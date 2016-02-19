Distributed Computer Control System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244907, 9781483160702

Distributed Computer Control System

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Tampa, Florida, U.S.A., 2-4 October 1979

Editors: T. J. Harrison
eBook ISBN: 9781483160702
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 244
Description

Distributed Computer Control Systems: Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Tampa, Florida, U.S.A., 2-4 October 1979 focuses on the design, processes, methodologies, and applications of distributed computing systems.
The selection first discusses the use of distributed control systems for facility energy management, including space conditioning control, plant design, central plant control, and system design. The book then takes a look at programming distributed computer systems with higher level languages. Topics include design of an application programming language for distributed computing systems; realization of a suitable programming language for distributed computing systems; and optimal structure and capabilities of an automatic control system. The text focuses on the similarities and differences of distributed computer control systems; transaction processing as an efficient conceptual framework for comparing and understanding distributed systems; and multi-processor approach for the automation of quality control in an overall production control system. The selection also deals with transaction processing in distributed control systems; parallel processing for distributed computer control systems; and design and development of distributed control systems.
The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in distributed computing.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Participants

Preface

Welcoming Statement

Session 1. R. W. Gell1ie, Chairman

The Isabelle Control System - Design Concepts

Discussion

A Distributed Control System for Facility Energy Management

Discussion

Session 2. R. C. Jaeger, Chairman

Programming Distributed Computer Systems with Higher Level Languages

Discussion

A Distributed Control System - Concept and Architecture

Discussion

Structure of an Ideal Distributed Computer Control System

Discussion

Session 3. T. J. Harrison, Chairman

Panel Discussion

Distributed Data Processing Systems-Distributed Computer Control Systems:Similarities and Differences

Introductory Statements:

T. L. Johnson

W. L. Miller

R. P. Singer

H. U. Steusloff

Discussion

Session 4. W. L. Miller, Chairman

A Multi-processor Approach for the Automation of Quality Control in an Overall Production Control System

Concept and Examples of a Distributed Computer System with a High-Speed Ring Data Bus

Discussion

Session 5. F. G. Sheane, Chairman

Transaction Processing in Distributed Control Systems

Discussion

Parallel Processing Concepts for Distributed Computer Control Systems

Discussion

The Design of Distributed Computer Control Systems

Discussion

Session 6. K. D. Müller, Chairman

Development of Distributed Control Systems

Discussion

Additional Papers

Petri Nets for Real Time Control Algorithms Decomposition

Economic Considerations for Real-Time Aircraft/Avionic Distributed Computer Control Systems

Author Index

