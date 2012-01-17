Dissolved Gas Concentration in Water
2nd Edition
Computation as Functions of Temperature, Salinity and Pressure
Description
Aquacultural, oceanographic, and fisheries engineering, as well as other disciplines, require gas solubility data to compute the equilibrium concentration. These calculations, for example, can affect the output of aquacultural production or assist in environmental consulting. Until now, published solubility information has not been available in a consistent and uniform manner in one location. This book presents solubility concentrations of major atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide), noble gases (helium, neon, krypton, xenon), and trace gases (hydrogen, methane, nitrous oxide) as a function of temperature, salinity, pressure, and gas composition in a variety of formats. Data, equations, and theory are explained so that the user is able to understand the calculations and problems. Furthermore, data and solubility information are presented in a range of units to make them accessible across disciplines. This book will help the reader to look at a problem from a quantitative viewpoint and better understand carbonate chemistry. Revised from the earlier edition to include more accurate carbon dioxide tables and separate sections on the solubility of noble gases, trace gases, and oxygen in brines to provide a single resource for gas solubility data. This book is essential for all students and practitioners working in aquatic fields.
Key Features
- A single source for highly accurate and comprehensive tables for gas solubility in aquatic systems
- Information provided in tables, equations, and computer programmes
- Theory is presented to better understand the equations and calculations
Readership
Atmospheric Scientists, Oceanographers, Aquaculture and Environmental Consultants, Chemical Engineers, and Biologists
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
1: SOLUBILITY OF ATMOSPHERIC GASES IN FRESH WATER
General Gas Solubility Relationships | Standard Air Solubility Concentration in mol/kg ( ) – Freshwater
Standard Air Solubility Concentration for Carbon Dioxide as a Function of Mole Fraction – Freshwater
Standard Air Solubility Concentration in Conventional Units ( ) – Freshwater | Computation of Air Saturation Concentrations ( or ) – Freshwater
Vapor Pressure of Water ( ) – Freshwater | Computation of Air Saturation Concentrations as Function of Elevation – Freshwater
Computation of Air Saturation Concentrations as Function of Water Depth – Freshwater
Computation of Bunsen Coefficients and Gas Solubility of an Arbitrary Mole Fraction – Freshwater | Computation of Gas Tension, mm Hg – Freshwater
2: SOLUBILITY OF ATMOSPHERIC GASES IN BRACKISH AND MARINE WATERS
Standard Air Solubility Concentration – Seawater | Standard Air Solubility Concentration for Carbon Dioxide as a Function of Mole Fraction – Seawater
Computation of Bunsen Coefficients – Seawater | Vapor Pressure of Water ( ) – Seawater | Hydrostatic Head of Water - Seawater | Computation of Gas Tension, mm Hg – Seawater
3: SUPERSATURATION OF GASES
Computation Supersaturation for Individual Gases in Oceanography | Computation and Reporting of Gas Supersaturation | Physics of dissolved gases
Physics and physiological basis of gas bubble disease | Dissolved gas analysis | Computation and reporting of gas supersaturation levels
Computation of gas supersaturation from concentration units | Conversion of older reported gas supersaturation data
Impact of depth on gas supersaturation levels | Impact of Physical, Chemical, and Biological Processes on Gas Supersaturation
Heating and Cooling Water | Mixing waters of different temperatures
Mixing waters of different salinities | Bubble Entrainment
4: SOLUBILITY OF NOBLE GASES IN THE ATMOSPHERE
Helium | Neon | Krypton | Xenon
5: SOLUBILITY OF TRACE GASES IN THE ATMOSPHERE
Hydrogen | Methane | Nitrous oxide
6: SOLUBILITY OF GASES IN BRINES
Oxygen | Carbon dioxide
7: PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF WATER
Density | Specific weight | Vapor pressure
Heat capacity (Cp) | Viscosity | Kinematic viscosity
Surface tension | Heat of vaporization
REFERENCES
APPENDIX A: COMPUTATION OF GAS SOLUBILITY
APPENDIX B: COMPUTATION OF PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF WATER
APPENDIX C: COMPUTER PROGRAMS
AIRSAT
ARBSAT
APPENDIX D: SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Property of Gases
Definitions of Key Symbols in the Text
Units and Conversions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 17th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159679
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124159167
About the Author
John Colt
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Biologist, National Marine Fisheries Service