The Nose, Pharynx and Larynx

Authors: P. Watson Williams
Description

Diseases of the Upper Respiratory Tract: The Nose, Pharynx and Larynx, Fourth Edition covers topics about the common diseases of the upper respiratory tract. The book starts by describing the anatomy, physiology, and examination of the upper respiratory tract. The text then discusses the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic pharyngitis; diseases of the tonsils and the ovula; and membranous angina and diphtheria. The etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of neoplasms and neuroses of the pharynx, larynx, and nose; acute and chronic inflammations of the larynx; chronic infective diseases; and neoplasms of the larynx, nose, and rhinopharynx are also considered.
The book further tackles the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of rhinitis; chronic infective diseases of the nose; diseases of the pharyngeal tonsil; and diseases of the nasal septum. The text also discusses the etiology, pathology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the diseases of the accessory sinuses of the nose. Throat complications of infectious fevers, gout, rheumatism, and skin complaints and foreign bodies in the upper respiratory and alimentary tracts are also looked into. Students taking courses related to the study of the upper respiratory tract and medical practitioners will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Chapter I. Anatomy and Physiology

Chapter II. Examination of the Pharynx, Larynx, Nose and Ear—General Semeiology

Chapter III. Acute and Chronic Pharyngitis

Acute Catarrhal Pharyngitis

Acute Septic Inflammation of the Pharynx and Larynx

Retro-Pharyngeal Abscess

Chronic Catarrhal, Hypertrophic and Atrophic Pharyngitis

Haemorrhages from the Pharynx and Larynx

Chapter IV. Diseases of the Tonsils and Uvula

Acute Tosillitis

Chronic Hypertrophy of the Tontils

Tonsilloliths

Diseases of the Lingual Tonsil

Diseases of the Uvula

Chapter V. Membranous Angina and Diphtheria

Membranous Angina

Diphtheria of the Fauces, Larynx and Nose

Chapter VI. Chronic Infective Diseases

Syphilis

Tuberculosis

Lupus of the Pharynx and Larynx

Mycosis

Chapter VII. Neoplasms and Neuroses of the Pharynx

Benign Neoplasms

Malignant Neoplasms

Differential Diagnosis of Syphilitic, Tubercular, Lupus, and Malignant Ulcers

Motor Neuroses

Chapter VIII. Acute and Chronic Inflammations of the Larynx

Acute Laryngitis

Membranous Laryngitis

Chronic Laryngitis

Pachydermia Laryngis

Chorditis Tuberosa

Congenital Laryngeal Stridor

Oedema

Perichondritis

Diseases of the Crico-Arytenoid Joint

Chapter IX. Chronic Infective Diseases

Syphilis

Tuberculosis

Leprosy

Laryngeal and Tracheal Stenosis

Intubation

Chapter X. Neoplasms of the Larynx

Benign Neoplasms

Malignant Neoplasms

Chapter XI. Neuroses of the Larynx

Introduction

Sensory Neuroses

Motor Neuroses

Chapter XII. Rhinitis

Acute, Purulent, Chronic, Hypertrophic, Atrophic and Fibrinous Rhinitis

Rhinitis Caseosa

Rhinoliths

Xanthosis

Chapter XIII. Chronic Infective Diseases of the Nose

Syphilis

Tuberculosis

Lupus

Glanders

Rhinoscleroma

Henpuye

Chapter XIV. Diseases of the Pharyngeal Tonsil

Hypertrophy or Post-Nasal Adenoids

Congenital Rhino-Pharyngeal Stenosis

Rhino-Pharyngitis

Chapter XV. Neoplasms of the Nose and Rhino-Pharynx

Mucous Polypus, and Benign Neoplasms

Malignant Neoplasms

Chapter XVI. Diseases of the Nasal Septum

Perforation, Deflections

Epistaxis

Abscess

Fractures

Chapter XVII. Nasal Neuroses

Olfactory, Sensory, Vaso-Motor, and Reflex Neuroses

Ocular Affections Due to Nasal Diseases

Chapter XVIII. Diseases of the Accessory Sinuses of the Nose

Introduction

Acute Sinusitis

Chronic Empyema of Accessory Sinuses

Chapter XIX. Throat Complications of Infectious Fevers, Gout, Rheumatism, and Skin Complaints

Enteric Fever

Scarlatina

Measles

Small-Pox

Chicken-Pox

Influenza

Gout

Rheumatism

Various Skin Affections

Chapter XX. Foreign Bodies in the Upper Respiratory and Alimentary Tracts

Appendix. Formulae and Therapeutic Methods — Post-Mortem Examinations

Index




