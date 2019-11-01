Disorders of Sleep and Wakefulness in Parkinson's Disease
1st Edition
A Case-Based Guide to Diagnosis and Management
Description
Patients with Parkinson’s disease commonly struggle with sleep disorders that which negatively affect their quality of life. Sleep Considerations in the Management of Parkinson's Disease provides a comprehensive overview of common sleep issues and related topics in in this complex field. Each chapter begins with a case that describes a typical scenario related to a sleep problem in Parkinson’s disease, followed by a discussion of both the sleep problem and the specifics of the case, providing practical, real-world information to help you provide better patient care.
Table of Contents
1 Sleep-initiation insomnia
2 Sleep-maintenance insomnia
3 Contribution of mood and anxiety disorders to sleep problems
4 Nocturnal Psychosis
5 Rem sleep behavior disorder in Parkinson's Disease
6 REM Sleep Behavior Disorder as a Prodromal Feature
7 Restless legs syndrome and periodic limb movements
8 Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
9 Circadian Rhythm Abnormalities
10 Nocturia
11 Sleep benefit
12 Excessive daytime sleepiness
13 Brief Reference on Sleep Staging
Details
