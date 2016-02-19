Diseases of the Ear, Nose, and Throat, Second Edition covers more updated topics on the diseases of the ear, nose, and throat, including the methods of examination and treatment of these diseases, compared to those presented in the previous edition. This book first discusses the clinical examination of the regions of the ear, nose, and throat. Each of the subsequent chapters discusses a particular organ and its diseases. Some of the organs looked into are the larynx and the esophagus. This text will be invaluable to students and specialists in the field of biology, physiology, medicine, and related disciplines.

Table of Contents



Preface To The Second Edition

Preface To The First Edition

I. The Methods Of Examination

I. Clinical Examination of The Regions of the Ear, Nose and Throat

II. The Throat And Mouth

II. The Common Inflammatory and Congestive Conditions of the Throat and Mouth

III. The Pharynx

IV. The Acute Infective Fevers in the Nose and Throat

V. Diseases of the Mouth

III. The Nose and Its Disorders

VI. The Anatomy and Physiology of the Nose in Relation to Disease and Disorders of the Nasal Cavity

VII. Inflammatory Diseases of the Nasal Cavity

VIII. Injuries and Deformities of the Nose

IX. Some Further Nasal Disorders

X. Chronic Specific Infective Conditions in the Nose

IV. The Ear

XI. Affections of the External Ear

XII. Diseases of the Middle Ear

XIII. The Complications of Suppurative Otitis Media

XIV. Extension of Temporal Bone Infection to the Cranial Contents

XV. Chronic Suppuration of the Middle Ear or Mastoid

XVI. Chronic Middle-Ear Catarrh and Tympanic Sclerosis

XVII. Deafness

V. The Larynx

XVIII. Inflammatory Diseases and Disorders of the Larynx

XIX. Specific Diseases of the Larynx

XX. Paralysis of the Vocal Cords

XXI. Tracheotomy

XXII. Foreign Bodies in the Respiratory and Upper Alimentary Tracts

VI. The Esophagus

XXIII. Diseases Of The Esophagus

Appendix

Pharmaceutical Index

Index

