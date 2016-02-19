Diseases of the Ear, Nose, and Throat in Children
2nd Edition
Description
Diseases of the Ear, Nose, and Throat in Children, Second Edition focuses on the otolaryngological problems of childhood. This edition discusses the congenital abnormalities of the ear, hearing test in infancy and childhood, and cholesteatosis of the middle ear. The osteomyelitis of the maxilla in infancy, speech defects, branchial cysts, neonatal asphyxia, and diseases of the thymus gland are also considered.Other topics include the congenital abnormalities of the nose and face, inflammatory diseases of the tonsils, tuberculosis of the larynx, and indications for removal of the adenoids.
This book is suitable for pediatricians and clinicians interested in the diseases of the ear, nose, and throat in children.
Table of Contents
Part I Diseases Of The Ear
Preface To Second Edition
Acknowledgements
1. Congenital Abnormalities
General Etiological Considerations
Embryology
Abnormalities of the Auricle
Abnormalities of the External Auditory Meatus and Middle Ear
Abnormalities of the Middle Ear and Eustachian Tube
Abnormalities of the Tympanic Membrane
Abnormalities of the Middle Ear and Mastoid Process
Congenital Abnormality of the Middle and Internal Ear
Malformations of the Skull with Associated Abnormalities of the Ear
Dermoids and Cholesteatomata
Abnormalities of the Internal Ear
2. Affections Of The External Ear And Tympanic Membrane
Foreign Bodies in the Ear
Rupture of the Tympanic Membrane
3. Acute Infections Of The Middle Ear In Infancy
Acute Suppurative Otitis Media
Acute Otitis Media in Association with Acute Gastro-Enteritis
4. Acute Infections Of The Ear In Later Childhood
Eustachian Obstruction
Catarrhal Otitis Media
Acute Suppurative Otitis Media
Affections of the Ear in the Acute Infectious Diseases
5. Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Of The Ear
Chronic Catarrhal Otitis Media
Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media and Mastoiditis
Chronic Tubo-Tympanal Otitis Media
Chronic Attico-Antral Otitis Media
Abnormal Pneumatization of the Temporal Bone
Tuberculosis of the Middle Ear and Mastoid in Infancy
6. Deafness In Childhood
Severe Deafness in Infancy
Partial Deafness
7. Testing The Hearing During Infancy And Childhood
8. The Training And Education Of Deaf Children
Auditory Training
Teaching the Deaf Child to Speak
Steps in the Development of Speech in Deaf Children
Social and General Training
Part II Speech Defects
9. Defective Speech In Childhood
The Normal Development of Speech in Infancy
Intelligence and the Development of Speech
Speech Defects
Mental Deficiency
Developmental Aphasia
The Normal Production of Speech Sounds
Dysarthria
Part III Diseases Of The Nose
10. Congenital Abnormalities Of The Nose And Face
Total Occlusion
Occlusion of the Anterior Nares
Choanal Atresia
Cysts, Sinuses, and Congenital Bands of Fibrous Tissue
Abnormal Development
Micrognathia or Glossoptosis
Herniation of the Cranial Contents
11. Diseases Of The Septum
Epistaxis
Foreign Bodies in the Nose
Fractures of the Nasal Bones and Septum
Hematoma and Abscess of the Septum
Deflection and Deformity of the Septum
Reconstruction of the Bridge of the Nose
12. Diseases Of The Nasal Cavity
Chronic Catarrhal Rhinitis
Atrophic Rhinitis and Ozaena
Nasal Diphtheria
Membranous Rhinitis
Congenital Syphilis
Nasal Neoplasms
Juvenile Angiofibroma of Nasopharynx
Acute Osteomyelitis of the Maxilla
13. Acute Rhinitis And Sinusitis
Post-Natal Development of the Nasal Sinuses
Reaction to Streptococcal Infection
The Etiology of Rhinitis and Sinusitis
The Common Cold
Acute Sinusitis
14. Chronic Nasal Sinusitis
Antro-Choanal Polypi
15. Nasal Allergy
Definition
Pathology
Symptoms
Treatment
Asthma
Part IV Diseases Of The Pharynx
16. The Surgical Anatomy Of The Pharynx
The Fascial Spaces of the Neck
The Function of the Tonsils and Other Components of Waldeyer's Ring
17. Inflammatory Diseases Of The Tonsils
Acute Tonsillitis of Non-Specific Origin
Acute Tonsillitis of Specific Origin
Diphtheria
Infectious Mononucleosis
Scarlatina
Vincent's Angina
Thrush
Chronic Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis of the Tonsil
18. Acute Inflammation Of The Neck
Peritonsillar Abscess
Parapharyngeal Abscess
Ludwig's Angina
Retropharyngeal Abscess
19. The Removal Of The Tonsils And Adenoids
The Surgical Removal of the Tonsils and Adenoids
Indications for Tonsillectomy
Indications for Removal of the Adenoids
Contra-Indications
The Guillotine Operation
Tonsillectomy by Dissection
Removal of Adenoids
Complications
Recurrence after Removal of Tonsils and Adenoids
Part V Diseases Of The Larynx
20. Stridorous Diseases In Childhood Or Intrinsic Laryngeal Origin
The Infantile and the Adult Larynx Compared
Laryngomalacia
Paralysis of the Larynx
Bifid Epiglottis
Laryngismus Stridulus
Acute Laryngitis in Childhood
Laryngeal Diphtheria
Acute Laryngo-Tracheo-Bronchitis
Foreign Body
Pertussis
Measles
Laryngeal Web
Papilloma of the Larynx
Chronic Laryngitis in Children
Tuberculosis of the Larynx
The Characteristics of Stridor as an Aid to Diagnosis
Part VI Diseases Of The Neck And Thorax
21. Congenital Abnormalities Of The Lower Respiratory Tract And Œsophagus
Congenital Abnormalities of the Trachea, Bronchi and Lungs
Congenital Abnormalities of the Œsophagus
22. Branchial Cysts And Fistulas : Thyroglossal Cysts And Fistulas: Diseases Of The Thymus Gland
Branchial Cysts and Fistulas
Thyroglossal Cysts and Fistulas
Diseases of the Thymus Gland
23. Diseases Of The Lower Air And Food Passages
Asphyxia Neonatorum
Bronchiectasis
Foreign Bodies in the Pharynx
Foreign Bodies in the Larynx
Foreign Bodies in the Œsophagus
Index
