Dissolved Gas Concentration in Water - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124159167

Dissolved Gas Concentration in Water

2nd Edition

Computation as Functions of Temperature, Salinity and Pressure

Authors: John Colt
eBook ISBN: 9780124159679
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124159167
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th January 2012
Page Count: 306
Description

Aquacultural, oceanographic, and fisheries engineering, as well as other disciplines, require gas solubility data to compute the equilibrium concentration. These calculations, for example, can affect the output of aquacultural production or assist in environmental consulting. Until now, published solubility information has not been available in a consistent and uniform manner in one location. This book presents solubility concentrations of major atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide), noble gases (helium, neon, krypton, xenon), and trace gases (hydrogen, methane, nitrous oxide) as a function of temperature, salinity, pressure, and gas composition in a variety of formats. Data, equations, and theory are explained so that the user is able to understand the calculations and problems. Furthermore, data and solubility information are presented in a range of units to make them accessible across disciplines. This book will help the reader to look at a problem from a quantitative viewpoint and better understand carbonate chemistry. Revised from the earlier edition to include more accurate carbon dioxide tables and separate sections on the solubility of noble gases, trace gases, and oxygen in brines to provide a single resource for gas solubility data. This book is essential for all students and practitioners working in aquatic fields.

Key Features

  • A single source for highly accurate and comprehensive tables for gas solubility in aquatic systems
  • Information provided in tables, equations, and computer programmes
  • Theory is presented to better understand the equations and calculations

Readership

Atmospheric Scientists, Oceanographers, Aquaculture and Environmental Consultants, Chemical Engineers, and Biologists

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

1: SOLUBILITY OF ATMOSPHERIC GASES IN FRESH WATER

General Gas Solubility Relationships  |  Standard Air Solubility Concentration in mol/kg ( ) – Freshwater

Standard Air Solubility Concentration for Carbon Dioxide as a Function of Mole Fraction – Freshwater

Standard Air Solubility Concentration in Conventional Units ( ) – Freshwater  |  Computation of Air Saturation Concentrations ( or ) – Freshwater

Vapor Pressure of Water ( ) – Freshwater  |  Computation of Air Saturation Concentrations as Function of Elevation – Freshwater

Computation of Air Saturation Concentrations as Function of Water Depth – Freshwater

Computation of Bunsen Coefficients and Gas Solubility of an Arbitrary Mole Fraction – Freshwater  |  Computation of Gas Tension, mm Hg – Freshwater

2: SOLUBILITY OF ATMOSPHERIC GASES IN BRACKISH AND MARINE WATERS

Standard Air Solubility Concentration – Seawater  |  Standard Air Solubility Concentration for Carbon Dioxide as a Function of Mole Fraction – Seawater

Computation of Bunsen Coefficients – Seawater  |  Vapor Pressure of Water ( ) – Seawater  |  Hydrostatic Head of Water - Seawater  |  Computation of Gas Tension, mm Hg – Seawater  

3: SUPERSATURATION OF GASES

Computation Supersaturation for Individual Gases in Oceanography  |  Computation and Reporting of Gas Supersaturation  |  Physics of dissolved gases

Physics and physiological basis of gas bubble disease  |  Dissolved gas analysis  |  Computation and reporting of gas supersaturation levels

Computation of gas supersaturation from concentration units  |  Conversion of older reported gas supersaturation data

Impact of depth on gas supersaturation levels  |  Impact of Physical, Chemical, and Biological Processes on Gas Supersaturation

Heating and Cooling Water  |  Mixing waters of different temperatures

Mixing waters of different salinities  |  Bubble Entrainment

4: SOLUBILITY OF NOBLE GASES IN THE ATMOSPHERE

Helium  |  Neon  |  Krypton  |  Xenon

5: SOLUBILITY OF TRACE GASES IN THE ATMOSPHERE

Hydrogen  |  Methane  |  Nitrous oxide 

6: SOLUBILITY OF GASES IN BRINES

Oxygen  |  Carbon dioxide

7: PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF WATER

Density  |  Specific weight  |  Vapor pressure

Heat capacity (Cp)  |  Viscosity  |  Kinematic viscosity

Surface tension  |  Heat of vaporization

REFERENCES

APPENDIX A: COMPUTATION OF GAS SOLUBILITY

APPENDIX B: COMPUTATION OF PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF WATER

APPENDIX C: COMPUTER PROGRAMS

AIRSAT

ARBSAT

APPENDIX D: SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Property of Gases

Definitions of Key Symbols in the Text

Units and Conversions

About the Author

John Colt

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Biologist, National Marine Fisheries Service

Ratings and Reviews

