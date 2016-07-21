Distillation
1st Edition
Description
Distillation, part of the Industrial Equipment for Chemical Engineering set, includes thirteen independent volumes that define how to perform the selection and calculation of equipment involved in the thirteen basic operations of process engineering, also offering reliable and simple methods.
Throughout these concise and easy-to-use books, the author uses his vast practical experience and precision knowledge of global research to present an in-depth study of a variety of aspects within the field of chemical engineering, with this volume focusing on the process of distillation.
Using both practical and theoretical examples, the author describes the various reactions and steps involved in separating out the components of a mixture to attain predefined levels of purity. By investigating different types of liquids, an array of column sizes, and the plates involved in distillation, readers will gain a wide understanding of the physics of liquids.
The book also details the methods needed to understand the machinery used in applied thermodynamics in the hopes of encouraging students and engineers to manually build the programs they need. Chapters are complemented with appendices that provide additional information and associated references.
Key Features
- Contains a practical and theoretical focus on the process of distillation
- Provides a clear analysis on the topic that includes practice applications in process engineering
- Uses both practical and theoretical examples to describe the various reactions and steps involved in separating out the components of a mixture to attain predefined levels of purity
Readership
Students and engineers in Process and Chemical Engineering; those working in the Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical and Oil industries
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- 1: Theoretical Plates in Distillation, Absorption and Stripping – Choice of Type of Column
- Abstract
- 1.1 General
- 1.2 McCabe and Thiele’s method
- 1.3 Global method (more than two components)
- 1.4 Successive plates method
- 1.5 Conclusion
- 1.6 Choice of type of column
- 2: Design and Performances of Gas–Liquid Perforated Plates
- Abstract
- 2.1 Geometry of the plate
- 2.2 Drop in vapor pressure on crossing the plate
- 2.3 Hydrodynamics of the plate
- 2.4 Transfers of mass and heat
- 3: Design and Performances of Liquid–Gas Packed Columns
- Abstract
- 3.1 General
- 3.2 Hydrodynamics of packed columns
- 3.3 Effective height and useable height for the transfer
- 3.4 Effects of the distribution of the liquid: dead height
- 4: Batch Distillation
- Abstract
- 4.1 Simple boiling
- 4.2 Total-reflux distillation
- 4.3 Batch distillation
- Appendix 1: A Few Expressions for Partial Vapor Pressures
- A1.1 Henry’s constant
- A1.2 Empirical formulae
- Appendix 2: Characteristics of Typical Packings
- Appendix 3: Proposal For a Normalized Foaming Test
- A3.1 Experimental protocol
- A3.2 Composition of the control solutions
- Appendix 4: Numerical Integration: Runge–Kutta 4th Order Method
- Appendix 5: Molar Retentions
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 158
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st July 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017760
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481772
About the Author
Jean-Paul Duroudier
Jean-Paul Duroudier is an engineer from Ecole centrale de Paris, France. He has devoted his professional life to the study of materials in chemical engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineer, Ecole Centrale de Paris, France