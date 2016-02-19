DNA: Recombination, Interactions and Repair presents the result of the proceedings of the FEBS Symposium on DNA, which focuses on DNA recombination in vivo and in vitro, DNA interactions, and DNA repair. This book presents problems involving topics on DNA that have been studied intensively using methodological approaches and developed techniques for cloning, physical mapping, and sequencing of DNA. This text also notes that this approach has provided a basis for further genetic studies at the molecular level. The problems related to the genetic complexity of higher organisms and the relationships between the structure of genetic material and the regulation of expression of genetic information, as well as genetic engineering of micro-organisms, which become amenable to experimental investigation, are also presented in this text. This book notes that these problems are closely associated with endeavors to understand the molecular foundations of living processes to create a rational basis for treating genetic and viral diseases. This text will be a valuable source of information for students studying in the field of genetics, especially those conducting extensive research on DNA.

Table of Contents



Preface

DNA Recombinations In Vitro

Structural and Functional Analysis of Cloned Bacterial rRNA Genes

Functional Elements of Sea Urchin Histone Genes

Structural Studies of Mouse Immunoglobulin Genes

Cloning and Expression of Foreign Replication Origins in the Single Stranded DNA Phage M13

The Use of Recombinant DNA Techniques in the Analysis of Trypanosoma brucei Kinetoplast DNA

Construction of λgtWES.T5-622: an Improved Recombinant DNA Vector Allowing Selection for Foreign DNA Inserts

Cloning of Carp Preproinsulin cDNA in E. coli

Analysis of Balbiani Ring DNA of Chironomus thummi by Cloning in E. coli

Excision and Replication of Mitochondrial Genomes from Spontaneous Petite Mutants of Yeast

Mitochondrial DNA in Maize

Cloning of B. subtilis Genes in E. coli and Expression of Some Cloned Genes in B. subtilis

Cloning of the Bacillus sphaericus R Modification Methylase Gene in E. coli

New Members of Bacillus subtilis Phage Group Containing a Protein Link in Their Circular DNA

Characteristics of Clear-Plaque and Temperate Forms of Phage Delta

Relation of Transforming Activity to Molecular Weight of Restriction Fragments of Bacillus subtilis DNA

Regulatory Sequences in Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic DNA

DNA Sequences in the Yeast 2 µm Plasmid: Some Recent Innovations in Sequencing Techniques

Mapping of Different Stages of Colicin E1 Plasmid DNA Melting

Multicopy Plasmid R6KA1 in Escherichia coli Minicells - Interaction of Its DNA Molecules with the Cell Membrane

Action of DNA Methylase from Escherichia coli K-12 on the Complementary Deoxyhexanucleotides d(pC-A-T-C-A-T) and d(G-T-A-G-T-Ap)

Physical Characterization of the Genome of a Papovavirus of the Syrian Hamster

Action of Single-Strand Specific Nuclease from Rye Germ Nuclei on Native DNA

DNA Interactions

Preparation and Characterization of Defined DNAs: the Role of DNA Structure in Gene Regulation

Teleaction in DNA and DNA-Protein Complexes: a Quantitative Study

The Rule of Selection of the Transcription Regulatory Sequences in ΦX 174 Genome

Recognition of Chemically-Damaged DNA by Oligopeptides and Gene 32 Protein from Phage T4

The Role of DNA Composition and Sequence in Selective Binding of Polypeptides and Proteins

Thermal Melting of DNA Complexed with Polypeptides Containing Basic and Neutral Aliphatic Amino Acid Residues

Investigation of Nonspecific Complexes of DNA with RNA Polymerase by the Kinetic Method

Infrared Spectroscopic Investigations of DNA-Caffeine Interaction

DNA - Anthracyclin Antibiotics Interaction In Vitro: Evidence for Intercalation

Circular Dichroism and Structure of DNA-Phenosafranine Complexes

Structural Domains in Histones

Enzymatic Methylation of Histones and Nucleosome Assembly In Vitro

Fractionation of Native and Reconstituted Chromatin by Digestion with Deoxyribonuclease II

Salt-Dependent Structural States of Reconstituted SV 40 Minichromosomes

Changes in the Circular Dichroic Spectrum of Calf Thymus Solubilized Chromatin Caused by Ultraviolet Irradiation

Effect of Acid Treatment on Staining Properties of Isolated Nucleoprotein and Chromatin in Cell Nuclei

Conservatism of Mouse Satellite DNA in Transplantable Tumors

Specificity of Transcription of Single Copy DNA in Different Rat Tissues

Use of Modern Polarographic Techniques in the DNA Research

Recombination In Vivo

On the Use of Plasmids for the Study of Genetic Transformation in Bacillus subtilis

Characterization of B. subtilis recH Mutant and of its Revertants with Low Activity of ATP-Dependent DNase

DNA Rearrangements in IS2 that Form New Promoters

Genomic and Environmental Influences on Mutagen-Induced Recombination in Plant Chromosomes

The Effect of Extracellular Factors on DNA Synthesis and Proliferation of Lymphocytes

Structure of Avian Defective Leukemia Virus Genomes

Origin of the Endogenous Avian Retrovirus, RAV-O

In Vivo Effect of Three Transformation-Defective Mutants of Subgroup C Avian Sarcoma Viruses

Study of Transfection of the Mechanism of Control of Expression of the Avian Sarcoma Virus Genome in Transformed Mammalian Cells

The Influence of Host Cell on the Mechanism of Transfection

In Vivo and In Vitro Recombination Between DNA Molecules in Optimized CaCl2_Dependent Transfection Systems - Cloning of the OCR Gene

DNA Repair

Mechanisms of Repair of Methylated Bases in the DNA of Escherichia coli

Loss of Nuclear Photoreactivating Enzyme Following Ultraviolet-Irradiation of Chlamydomonas

Heterogeneity of AP-Endonuclease in Barley Cells

Nucleases of Barley Chloroplasts Acting on DNA Modified by UV-Light and by Methyl Methanesulfonate

Cooperation of UV Inducible and Excision Repair Systems in DNA Dark Repair of Escherichia coli

The Effect of UV-Induction on DNA Replication in UVIrradiated Excision-Deficient Escherichia coli

Induced Repair by Phage DNA

DNA-Membrane Interactions in the Repair of DNA in Bacillus subtilis

Possible Role of Repair Processes in GC to AT Transition Induced by 2-Aminopurine

Ultraviolet and Chemical Induced DNA Repair in Human Cells Assayed by Bromodeoxyuridine Photolysis or by Cytosine Arabinoside Arrest

Repair Processes in Normal Human Cells and in Xeroderma Pigmentosum Cells

Repair of DNA Damage Induced by Alkylating Agents in Germinating Barley Embryos

Replication and Repair Processes in Chinese Hamster Cells: The Effects of Ultraviolet Light, Alkylating Chemicals and X-rays Studied by DNA Unwinding in Alkali

Differential Action of Vinylnitrofurans and Nitrofuraldehyde on Bacterial and Human DNA

Index