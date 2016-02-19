Distributed Computer Control Systems 1982
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth IFAC Workshop, Tallinn, U.S.S.R., 24-26 May 1982
Distributed Computer Control Systems 1982 focuses on the emerging trends in different areas on the use of computers. The text gives emphasis on computer programming, multiprocessor computer systems, and control systems that are considered important in the use of computers.
The book presents various studies on how parallelization can affect the function of multiprocessor computer systems; the initiative being carried out by standardization groups involved in local area communication in improving distributed computer control systems; and how the sensor-base-management-system aids in distributed computer systems architecture. The text also presents studies on the analysis and development of protocols among distributed computer networks; how a distributed computer control system can efficiently work in a plant setting; and the problems associated with the design and implementation of this system and ways to solve them.
The monograph is a great find for those who are involved and interested in computer engineering, computer programming, and in the design, implementation, and control of computer systems.
Welcome Address - T. Vamos, President of IFAC
Welcome Address - B. Tamm, Workshop Chairman
Session 1. R.-R, Tavast, Chairman
Software Design Specifics for Multiprocessor Control Systems
Discussion
Session 2. L.F. Natiello, Chairman
IEEE Project 802: Local Area Network Standard A March 1982 Status Report
Discussion
Standardization Work for Communication among Distributed Computer Control Systems
Discussion
Session 3. L. Rosza, Chairman
Development and Quantitative Evaluation of Distributed Sensor Based Management System
Discussion
Nova Control System - Goals, Architecture and System Design
Discussion
Session 4. A. Work, Chairman
A Memory Intensive Functional Architecture for Distributed Computer Control Systems
Discussion
Implementation and Performance Evaluation of a Distributed Splitted-Bus Multiple Computer System
Discussion
Session 5. M. Maxwell, Chairman
On the Design of Hierarchical Process Control Computer Systems
Discussion
A Model Based Design of Distributed Control Systems Software
Discussion
Session 6. M.G. Rodd, Chairman
Parallel Processing for Real-Time Control and Simulation of DCCS
Discussion
On the Distribution of Tasks in Automation Systems
Discussion
Session 7. Lan Jin, Chairman
Software Test Facilities with Distributed Architecture
Discussion
A Communication System for Use in an Industrial Distributed Control System
Discussion
Session 8. G.G. Wood, Chairman
Development and Analysis of Protocols for Distributed Computer Networks
Discussion
Ring Computer Networks for Real Time Process Control
Discussion
Session 9. T.J. Harrison, Chairman
Panel Discussion
Bottlenecks in the Design and Implementation of DCCS and the Ways to Fight Them
Introductory Statements
Discussion
Additional Papers
EMUNET-Emulator of Network Systems
The Communication Software on a Node of the RDC Network
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152905