Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly
1st Edition
Description
Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly provides information pertinent to the needs of those giving care as well as of the elderly themselves. This book presents relevant topics of contemporary psychiatric importance.
Organized into four parts encompassing 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the clinical, administrative, and interpersonal problems posed by the elderly patient with disturbed behavior. This text then examines the rational management of disturbing behavior among the elderly in health care and other residential settings. Other chapters consider the use of medications and psychotropic drugs in old age. This book discusses as well the great value of drug therapy in alleviating the sufferings of the elderly and helping them restore the equilibrium that has been disturbed by aging, physical disability, and shrinking socio-economic network around them. The final chapter deals with staff burnout, job stress, and low morale in dealing with the elderly.
This book is a valuable resource for geriatric psychiatrists and caregivers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Acknowledgements
Introduction
I. Clinical Issues and Management
1. A Model for Multi-Dimensional Evaluation of Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly
2. A Clinical Approach to the Management of Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly
3. The Clinical Use of Psychotropic Medications in Old Age
Commentary on the Chapter
4. Treatment of Depression in Old Age: What Works?
5. Recent Advances in the Uderstanding of Dementia
II. Organization of Services
6. Future Challenges: How on Earth Shall We Cope?
Commentary on the Chapter
7. The Organization of Services for the Elderly
III. Mental Health Care and the Community
8. Community Psychiatry and Psychogeriatrics
9. The Law and Mental Health Care for Competent and Incompetent Elderly Persons
IV. Manpower and Training
10. Training: For Whom, How and For What Tasks?
11. Staff Burnout in Dealing with the Elderly: How to Help the Helper
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158303