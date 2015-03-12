Diseases of the Nervous System
1st Edition
Description
The study of the brain continues to expand at a rapid pace providing fascinating insights into the basic mechanisms underlying nervous system illnesses. New tools, ranging from genome sequencing to non-invasive imaging, and research fueled by public and private investment in biomedical research has been transformative in our understanding of nervous system diseases and has led to an explosion of published primary research articles.
Diseases of the Nervous System summarizes the current state of basic and clinical knowledge for the most common neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions. In a systematic progression, each chapter covers either a single disease or a group of related disorders ranging from static insults to primary and secondary progressive neurodegenerative diseases, neurodevelopmental illnesses, illnesses resulting from nervous system infection and neuropsychiatric conditions. Chapters follow a common format and are stand-alone units, each covering disease history, clinical presentation, disease mechanisms and treatment protocols. Dr. Sontheimer also includes two chapters which discuss common concepts shared among the disorders and how new findings are being translated from the bench to the bedside. In a final chapter, he explains the most commonly used neuroscience jargon. The chapters address controversial issues in current day neuroscience research including translational research, drug discovery, ethical issues, and the promises of personalized medicine.
This book provides an introduction for course adoption and an introductory tutorial for students, scholars, researchers and medical professionals interested in learning the state of the art concerning our understanding and treatment of diseases of the nervous system.
Key Features
- 2016 PROSE Award winner of the Best Textbook Award in Biological & Life Sciences
- Provides a focused tutorial introduction to the core diseases of the nervous system
- Includes comprehensive introductions to Stroke, Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, ALS, Head and Spinal Cord Trauma, Multiple Sclerosis, Brain Tumors, Depression, Schizophrenia and many other diseases of the nervous system
- Covers more than 40 diseases from the foundational science to the best treatment protocols
- Includes discussions of translational research, drug discovery, personalized medicine, ethics, and neuroscience
Readership
Students, researchers, practitioners and medical professionals in neuroscience and neurology
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Part I. Static Nervous System Diseases
- Chapter 1. Cerebrovascular Infarct: Stroke
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 2. Central Nervous System Trauma
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/ Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 3. Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Part II. Progressive Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Chapter 4. Aging, Dementia, and Alzheimer Disease
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 5. Parkinson Disease
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis and Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 6. Diseases of Motor Neurons and Neuromuscular Junctions
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 7. Huntington Disease
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Part III. Secondary Progressive Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Chapter 8. Multiple Sclerosis
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 9. Brain Tumors
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 10. Infectious Diseases of the Nervous System
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/Epidemiology/Disease Mechanism
- 4. Beyond the Infection: Bona Fide Brain Disorders Involving Pathogens
- 5. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 6. Challenges and Opportunities
- Part IV. Developmental Neurological Conditions
- Chapter 11. Neurodevelopmental Disorders
- 1. Case Study
- 2. History
- 3. Development of Synapses in the Human Cortex and Diseases Thereof
- 4. Down Syndrome
- 5. Fragile X Syndrome
- 6. Rett Syndrome
- 7. Autism Spectrum Disorder
- 8. Common Disease Mechanism
- 9. Challenges and Opportunities
- Part V. Neuropsychiatric Illnesses
- Chapter 12. Mood Disorders and Depression
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Chapter 13. Schizophrenia
- 1. Case Story
- 2. History
- 3. Clinical Presentation/Diagnosis/ Epidemiology
- 4. Disease Mechanism/Cause/Basic Science
- 5. Treatment/Standard of Care/Clinical Management
- 6. Experimental Approaches/Clinical Trials
- 7. Challenges and Opportunities
- Part VI. Common Concepts in Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Illnesses
- Chapter 14. Shared Mechanisms of Disease
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Neuronal Death
- 3. Glutamate Toxicity
- 4. Protein Aggregates and Prion-Like Spread of Disease
- 5. Mitochondrial Dysfunction
- 6. In Spite of Obvious Disease Heritability, Genetic Causes Often Remain Elusive
- 7. Epigenetics
- 8. Non-Cell-Autonomous Mechanisms
- 9. Inflammation
- 10. Vascular Abnormalities
- 11. Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor
- 12. Challenges and Opportunities
- Part VII. Bench-To-Bedside Translation
- Chapter 15. Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine
- 1. Introduction
- 2. How Did We Get to This Point? A Brief History
- 3. Drug Discovery: How Are Candidate Drugs Identified?
- 4. What Are Clinical Trials and Why Do Them?
- 5. The Placebo Effect
- 6. Why Do Clinical Trials Fail?
- 7. Personalized Medicine
- 8. Challenges and Opportunities
- Part VIII. Neuroscience Jargon
- Chapter 16. “Neuro”-dictionary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 12th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004036
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002445
About the Author
Harald Sontheimer
Dr. Sontheimer is a researcher and educator with a life-long interest in Neuroscience. A native of Germany, he obtained a Masters degree in evolutionary comparative Neuroscience, where he worked on the development of occulomotor reflexes. In 1989, he obtained a doctorate in Biophysics and Cellular & Molecular Neuroscience form the University of Heidelberg studying biophysical changes that accompany the development of oligodendrocytes, the principle myelinating cells of the nervous system. He moved to the United States, where he later became a citizen, for post-doctoral studies at Yale University. His independent research career began at Yale in 1991 and continued at the University of Alabama Birmingham from 1994-2015, and, more recently at Virginia Tech. His research focuses on the role of glial support cells in health and disease. His laboratory has made major discoveries that led to two clinical trials using novel compounds to treat malignant gliomas. His research led to over 170 peer-reviewed publications. For the clinical development of his discoveries, Dr. Sontheimer started a biotechnologies company, Transmolecular Inc., which conducted both phase I and II clinical trials with the anti-cancer agent chlorotoxin. This technology was recently acquired by Morphotec Pharmaceuticals, who will be conducting the phase III clinical trials. As educator, Dr. Sontheimer has been active in teaching Medical Neuroscience, graduate Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience, and, for the past 10 years, he has offered both graduate and undergraduate courses on Diseases of the Nervous System. In 2005, Dr. Sontheimer became director of the Civitan International Research Center, a philanthropically supported center in Birmingham AL devoted to the study and treatment of children with developmental disabilities, ranging from Down’s syndrome to Autism. In this capacity, Dr. Sontheimer was frequently tasked explaining complex scientific processes to a lay audience. Recognizing the need to further educate the public about neurological disorders using language that is accessible to an educated public motivated Dr. Sontheimer to write a textbook on Diseases of the Nervous system. To assure that the material is comprehensive yet readily understandable, he wrote large parts of this text while on sabbatical leave at Rhodes College in Memphis, where he taught undergraduates while testing his book on this group of talented third and fourth year Neuroscience students. In 2015 Dr. Sontheimer was tapped to found a School of Neuroscience at Virginia Tech with the goal to offer a unique Neuroscience education to an increasing number of undergraduates. As the first of its kind, this enterprise will ultimately represent an entire college dedicated to a variety of Neuroscience experiences and include majors in clinical, experimental, cognitive, systems, computational and social Neuroscience. Enrollment is expected to exceed 1000 undergraduate students. Dr. Sontheimer continues to manage a very active research laboratory at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute where he involves a spectrum of trainees ranging from undergraduates to post-doctoral scientists. Dr. Sontheimer has already trained well over 50 Ph.D. students and post-doctoral fellows.
Affiliations and Expertise
I. D. Wilson Chair and Professor, Executive Director, Virginia Tech School of Neurosciences; Commonwealth Eminent Scholar in Cancer Research; Director, Glial Biology in Health, Disease & Cancer Center; Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, Blacksburg, VA, USA
Awards
2015 PROSE Awards - Honorable Mention, Textbook - Niomedicine and Neuroscience: Association of American Publishers, Diseases of the Nervous System
2016 PROSE Awards - Winner, Best Textbook - Biological & Life Sciences: Association of American Publishers, Diseases of the Nervous System
Reviews
"...a unique volume that outlines the principal clinical features of all the major neurological and psychiatric diseases while simultaneously discussing the current understanding of the basic science of these disorders...I also would recommend the publication as one that will offer useful insights on disease to all graduate students in neuroscience and it is likely to be helpful to clinicians being trained in neurology and psychiatry." --The Quarterly Review of Biology"... a comprehensive summary of the essentials of the most common neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. The author highlights both the history and the progress in our understanding. Score: 80 - 3 Stars" --Doody's