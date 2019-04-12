Dislocation Mechanism-Based Crystal Plasticity

1 Introduction

1.1 Crystal plasticity at micro-submicro-scale

1.2 Experiment phenomenon (Fleck,1994, Uchic 2004, Nix 2009, Shen 2008)

1.3 Research status and development

1.4 Organization of this book

2 Conventional constitutive theory of plasticity

2.1 Introduction

2.2 One-dimension plasticity

2.3 Multi-axial plasticity

2.4 J2 plastic flow theory

2.5 Mohr-Coulomb constitutive model

2.6 Gurson model of porous elastic-plastic solids

2.7 Corotational stress formulation

2.8 Summary

3 Crystal plasticity theory

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Cubic and non-cubic crystals

3.3 Atomic origins of Burgers vector in single crystal

3.4 Slip planes and directions in single crystal

3.5 Kinematics of single crystal plasticity

3.6 Dislocation density evolution

3.7 Stress for dislocation motion

3.8 Stress update in rate-dependent single-crystal plasticity

3.9 Algorithm for rate-dependent dislocation-density based crystal plasticity

3.10 Numerical example: application for Nickel-base super-alloys

4 Strain gradient crystal plasticity theory at micron-scale

4.1 Introduction

4.2 CS Strain gradient plasticity theory: Couple stress theory

4.3 SG Strain gradient plasticity theory: elongation and rotation gradient theory

4.4 MSG strain gradient plasticity theory

5 Dislocation based crystal plasticity theory and size effect

5.1 Dislocation-based crystal plasticity model

5.2 Size and Bauschinger effect in passivated thin films

5.3 Strain burst and size effect in compression micropillars

5.4 Size-dependent deformation morphology of micropillars

6 Micro-scale crystal plasticity model based on phase field theory

6.1 Crystal plasticity model based on thermodynamically consistent phase-field theory for modeling dislocations in heterogeneous

6.2 Phase field description of crystal slip

6.3 Simulation results and discussions

7 Discrete-continuum model of crystal plasticity at submicron scale

7.1 Discrete dislocation dynamics (DDD)

7.2 Three-dimension coupling DDD with finite element method

7.3 Improved discrete-continuous model

7.4 Application in heteroepitaxial film

8 Single arm dislocation source controlled plasticity flow in FCC micropillars

8.1 Single arm dislocation controlled strain burst

8.2 Simulation results

8.3 Theoretical analysis

8.4 Implications for strain hardening at small scales

9 Confined plasticity in micropillars

9.1 Stress-strain curves in coated and uncoated pillars

9.2 Dislocation source mechanism and back stress in coated pillar

9.3 Implications on crystal plasticity model

9.4 Theoretical model to predict stress-strain curve

9.5 Preliminary analysis of coating failure mechanism

10 Mechanical annealing under low amplitude cyclic loading in micropillars

10.1 Simulation setup for cyclic loading in pillars

10.2 Cyclic behaviour of collective dislocations

10.3 Cyclic instability of dislocation junction

10.4 Cyclic enhanced dislocation annihilation mechanism

10.5 Dislocation density influenced by cyclic slip irreversibility

10.6 Critical size for mechanical annealing

11 Strain rate effect on the deformation of crystal at submicron scale

11.1 Dislocation evolution at high strain rate in compression micropillars

11.2 Theoretical model and experiment for compression collapse of golden particles at submicron scale

11.3 Shock-induced plasticity at submicron scale by a discrete dislocation model

12 Temperature effect for dislocation annihilation mechanism

12.1 Coupling model of DDD-FEM for dislocation climb

12.2 Pipe-diffusion-based dislocation climb model by discrete dislocation dynamics

12.3 Simulation of helical dislocations based on coupled glide-climb model

12.4 Creep and annealing behaviour of crystal plasticity at submicron scale

Appendix

References

Index