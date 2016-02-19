Diseases of the Ear, Nose, and Throat
2nd Edition
Authors: Douglas G. Carruthers
eBook ISBN: 9781483195438
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1948
Page Count: 352
Description
Diseases of the Ear, Nose, and Throat, Second Edition covers more updated topics on the diseases of the ear, nose, and throat, including the methods of examination and treatment of these diseases, compared to those presented in the previous edition. This book first discusses the clinical examination of the regions of the ear, nose, and throat. Each of the subsequent chapters discusses a particular organ and its diseases. Some of the organs looked into are the larynx and the esophagus. This text will be invaluable to students and specialists in the field of biology, physiology, medicine, and related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Preface To The Second Edition
Preface To The First Edition
I. The Methods Of Examination
I. Clinical Examination of The Regions of the Ear, Nose and Throat
II. The Throat And Mouth
II. The Common Inflammatory and Congestive Conditions of the Throat and Mouth
III. The Pharynx
IV. The Acute Infective Fevers in the Nose and Throat
V. Diseases of the Mouth
III. The Nose and Its Disorders
VI. The Anatomy and Physiology of the Nose in Relation to Disease and Disorders of the Nasal Cavity
VII. Inflammatory Diseases of the Nasal Cavity
VIII. Injuries and Deformities of the Nose
IX. Some Further Nasal Disorders
X. Chronic Specific Infective Conditions in the Nose
IV. The Ear
XI. Affections of the External Ear
XII. Diseases of the Middle Ear
XIII. The Complications of Suppurative Otitis Media
XIV. Extension of Temporal Bone Infection to the Cranial Contents
XV. Chronic Suppuration of the Middle Ear or Mastoid
XVI. Chronic Middle-Ear Catarrh and Tympanic Sclerosis
XVII. Deafness
V. The Larynx
XVIII. Inflammatory Diseases and Disorders of the Larynx
XIX. Specific Diseases of the Larynx
XX. Paralysis of the Vocal Cords
XXI. Tracheotomy
XXII. Foreign Bodies in the Respiratory and Upper Alimentary Tracts
VI. The Esophagus
XXIII. Diseases Of The Esophagus
Appendix
Pharmaceutical Index
Index
About the Author
Douglas G. Carruthers
