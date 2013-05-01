Diversity and the Effective Corporate Board
1st Edition
Description
The book discusses the various aspects of diversity of corporate boards in terms of gender, age, nationality, tenure, education, experience and personalities. It enumerates the need for such diversity in each category and related concerns. Statistics from around the world support the authors’ claims. The nine chapters in this short book have not been previously published.
Key Features
- Explains the dimensions of board diversity and ways to use them to increase effectiveness.
- Supports its findings with statistics from around the world.
- Relevant for researchers and professionals working in corporate governance and corporate finance
Readership
Graduate students and researchers working in corporate governance as well as professionals involved in selecting, recruiting, and training board members
Table of Contents
Dedication
Introduction
Chapter 1. Diversity—Toward an Effective Board
1.1 Corporate Boards
1.2 Board Diversity—A Must for Effective Board Performance
1.3 Rationale for Board Diversity
1.4 Constraints of Board Diversity
1.5 Types of Diversity
References
Chapter 2. Women on Boards
2.1 Men Still Dominate Boards
2.2 Why So Few Women?
2.3 Why We Need Women on Boards
2.4 Gender Diversity—On the Move
2.5 Women in the Lead
2.6 Bridging the Gap
2.7 Toward a Broader Base
Notes
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 3. Gender Diversity—India and Singapore
3.1 Gender Diversity
3.2 Participation of Women
3.3 Passive Role of Women
3.4 Women Directors Are Younger
3.5 Women Directors Yet to Go Global
3.6 Women: The Newcomers
3.7 Qualification Myth
3.8 Limited Range of Experience
3.9 Women Matter
Chapter 4. As Companies Go Global, Boards Must Follow
4.1 Nationality Diversity
4.2 Level of Global Representation
4.3 Globalization Absent in India and US
4.4 Regional Bias
4.5 Forced Globalization
4.6 International Women Directors
4.7 Skill and Talent Matter to Singapore
4.8 International Directors Are Younger
4.9 Globalization of Boards: In Infancy
4.10 Globalization of Boards Given Thumbs Up
References
Chapter 5. Board Composition: Veteran or Novice
5.1 Diversity of Tenure on the Board
5.2 Optimum Tenure
5.3 US and India Boards Have More Veterans
5.4 Independent Directors Have a Shorter Life Span
5.5 Women—The New Entrants
5.6 Degree of Diversity
5.7 Novice and Veteran
References
Chapter 6. Age Diversity—Toward a Balanced Board
6.1 Why Age Diversity?
6.2 Age Diversity on Boards
6.3 Importance of Age Undermined
References
Chapter 7. Skill Diversity
7.1 Varied Talent
7.2 Pros and Cons
7.3 Finance Background in Demand
7.4 Need for Generalists
7.5 Industry Expert Preferred
7.6 Positive Effect on Performance
References
Chapter 8. Blend of Diverse Personalities
8.1 Deep-Level Diversity
8.2 Leveraging Personality Diversity
References
Chapter 9. Building an Effective Board
9.1 Value-Adding Boards
9.2 Diversity Views
9.3 Building the Right Board
9.4 Making Diversity Work
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 1st May 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124105324
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124104976
About the Author
Ram Mishra
Affiliations and Expertise
ONGC Subir Raha Chair Professor on Corporate Governance, Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, India
Shital Jhunjhunwala
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Center for Corporate Governance, Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad, India
Reviews
"Diversity within a corporate board of directors is increasingly seen as an important element in making the corporation profitable...They describe the need for diversity in gender, age, nationality, tenure, education, experience, and personalities…Among the topics are women on boards, global boards for global companies, veterans and novices, skill diversity, and building an effective board."--ProtoView.com, February 2014