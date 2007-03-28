Dislocations in Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518880, 9780080524689

Dislocations in Solids, Volume 13

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Frank Nabarro John Hirth
eBook ISBN: 9780080524689
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518880
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th March 2007
Page Count: 680
Table of Contents

Preface


  1. Discrete Dislocation plasticity Modeling of Contact and Friction (V.S. Deshpande, A. Needleman and E. Van der Giessen)
  2. Dislocation Ffields in Piezoelectrics (J.P. Nowicki and V.I. Alshits)
  3. Statistical and Non-linear Dynamic Approaches to Collective Behavior of Materials (G. Ananthakrishna)
  4. Topological Modeling of Martensitic Transformations (R.C. Pond, J.P. Hirth, X. Ma and Y.W. Chou)
  5. Dislocations and Twinning in Face Centered Cubic Crystals (M. Niewczas)
  6. Elasticity Dislocations and their Motion in Quaicrystals (K. Edagawa and S. Takeuchi)
  7. Experimental Studies of Dislocation Core Effects (J.C.H. Spence)
  8. In Situ Nanoindentation in a Transmission Electron Microscope (A. Minor, E.A. Stach and J.W. Morris, Jr.)
  9. White Beam Microdiffraction and Dislocation Gradients (G.E. Ice and R.I. Barabash)
  10. X-ray Imaging of phonon Interaction with dislocations (D. Shilo and E. Zolotoyabko)

Description

Dislocations are lines of irregularity in the structure of a solid analogous to the bumps in a badly laid carpet. Like these bumps they can be easily moved, and they provide the most important mechanism by which the solid can be deformed. They also have a strong influence on crystal growth and on the electronic properties of semiconductors.

Key Features

· Influence of dislocations on piezoelectric behavior · New mechanisms for hardening in twinned crystals · Bringing theories of martensite transformation into agreement · Atomic scale motion of dislocations in electron microscopy · Dislocation patterns deduced from X-ray diffraction · Role of dislocations in friction · Dislocation motion in quasicrystals

Readership

Research workers in materials science (novelty and authority of contributions)

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080524689
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444518880

