Disorders of Sleep and Wakefulness in Parkinson's Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323673747

Disorders of Sleep and Wakefulness in Parkinson's Disease

1st Edition

A Case-Based Guide to Diagnosis and Management

Authors: Lana Chahine
Paperback ISBN: 9780323673747
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 162
Description

Patients with Parkinson’s disease commonly struggle with sleep disorders that which negatively affect their quality of life. Sleep Considerations in the Management of Parkinson's Disease provides a comprehensive overview of common sleep issues and related topics in in this complex field. Each chapter begins with a case that describes a typical scenario related to a sleep problem in Parkinson’s disease, followed by a discussion of both the sleep problem and the specifics of the case, providing practical, real-world information to help you provide better patient care.

Table of Contents

1 Sleep-initiation insomnia
2 Sleep-maintenance insomnia
3 Contribution of mood and anxiety disorders to sleep problems
4 Nocturnal Psychosis
5 Rem sleep behavior disorder in Parkinson's Disease
6 REM Sleep Behavior Disorder as a Prodromal Feature
7 Restless legs syndrome and periodic limb movements
8 Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
9 Circadian Rhythm Abnormalities
10 Nocturia
11 Sleep benefit
12 Excessive daytime sleepiness
13 Brief Reference on Sleep Staging

Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323673747

About the Author

Lana Chahine

