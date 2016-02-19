North-Holland Mathematics Studies, 14: Divisor Theory in Module Categories focuses on the principles, operations, and approaches involved in divisor theory in module categories, including rings, divisors, modules, and complexes.

The book first takes a look at local algebra and homology of local rings. Discussions focus on Gorenstein rings, Euler characteristics of modules, Macaulay rings, Koszul complexes, Noetherian and coherent rings, flatness, and Fitting's invariants. The text then explains divisorial ideals, including divisors, modules of dimension one, and higher divisorial ideals. The manuscript ponders on spherical modules and divisors and I-divisors. Topics include construction, Euler characteristics of Inj (A), change of rings and dimensions, spherical modules, resolutions and divisors, and elementary properties.

The text is a valuable source of information for mathematicians and researchers interested in divisor theory in module categories.