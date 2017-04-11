Disorders of the Chest Wall, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Henning A. Gaissert, is devoted to The Chest Wall. Dr. Gaissert has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Acute Infections of the Chest Wall; Chronic Infections of the Chest Wall; Thoracoplasty for TB in the 21st Century; Chest Wall Trauma: Conservative Management and Surgical Reconstruction; Minimally Invasive Repair of the Pectus Excavatum/Carinatum; Surgical Implications of the Straight Back Syndrome; Management of Primary Soft Tissue Tumors of the Chest Wall; Management of Lung Cancer Invading the Superior Sulcus; Management of Breast Cancer Invading the Chest Wall; Chest Wall Reconstruction without Prosthetic Material; Surgical Management of the Radiated Chest Wall and its Complications; Surgical Management of Primary Tumors of the Osseous Chest Wall; Surgical Management of Lung Cancer Involving the Chest Wall; Prosthetic Reconstruction of the Chest Wall, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 11th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323528627
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528634
About the Authors
Henning Gaissert Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, MA