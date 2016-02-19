Distributions and the Boundary Values of Analytic Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231686, 9781483268101

Distributions and the Boundary Values of Analytic Functions

1st Edition

Authors: E. J. Beltrami M. R. Wohlers
eBook ISBN: 9781483268101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 130
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Distributions and the Boundary Values of Analytic Functions focuses on the tools and techniques of distribution theory and the distributional boundary behavior of analytic functions and their applications.

The publication first offers information on distributions, including spaces of testing functions, distributions of finite order, convolution and regularization, and testing functions of rapid decay and distributions of slow growth. The text then examines Laplace transform, as well as Laplace transforms of distributions with arbitrary support.

The manuscript ponders on distributional boundary values of analytic functions, including causal and passive operators, analytic continuation and uniqueness, boundary value theorems and generalized Hilbert transforms, and representation theorems for half-plane holomorphic functions with S' boundary behavior.

The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in distributions and the boundary values of analytic functions.

Table of Contents


Fore word

Preface

Chapter I. Distributions

1. Introduction

1.1 Preliminaries

1.2 Some Spaces of Testing Functions

1.3 Schwartz Distributions

1.4 Distributions of Finite Order

1.5 Convolution and Regularization

1.6 Sobolev Spaces

1.7 Testing Functions of Rapid Decay and Distributions of Slow Growth

1.8 Fourier Transforms

Chapter II. The Laplace Transform

2.1 Laplace Transforms of Distributions with Arbitrary Support

2.2 Laplace Transforms of Distributions in D'

2.3 Laplace Transforms of Distribution in E'

Chapter III. Distributional Boundary Values of Analytic Functions

3. Introduction

3.1 Causal Operators

3.2 Representation Theorems for Half Plane Holomorphic Functions with S' Boundary Behavior

3.3 Boundary Value Theorems and Generalized Hubert Transforms

3.4 Analytic Continuation and Uniqueness

3.5 Passive Operators

3.6 Notes and Remarks

Appendix I. Representation of Positive-Real Matrices

Appendix II. Supplementary Remarks

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
130
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483268101

About the Author

E. J. Beltrami

M. R. Wohlers

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.