Dislocation Mechanism-Based Crystal Plasticity
1st Edition
Theory and Computation at the Micron and Submicron Scale
Description
Dislocation Based Crystal Plasticity: Theory and Computation at Micron and Submicron Scale provides a comprehensive introduction to the continuum and discreteness dislocation mechanism-based theories and computational methods of crystal plasticity at the micron and submicron scale. Sections cover the fundamental concept of conventional crystal plasticity theory at the macro-scale without size effect, strain gradient crystal plasticity theory based on Taylar law dislocation, mechanism at the mesoscale, phase-field theory of crystal plasticity, computation at the submicron scale, including single crystal plasticity theory, and the discrete-continuous model of crystal plasticity with three-dimensional discrete dislocation dynamics coupling finite element method (DDD-FEM).
Three kinds of plastic deformation mechanisms for submicron pillars are systematically presented. Further sections discuss dislocation nucleation and starvation at high strain rate and temperature effect for dislocation annihilation mechanism.
Key Features
- Covers dislocation mechanism-based crystal plasticity theory and computation at the micron and submicron scale
- Presents crystal plasticity theory without size effect
- Deals with the 3D discrete-continuous (3D DCM) theoretic and computational model of crystal plasticity with 3D discrete dislocation dynamics (3D DDD) coupling finite element method (FEM)
- Includes discrete dislocation mechanism-based theory and computation at the submicron scale with single arm source, coating micropillar, lower cyclic loading pillars, and dislocation starvation at the submicron scale
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, computational mechanics specialists, material physicists, aerospace engineers
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Crystal plasticity at micro-submicro-scale
1.2 Experiment phenomenon (Fleck,1994, Uchic 2004, Nix 2009, Shen 2008)
1.3 Research status and development
1.4 Organization of this book
2 Conventional constitutive theory of plasticity
2.1 Introduction
2.2 One-dimension plasticity
2.3 Multi-axial plasticity
2.4 J2 plastic flow theory
2.5 Mohr-Coulomb constitutive model
2.6 Gurson model of porous elastic-plastic solids
2.7 Corotational stress formulation
2.8 Summary
3 Crystal plasticity theory
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Cubic and non-cubic crystals
3.3 Atomic origins of Burgers vector in single crystal
3.4 Slip planes and directions in single crystal
3.5 Kinematics of single crystal plasticity
3.6 Dislocation density evolution
3.7 Stress for dislocation motion
3.8 Stress update in rate-dependent single-crystal plasticity
3.9 Algorithm for rate-dependent dislocation-density based crystal plasticity
3.10 Numerical example: application for Nickel-base super-alloys
4 Strain gradient crystal plasticity theory at micron-scale
4.1 Introduction
4.2 CS Strain gradient plasticity theory: Couple stress theory
4.3 SG Strain gradient plasticity theory: elongation and rotation gradient theory
4.4 MSG strain gradient plasticity theory
5 Dislocation based crystal plasticity theory and size effect
5.1 Dislocation-based crystal plasticity model
5.2 Size and Bauschinger effect in passivated thin films
5.3 Strain burst and size effect in compression micropillars
5.4 Size-dependent deformation morphology of micropillars
6 Micro-scale crystal plasticity model based on phase field theory
6.1 Crystal plasticity model based on thermodynamically consistent phase-field theory for modeling dislocations in heterogeneous
6.2 Phase field description of crystal slip
6.3 Simulation results and discussions
7 Discrete-continuum model of crystal plasticity at submicron scale
7.1 Discrete dislocation dynamics (DDD)
7.2 Three-dimension coupling DDD with finite element method
7.3 Improved discrete-continuous model
7.4 Application in heteroepitaxial film
8 Single arm dislocation source controlled plasticity flow in FCC micropillars
8.1 Single arm dislocation controlled strain burst
8.2 Simulation results
8.3 Theoretical analysis
8.4 Implications for strain hardening at small scales
9 Confined plasticity in micropillars
9.1 Stress-strain curves in coated and uncoated pillars
9.2 Dislocation source mechanism and back stress in coated pillar
9.3 Implications on crystal plasticity model
9.4 Theoretical model to predict stress-strain curve
9.5 Preliminary analysis of coating failure mechanism
10 Mechanical annealing under low amplitude cyclic loading in micropillars
10.1 Simulation setup for cyclic loading in pillars
10.2 Cyclic behaviour of collective dislocations
10.3 Cyclic instability of dislocation junction
10.4 Cyclic enhanced dislocation annihilation mechanism
10.5 Dislocation density influenced by cyclic slip irreversibility
10.6 Critical size for mechanical annealing
11 Strain rate effect on the deformation of crystal at submicron scale
11.1 Dislocation evolution at high strain rate in compression micropillars
11.2 Theoretical model and experiment for compression collapse of golden particles at submicron scale
11.3 Shock-induced plasticity at submicron scale by a discrete dislocation model
12 Temperature effect for dislocation annihilation mechanism
12.1 Coupling model of DDD-FEM for dislocation climb
12.2 Pipe-diffusion-based dislocation climb model by discrete dislocation dynamics
12.3 Simulation of helical dislocations based on coupled glide-climb model
12.4 Creep and annealing behaviour of crystal plasticity at submicron scale
Appendix
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145920
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145913
About the Author
Zhuo Zhuang
Zhuo Zhuang is Professor and Co-director of the Advanced Mechanics and Materials Center in the School of Aerospace Engineering, at Tsinghua University in China. He has published over 260 papers in leading scientific journals. He is General Council member for IACM, and APACM, and President of the Chinese Association of Computation Mechanics (CACM), Vice-director of the Supervision Committee on Mechanics at the Ministry of Education, and serves as an editor on both national and international journals. He received his PhD from University College Dublin in Ireland, and an Honorary Doctorate Degree (EngD) from Swansea University in the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Mechanics, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Zhanli Liu
Zhanli Liu is Associate Professor in the School of Aerospace Engineering at Tsinghua University in China. He has published over 60 papers, mostly relating to computational multi-scale mechanics, plasticity, damage and fracture mechanics. He received his PhD from Tsinghua University, and was a winner of the prestigious China Thousand Young Talents Program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Mechanics, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Yinan Cui
Postdoctoral researcher at the University of California Los Angeles. Her research interests include computational mechanics of materials, mechanics and physics of material defects, discrete and continuum dislocation-based plasticity, and materials behaviour in extreme environments. She has published widely in leading journals. Yinan Cui received her PhD from Tsinghua University in China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, University of California, Los Angeles, USA