes
Structural Studies of Mouse Immunoglobulin Genes
Cloning and Expression of Foreign Replication Origins in the Single Stranded DNA Phage M13
The Use of Recombinant DNA Techniques in the Analysis of Trypanosoma brucei Kinetoplast DNA
Construction of λgtWES.T5-622: an Improved Recombinant DNA Vector Allowing Selection for Foreign DNA Inserts
Cloning of Carp Preproinsulin cDNA in E. coli
Analysis of Balbiani Ring DNA of Chironomus thummi by Cloning in E. coli
Excision and Replication of Mitochondrial Genomes from Spontaneous Petite Mutants of Yeast
Mitochondrial DNA in Maize
Cloning of B. subtilis Genes in E. coli and Expression of Some Cloned Genes in B. subtilis
Cloning of the Bacillus sphaericus R Modification Methylase Gene in E. coli
New Members of Bacillus subtilis Phage Group Containing a Protein Link in Their Circular DNA
Characteristics of Clear-Plaque and Temperate Forms of Phage Delta
Relation of Transforming Activity to Molecular Weight of Restriction Fragments of Bacillus subtilis DNA
Regulatory Sequences in Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic DNA
DNA Sequences in the Yeast 2 µm Plasmid: Some Recent Innovations in Sequencing Techniques
Mapping of Different Stages of Colicin E1 Plasmid DNA Melting
Multicopy Plasmid R6KA1 in Escherichia coli Minicells - Interaction of Its DNA Molecules with the Cell Membrane
Action of DNA Methylase from Escherichia coli K-12 on the Complementary Deoxyhexanucleotides d(pC-A-T-C-A-T) and d(G-T-A-G-T-Ap)
Physical Characterization of the Genome of a Papovavirus of the Syrian Hamster
Action of Single-Strand Specific Nuclease from Rye Germ Nuclei on Native DNA
DNA Interactions
Preparation and Characterization of Defined DNAs: the Role of DNA Structure in Gene Regulation
Teleaction in DNA and DNA-Protein Complexes: a Quantitative Study
The Rule of Selection of the Transcription Regulatory Sequences in ΦX 174 Genome
Recognition of Chemically-Damaged DNA by Oligopeptides and Gene 32 Protein from Phage T4
The Role of DNA Composition and Sequence in Selective Binding of Polypeptides and Proteins
Thermal Melting of DNA Complexed with Polypeptides Containing Basic and Neutral Aliphatic Amino Acid Residues
Investigation of Nonspecific Complexes of DNA with RNA Polymerase by the Kinetic Method
Infrared Spectroscopic Investigations of DNA-Caffeine Interaction
DNA - Anthracyclin Antibiotics Interaction In Vitro: Evidence for Intercalation
Circular Dichroism and Structure of DNA-Phenosafranine Complexes
Structural Domains in Histones
Enzymatic Methylation of Histones and Nucleosome Assembly In Vitro
Fractionation of Native and Reconstituted Chromatin by Digestion with Deoxyribonuclease II
Salt-Dependent Structural States of Reconstituted SV 40 Minichromosomes
Changes in the Circular Dichroic Spectrum of Calf Thymus Solubilized Chromatin Caused by Ultraviolet Irradiation
Effect of Acid Treatment on Staining Properties of Isolated Nucleoprotein and Chromatin in Cell Nuclei
Conservatism of Mouse Satellite DNA in Transplantable Tumors
Specificity of Transcription of Single Copy DNA in Different Rat Tissues
Use of Modern Polarographic Techniques in the DNA Research
Recombination In Vivo
On the Use of Plasmids for the Study of Genetic Transformation in Bacillus subtilis
Characterization of B. subtilis recH Mutant and of its Revertants with Low Activity of ATP-Dependent DNase
DNA Rearrangements in IS2 that Form New Promoters
Genomic and Environmental Influences on Mutagen-Induced Recombination in Plant Chromosomes
The Effect of Extracellular Factors on DNA Synthesis and Proliferation of Lymphocytes
Structure of Avian Defective Leukemia Virus Genomes
Origin of the Endogenous Avian Retrovirus, RAV-O
In Vivo Effect of Three Transformation-Defective Mutants of Subgroup C Avian Sarcoma Viruses
Study of Transfection of the Mechanism of Control of Expression of the Avian Sarcoma Virus Genome in Transformed Mammalian Cells
The Influence of Host Cell on the Mechanism of Transfection
In Vivo and In Vitro Recombination Between DNA Molecules in Optimized CaCl2_Dependent Transfection Systems - Cloning of the OCR Gene
DNA Repair
Mechanisms of Repair of Methylated Bases in the DNA of Escherichia coli
Loss of Nuclear Photoreactivating Enzyme Following Ultraviolet-Irradiation of Chlamydomonas
Heterogeneity of AP-Endonuclease in Barley Cells
Nucleases of Barley Chloroplasts Acting on DNA Modified by UV-Light and by Methyl Methanesulfonate
Cooperation of UV Inducible and Excision Repair Systems in DNA Dark Repair of Escherichia coli
The Effect of UV-Induction on DNA Replication in UVIrradiated Excision-Deficient Escherichia coli
Induced Repair by Phage DNA
DNA-Membrane Interactions in the Repair of DNA in Bacillus subtilis
Possible Role of Repair Processes in GC to AT Transition Induced by 2-Aminopurine
Ultraviolet and Chemical Induced DNA Repair in Human Cells Assayed by Bromodeoxyuridine Photolysis or by Cytosine Arabinoside Arrest
Repair Processes in Normal Human Cells and in Xeroderma Pigmentosum Cells
Repair of DNA Damage Induced by Alkylating Agents in Germinating Barley Embryos
Replication and Repair Processes in Chinese Hamster Cells: The Effects of Ultraviolet Light, Alkylating Chemicals and X-rays Studied by DNA Unwinding in Alkali
Differential Action of Vinylnitrofurans and Nitrofuraldehyde on Bacterial and Human DNA
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 601
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157979