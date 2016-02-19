Distributed Computer Control Systems 1982 focuses on the emerging trends in different areas on the use of computers. The text gives emphasis on computer programming, multiprocessor computer systems, and control systems that are considered important in the use of computers. The book presents various studies on how parallelization can affect the function of multiprocessor computer systems; the initiative being carried out by standardization groups involved in local area communication in improving distributed computer control systems; and how the sensor-base-management-system aids in distributed computer systems architecture. The text also presents studies on the analysis and development of protocols among distributed computer networks; how a distributed computer control system can efficiently work in a plant setting; and the problems associated with the design and implementation of this system and ways to solve them.

The monograph is a great find for those who are involved and interested in computer engineering, computer programming, and in the design, implementation, and control of computer systems.