Disorders of the Chest Wall, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-2

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Henning A. Gaissert, is devoted to The Chest Wall. Dr. Gaissert has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Acute Infections of the Chest Wall; Chronic Infections of the Chest Wall; Thoracoplasty for TB in the 21st Century; Chest Wall Trauma: Conservative Management and Surgical Reconstruction; Minimally Invasive Repair of the Pectus Excavatum/Carinatum; Surgical Implications of the Straight Back Syndrome; Management of Primary Soft Tissue Tumors of the Chest Wall; Management of Lung Cancer Invading the Superior Sulcus; Management of Breast Cancer Invading the Chest Wall; Chest Wall Reconstruction without Prosthetic Material; Surgical Management of the Radiated Chest Wall and its Complications; Surgical Management of Primary Tumors of the Osseous Chest Wall; Surgical Management of Lung Cancer Involving the Chest Wall; Prosthetic Reconstruction of the Chest Wall, and more!