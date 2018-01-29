Kesser: Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan

Section 1: Introduction to Dizziness

1. Dizziness Demographics and Population Health

2. Clinical Examination of the Dizzy Patient in the Context of Contemporary Diagnostic Techniques

Section 2: Pediatric

3. Development of the Vestibular System and Balance Function: Differential Diagnosis in the Pediatric Population

4. Assessment Techniques for Vestibular Evaluation in Pediatric Patients

5. The Predominant Forms of Vertigo in Children and Their Associated Findings on Balance Function Testing

Section 3: Adolescent and Adult

6. Dizziness and Vertigo in the Adolescent

7. Evaluation of Dizziness in the Litigating Patient

8. vHIT

9. Positional Vertigo: As Occurs Across All Age Groups

10. Vestibular Neuritis

11. Migraine-Associated Vertigo

12. Superior Canal Dehiscence

13. Meniere’s Disease: A Challenging and Relentless Disorder

14. Uncommon causes of disequilibrium in the adult

Section 4: Elderly

15. Baroreflexes

16. Vertebrobasilar Infarcts and Ischemia

17. Dizziness in the Elderly

18. Medication-Related Dizziness in the Older Adult

19. Vestibular Rehabilitation of Older Adults with Dizziness