Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan
1st Edition
Get a quick, expert overview of dizziness and vertigo from childhood through old age with this concise, practical resource. Drs. Bradley W. Kesser and Tucker Gleason have assembled a leading team of experts to address timely clinical topics of interest to otolarynologists and other health care providers who see patients with these common problems.
Kesser: Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan
Section 1: Introduction to Dizziness
1. Dizziness Demographics and Population Health
2. Clinical Examination of the Dizzy Patient in the Context of Contemporary Diagnostic Techniques
Section 2: Pediatric
3. Development of the Vestibular System and Balance Function: Differential Diagnosis in the Pediatric Population
4. Assessment Techniques for Vestibular Evaluation in Pediatric Patients
5. The Predominant Forms of Vertigo in Children and Their Associated Findings on Balance Function Testing
Section 3: Adolescent and Adult
6. Dizziness and Vertigo in the Adolescent
7. Evaluation of Dizziness in the Litigating Patient
8. vHIT
9. Positional Vertigo: As Occurs Across All Age Groups
10. Vestibular Neuritis
11. Migraine-Associated Vertigo
12. Superior Canal Dehiscence
13. Meniere’s Disease: A Challenging and Relentless Disorder
14. Uncommon causes of disequilibrium in the adult
Section 4: Elderly
15. Baroreflexes
16. Vertebrobasilar Infarcts and Ischemia
17. Dizziness in the Elderly
18. Medication-Related Dizziness in the Older Adult
19. Vestibular Rehabilitation of Older Adults with Dizziness
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323551373
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323551366
Bradley Kesser
Dept of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA
A. Tucker Gleason
Head and Neck Surgery, University of Virginia Health System, Dept of Otolaryngology, Division of Communicative, Charlottesville Virginia