Divisor Theory in Module Categories
1st Edition
Description
North-Holland Mathematics Studies, 14: Divisor Theory in Module Categories focuses on the principles, operations, and approaches involved in divisor theory in module categories, including rings, divisors, modules, and complexes.
The book first takes a look at local algebra and homology of local rings. Discussions focus on Gorenstein rings, Euler characteristics of modules, Macaulay rings, Koszul complexes, Noetherian and coherent rings, flatness, and Fitting's invariants. The text then explains divisorial ideals, including divisors, modules of dimension one, and higher divisorial ideals. The manuscript ponders on spherical modules and divisors and I-divisors. Topics include construction, Euler characteristics of Inj (A), change of rings and dimensions, spherical modules, resolutions and divisors, and elementary properties.
The text is a valuable source of information for mathematicians and researchers interested in divisor theory in module categories.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 : Local Algebra
1.1 . Noetherian and Coherent Rings
1.2 . Local Rings
1.3 . Flatness
1.4 . Fitting's Invariants
Chapter 2 : Homology of Local Rings
2.1 . Koszul Complexes
2.2 . Depth
2.3 . Macaulay Rings
2.4 . Projective and Injective Dimensions
2.5 . Euler Characteristics of Modules
2.6 . Gorenstein Rings
2.7 . Rings of Type One
Chapter 3 : Divisorial Ideals
3.1 . Composition in Id(A)
3.2 . Divisors
3.3 . Modules of Dimension One
Appendix . Higher Divisorial Ideals
Chapter 4 : Spherical Modules and Divisors
4.1 . A Theorem of Gruson
4.2 . Change of Rings and Dimensions
4.3 . Spherical Modules
4.4 . Elementary Properties
4.5 . Resolutions and Divisors
Chapter 5 : I-Divisors
5.1 . Construction
5.2 . Euler Characteristics of Inj(A)
5.3 .Divisors on Inj(A)o
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 130
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257204
About the Author
W. V. Vasconcelos
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University
About the Editor
Leopoldo Nachbin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester