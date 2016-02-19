Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080351315, 9781483158303

Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly

1st Edition

Editors: A.G. Awad Henry Durost H.M. Rosemary Meier
eBook ISBN: 9781483158303
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 204
Description

Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly provides information pertinent to the needs of those giving care as well as of the elderly themselves. This book presents relevant topics of contemporary psychiatric importance.

Organized into four parts encompassing 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the clinical, administrative, and interpersonal problems posed by the elderly patient with disturbed behavior. This text then examines the rational management of disturbing behavior among the elderly in health care and other residential settings. Other chapters consider the use of medications and psychotropic drugs in old age. This book discusses as well the great value of drug therapy in alleviating the sufferings of the elderly and helping them restore the equilibrium that has been disturbed by aging, physical disability, and shrinking socio-economic network around them. The final chapter deals with staff burnout, job stress, and low morale in dealing with the elderly.

This book is a valuable resource for geriatric psychiatrists and caregivers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Acknowledgements

Introduction

I. Clinical Issues and Management

1. A Model for Multi-Dimensional Evaluation of Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly

2. A Clinical Approach to the Management of Disturbed Behavior in the Elderly

3. The Clinical Use of Psychotropic Medications in Old Age

Commentary on the Chapter

4. Treatment of Depression in Old Age: What Works?

5. Recent Advances in the Uderstanding of Dementia

II. Organization of Services

6. Future Challenges: How on Earth Shall We Cope?

Commentary on the Chapter

7. The Organization of Services for the Elderly

III. Mental Health Care and the Community

8. Community Psychiatry and Psychogeriatrics

9. The Law and Mental Health Care for Competent and Incompetent Elderly Persons

IV. Manpower and Training

10. Training: For Whom, How and For What Tasks?

11. Staff Burnout in Dealing with the Elderly: How to Help the Helper

Index

