Disorders of the Chest Wall, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528627, 9780323528634

Disorders of the Chest Wall, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Henning Gaissert
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528627
eBook ISBN: 9780323528634
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th April 2017
Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Henning A. Gaissert, is devoted to The Chest Wall. Dr. Gaissert has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Acute Infections of the Chest Wall; Chronic Infections of the Chest Wall; Thoracoplasty for TB in the 21st Century; Chest Wall Trauma: Conservative Management and Surgical Reconstruction; Minimally Invasive Repair of the Pectus Excavatum/Carinatum; Surgical Implications of the Straight Back Syndrome; Management of Primary Soft Tissue Tumors of the Chest Wall; Management of Lung Cancer Invading the Superior Sulcus; Management of Breast Cancer Invading the Chest Wall; Chest Wall Reconstruction without Prosthetic Material; Surgical Management of the Radiated Chest Wall and its Complications; Surgical Management of Primary Tumors of the Osseous Chest Wall; Surgical Management of Lung Cancer Involving the Chest Wall; Prosthetic Reconstruction of the Chest Wall, and more!

About the Authors

Henning Gaissert Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, MA

