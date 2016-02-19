Distributed Computer Control Systems 1982 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080286754, 9781483152905

Distributed Computer Control Systems 1982

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fourth IFAC Workshop, Tallinn, U.S.S.R., 24-26 May 1982

Editors: R. W. Gellie R.-R. Tavast
eBook ISBN: 9781483152905
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 236
Description

Distributed Computer Control Systems 1982 focuses on the emerging trends in different areas on the use of computers. The text gives emphasis on computer programming, multiprocessor computer systems, and control systems that are considered important in the use of computers. The book presents various studies on how parallelization can affect the function of multiprocessor computer systems; the initiative being carried out by standardization groups involved in local area communication in improving distributed computer control systems; and how the sensor-base-management-system aids in distributed computer systems architecture. The text also presents studies on the analysis and development of protocols among distributed computer networks; how a distributed computer control system can efficiently work in a plant setting; and the problems associated with the design and implementation of this system and ways to solve them.
The monograph is a great find for those who are involved and interested in computer engineering, computer programming, and in the design, implementation, and control of computer systems.

Table of Contents


Welcome Address - T. Vamos, President of IFAC

Welcome Address - B. Tamm, Workshop Chairman

Session 1. R.-R, Tavast, Chairman

Software Design Specifics for Multiprocessor Control Systems

Discussion

Session 2. L.F. Natiello, Chairman

IEEE Project 802: Local Area Network Standard A March 1982 Status Report

Discussion

Standardization Work for Communication among Distributed Computer Control Systems

Discussion

Session 3. L. Rosza, Chairman

Development and Quantitative Evaluation of Distributed Sensor Based Management System

Discussion

Nova Control System - Goals, Architecture and System Design

Discussion

Session 4. A. Work, Chairman

A Memory Intensive Functional Architecture for Distributed Computer Control Systems

Discussion

Implementation and Performance Evaluation of a Distributed Splitted-Bus Multiple Computer System

Discussion

Session 5. M. Maxwell, Chairman

On the Design of Hierarchical Process Control Computer Systems

Discussion

A Model Based Design of Distributed Control Systems Software

Discussion

Session 6. M.G. Rodd, Chairman

Parallel Processing for Real-Time Control and Simulation of DCCS

Discussion

On the Distribution of Tasks in Automation Systems

Discussion

Session 7. Lan Jin, Chairman

Software Test Facilities with Distributed Architecture

Discussion

A Communication System for Use in an Industrial Distributed Control System

Discussion

Session 8. G.G. Wood, Chairman

Development and Analysis of Protocols for Distributed Computer Networks

Discussion

Ring Computer Networks for Real Time Process Control

Discussion

Session 9. T.J. Harrison, Chairman

Panel Discussion

Bottlenecks in the Design and Implementation of DCCS and the Ways to Fight Them

Introductory Statements

Discussion

Additional Papers

EMUNET-Emulator of Network Systems

The Communication Software on a Node of the RDC Network

Author Index


