Dislocations in Solids, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- Discrete Dislocation plasticity Modeling of Contact and Friction (V.S. Deshpande, A. Needleman and E. Van der Giessen)
- Dislocation Ffields in Piezoelectrics (J.P. Nowicki and V.I. Alshits)
- Statistical and Non-linear Dynamic Approaches to Collective Behavior of Materials (G. Ananthakrishna)
- Topological Modeling of Martensitic Transformations (R.C. Pond, J.P. Hirth, X. Ma and Y.W. Chou)
- Dislocations and Twinning in Face Centered Cubic Crystals (M. Niewczas)
- Elasticity Dislocations and their Motion in Quaicrystals (K. Edagawa and S. Takeuchi)
- Experimental Studies of Dislocation Core Effects (J.C.H. Spence)
- In Situ Nanoindentation in a Transmission Electron Microscope (A. Minor, E.A. Stach and J.W. Morris, Jr.)
- White Beam Microdiffraction and Dislocation Gradients (G.E. Ice and R.I. Barabash)
- X-ray Imaging of phonon Interaction with dislocations (D. Shilo and E. Zolotoyabko)
Description
Dislocations are lines of irregularity in the structure of a solid analogous to the bumps in a badly laid carpet. Like these bumps they can be easily moved, and they provide the most important mechanism by which the solid can be deformed. They also have a strong influence on crystal growth and on the electronic properties of semiconductors.
Key Features
· Influence of dislocations on piezoelectric behavior · New mechanisms for hardening in twinned crystals · Bringing theories of martensite transformation into agreement · Atomic scale motion of dislocations in electron microscopy · Dislocation patterns deduced from X-ray diffraction · Role of dislocations in friction · Dislocation motion in quasicrystals
Readership
Research workers in materials science (novelty and authority of contributions)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 28th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524689
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444518880
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Frank Nabarro Series Volume Editor
University of Witwatersrand, School of Physics, Johannesburg, South Africa
John Hirth Series Volume Editor
Hereford, AZ, USA