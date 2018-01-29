Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323551366, 9780323551373

Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan

1st Edition

Authors: Bradley Kesser A. Tucker Gleason
eBook ISBN: 9780323551373
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323551366
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th January 2018
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get a quick, expert overview of dizziness and vertigo from childhood through old age with this concise, practical resource. Drs. Bradley W. Kesser and Tucker Gleason have assembled a leading team of experts to address timely clinical topics of interest to otolarynologists and other health care providers who see patients with these common problems.

Table of Contents

Kesser: Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan

　

　

Section 1: Introduction to Dizziness

1. Dizziness Demographics and Population Health　

2. Clinical Examination of the Dizzy Patient in the Context of Contemporary Diagnostic Techniques

Section 2: Pediatric

3. Development of the Vestibular System and Balance Function: Differential Diagnosis in the Pediatric Population

4. Assessment Techniques for Vestibular Evaluation in Pediatric Patients

5. The Predominant Forms of Vertigo in Children and Their Associated Findings on Balance Function Testing

Section 3: Adolescent and Adult

6. Dizziness and Vertigo in the Adolescent

7. Evaluation of Dizziness in the Litigating Patient

8. vHIT

9. Positional Vertigo: As Occurs Across All Age Groups

10. Vestibular Neuritis

11. Migraine-Associated Vertigo

12. Superior Canal Dehiscence

13. Meniere’s Disease: A Challenging and Relentless Disorder

14. Uncommon causes of disequilibrium in the adult

Section 4: Elderly

15. Baroreflexes

16. Vertebrobasilar Infarcts and Ischemia

17. Dizziness in the Elderly

18. Medication-Related Dizziness in the Older Adult

19. Vestibular Rehabilitation of Older Adults with Dizziness

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323551373
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323551366

About the Author

Bradley Kesser

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA

A. Tucker Gleason

Affiliations and Expertise

Head and Neck Surgery, University of Virginia Health System, Dept of Otolaryngology, Division of Communicative, Charlottesville Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.