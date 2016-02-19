Distributions and Fourier Transforms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122206504, 9780080873442

Distributions and Fourier Transforms, Volume 32

1st Edition

Series Editors: William Donoghue
eBook ISBN: 9780080873442
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
121.00
102.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873442

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

William Donoghue Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of California, Irvine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.