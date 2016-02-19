Diseases of the Upper Respiratory Tract
4th Edition
The Nose, Pharynx and Larynx
Description
Diseases of the Upper Respiratory Tract: The Nose, Pharynx and Larynx, Fourth Edition covers topics about the common diseases of the upper respiratory tract. The book starts by describing the anatomy, physiology, and examination of the upper respiratory tract. The text then discusses the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic pharyngitis; diseases of the tonsils and the ovula; and membranous angina and diphtheria. The etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of neoplasms and neuroses of the pharynx, larynx, and nose; acute and chronic inflammations of the larynx; chronic infective diseases; and neoplasms of the larynx, nose, and rhinopharynx are also considered.
The book further tackles the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of rhinitis; chronic infective diseases of the nose; diseases of the pharyngeal tonsil; and diseases of the nasal septum. The text also discusses the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the diseases of the accessory sinuses of the nose. Throat complications of infectious fevers, gout, rheumatism, and skin complaints and foreign bodies in the upper respiratory and alimentary tracts are also looked into. Students taking courses related to the study of the upper respiratory tract and medical practitioners will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Chapter I. Anatomy and Physiology
Chapter II. Examination of the Pharynx, Larynx, Nose and Ear—General Semeiology
Chapter III. Acute and Chronic Pharyngitis
Acute Catarrhal Pharyngitis
Acute Septic Inflammation of the Pharynx and Larynx
Retro-Pharyngeal Abscess
Chronic Catarrhal, Hypertrophic and Atrophic Pharyngitis
Haemorrhages from the Pharynx and Larynx
Chapter IV. Diseases of the Tonsils and Uvula
Acute Tosillitis
Chronic Hypertrophy of the Tontils
Tonsilloliths
Diseases of the Lingual Tonsil
Diseases of the Uvula
Chapter V. Membranous Angina and Diphtheria
Membranous Angina
Diphtheria of the Fauces, Larynx and Nose
Chapter VI. Chronic Infective Diseases
Syphilis
Tuberculosis
Lupus of the Pharynx and Larynx
Mycosis
Chapter VII. Neoplasms and Neuroses of the Pharynx
Benign Neoplasms
Malignant Neoplasms
Differential Diagnosis of Syphilitic, Tubercular, Lupus, and Malignant Ulcers
Motor Neuroses
Chapter VIII. Acute and Chronic Inflammations of the Larynx
Acute Laryngitis
Membranous Laryngitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Pachydermia Laryngis
Chorditis Tuberosa
Congenital Laryngeal Stridor
Oedema
Perichondritis
Diseases of the Crico-Arytenoid Joint
Chapter IX. Chronic Infective Diseases
Syphilis
Tuberculosis
Leprosy
Laryngeal and Tracheal Stenosis
Intubation
Chapter X. Neoplasms of the Larynx
Benign Neoplasms
Malignant Neoplasms
Chapter XI. Neuroses of the Larynx
Introduction
Sensory Neuroses
Motor Neuroses
Chapter XII. Rhinitis
Acute, Purulent, Chronic, Hypertrophic, Atrophic and Fibrinous Rhinitis
Rhinitis Caseosa
Rhinoliths
Xanthosis
Chapter XIII. Chronic Infective Diseases of the Nose
Syphilis
Tuberculosis
Lupus
Glanders
Rhinoscleroma
Henpuye
Chapter XIV. Diseases of the Pharyngeal Tonsil
Hypertrophy or Post-Nasal Adenoids
Congenital Rhino-Pharyngeal Stenosis
Rhino-Pharyngitis
Chapter XV. Neoplasms of the Nose and Rhino-Pharynx
Mucous Polypus, and Benign Neoplasms
Malignant Neoplasms
Chapter XVI. Diseases of the Nasal Septum
Perforation, Deflections
Epistaxis
Abscess
Fractures
Chapter XVII. Nasal Neuroses
Olfactory, Sensory, Vaso-Motor, and Reflex Neuroses
Ocular Affections Due to Nasal Diseases
Chapter XVIII. Diseases of the Accessory Sinuses of the Nose
Introduction
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Empyema of Accessory Sinuses
Chapter XIX. Throat Complications of Infectious Fevers, Gout, Rheumatism, and Skin Complaints
Enteric Fever
Scarlatina
Measles
Small-Pox
Chicken-Pox
Influenza
Gout
Rheumatism
Various Skin Affections
Chapter XX. Foreign Bodies in the Upper Respiratory and Alimentary Tracts
Appendix. Formulae and Therapeutic Methods — Post-Mortem Examinations
Index
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 1st January 1901
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194585