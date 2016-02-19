Distributed Computer Control System
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Tampa, Florida, U.S.A., 2-4 October 1979
Distributed Computer Control Systems: Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Tampa, Florida, U.S.A., 2-4 October 1979 focuses on the design, processes, methodologies, and applications of distributed computing systems.
The selection first discusses the use of distributed control systems for facility energy management, including space conditioning control, plant design, central plant control, and system design. The book then takes a look at programming distributed computer systems with higher level languages. Topics include design of an application programming language for distributed computing systems; realization of a suitable programming language for distributed computing systems; and optimal structure and capabilities of an automatic control system. The text focuses on the similarities and differences of distributed computer control systems; transaction processing as an efficient conceptual framework for comparing and understanding distributed systems; and multi-processor approach for the automation of quality control in an overall production control system. The selection also deals with transaction processing in distributed control systems; parallel processing for distributed computer control systems; and design and development of distributed control systems.
Table of Contents
Session 1. R. W. Gell1ie, Chairman
The Isabelle Control System - Design Concepts
Discussion
A Distributed Control System for Facility Energy Management
Discussion
Session 2. R. C. Jaeger, Chairman
Programming Distributed Computer Systems with Higher Level Languages
Discussion
A Distributed Control System - Concept and Architecture
Discussion
Structure of an Ideal Distributed Computer Control System
Discussion
Session 3. T. J. Harrison, Chairman
Panel Discussion
Distributed Data Processing Systems-Distributed Computer Control Systems:Similarities and Differences
Introductory Statements:
T. L. Johnson
W. L. Miller
R. P. Singer
H. U. Steusloff
Discussion
Session 4. W. L. Miller, Chairman
A Multi-processor Approach for the Automation of Quality Control in an Overall Production Control System
Concept and Examples of a Distributed Computer System with a High-Speed Ring Data Bus
Discussion
Session 5. F. G. Sheane, Chairman
Transaction Processing in Distributed Control Systems
Discussion
Parallel Processing Concepts for Distributed Computer Control Systems
Discussion
The Design of Distributed Computer Control Systems
Discussion
Session 6. K. D. Müller, Chairman
Development of Distributed Control Systems
Discussion
Additional Papers
Petri Nets for Real Time Control Algorithms Decomposition
Economic Considerations for Real-Time Aircraft/Avionic Distributed Computer Control Systems
Author Index
