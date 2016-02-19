Diseases of the Upper Respiratory Tract: The Nose, Pharynx and Larynx, Fourth Edition covers topics about the common diseases of the upper respiratory tract. The book starts by describing the anatomy, physiology, and examination of the upper respiratory tract. The text then discusses the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic pharyngitis; diseases of the tonsils and the ovula; and membranous angina and diphtheria. The etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of neoplasms and neuroses of the pharynx, larynx, and nose; acute and chronic inflammations of the larynx; chronic infective diseases; and neoplasms of the larynx, nose, and rhinopharynx are also considered.

The book further tackles the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of rhinitis; chronic infective diseases of the nose; diseases of the pharyngeal tonsil; and diseases of the nasal septum. The text also discusses the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the diseases of the accessory sinuses of the nose. Throat complications of infectious fevers, gout, rheumatism, and skin complaints and foreign bodies in the upper respiratory and alimentary tracts are also looked into. Students taking courses related to the study of the upper respiratory tract and medical practitioners will find the book useful.