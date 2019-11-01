Disorders of Sleep and Wakefulness in Parkinson's Disease

Patients with Parkinson’s disease commonly struggle with sleep disorders that which negatively affect their quality of life. Sleep Considerations in the Management of Parkinson's Disease provides a comprehensive overview of common sleep issues and related topics in in this complex field. Each chapter begins with a case that describes a typical scenario related to a sleep problem in Parkinson’s disease, followed by a discussion of both the sleep problem and the specifics of the case, providing practical, real-world information to help you provide better patient care.