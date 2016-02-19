Disease and Fertility
Disease and Fertility covers the diseases that can cause population subfecundity. This book is organized into six parts encompassing 20 chapters that provide detailed information on each of these diseases for evaluation of quantitative impact on fecundity and population fertility.
After briefly presenting an overview of the demography of subfecundity, this book goes on exploring the pathophysiology and effect on fecundity of various diseases, which are classified into three groups. The first group includes the nonsexually transmitted diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, filariasis, schistosomiasis, African sleeping sickness, and Chaga's disease. The second group is composed of the sexually transmitted diseases, including gonorrhea, nongonococcal cervicitis and urethritis and their complications, syphilis, and genital herpes, mycoplasma, and chlamydia. The third group is composed f phenomena that can cause pelvic inflammatory disease and other adverse reproductive sequelae, such as induced abortion, childbirth, the intrauterine device, and female circumcision. The final chapter considers the problems encountered in trying to link a particular disease to the fertility of a specific population.
This book is of great value to population students, workers in medical community, and professionals in disciplines that involve the study of both health and population.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Note on Terminology
I Introduction
1 The Demography of Subfecundity
General Introduction
Effect of Subfecundity on Fertility
Subfecundity and the Timing of Fertility in Developed Societies
Impact of Subfecundity on Birth Control and Mate Exposure
Impact of Mate Exposure and Birth Control on Subfecundity
Current Research Project
2 Disease and Subfecundity: An Introduction
Introduction
Effect on Individual Fecundity
Prevalence
Importance of Disease as a Cause of Population Subfecundity
Handling of Disease in the Population Literature
Consequences of Deficient Research
Objectives and Methodology
II Nonsexually Transmitted Diseases
3 Tuberculosis
Introduction
Pathophysiology
Effect on Fecundity
The Development of Genital Tuberculosis
Problems in Estimating the Prevalence of Genital Tuberculosis
Genital Tuberculosis in Selected Populations
Effect on Other Davis-Blake Intermediate Variables
Conclusions
4 Malaria
Introduction
Species and Life Cycle
Prevalence
Sequelae of Infection
Immunity
Effects on Fecundity
Diagnosis, Treatment, and Control
5 Filariasis
Introduction
Life Cycle
Prevalence
Proposed Effects of Filariasis on Fecundity
Pathophysiology
Variables Affecting the Development of Filariasis
Results of Studies
Summary of the Role of Filariasis in Reproductive Impairment
Diagnosis
Control
Treatment
6 Schistosomiasis
Introduction
Distribution and Prevalence
Role of the Schistosome Egg in Disease
Variations in Host Response
Effects on Fecundity
Diagnosis
Control and Treatment
7 African Sleeping Sickness
Introduction
Life Cycle
Prevalence
Pathophysiology
Effects on Fecundity
Diagnosis
Treatment
Control
8 Chagas' Disease
Introduction
Life Cycle
Clinical Features
Prevalence
Modes of Transmission
Pathophysiology
Effects on Fecundity
Diagnosis
Treatment
Control
III Sexually Transmitted Diseases
9 Overview
Introduction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Developing World
Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Developed World
10 Gonococcal and Nongonococcal Infections and Their Complications
Uncomplicated Gonorrhea in the Male and Female
Complications of Gonorrhea in the Female: Gonococcal Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
Complications of Nongonococcal Infections in the Female: Nongonococcal Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
The Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Problem
Complications of Gonorrhea in the Male: Posterior Urethritis, Prostatitis, Seminal Vesiculitis, Epididymitis, and Orchitis
Nongonococcal Urethritis and Its Complications in the Male
11 Syphilis
Introduction
History
Prevalence
Pathophysiology
Immunity
Summary of Pathophysiology and Immunity
Effects on Fecundity
Congenital Syphilis
Diagnosis
Treatment
12 Genital Herpes
Introduction
History
Prevalence
Primary Infection and Initial Infection
Course of the Disease
Transmission
Effects on Fecundity
Neonatal Infection
Prematurity
Cervical Carcinoma
Summary
Diagnosis
Treatment
13 Genital Mycoplasmas
Introduction
Mycoplasma hominis
Ureaplasma urealyticum
Summary
14 Genital Chlamydia
Introduction
Prevalence
Evidence for a Role in Genital Infections
Effects on Fecundity
Other Effects
Summary
Diagnosis
Treatment
IV Events Predisposing to Pelvic Inflammatory Disease and Other Reproductive Problems
15 Induced Abortion
Introduction
History
Prevalence
Variables Affecting the Outcome of Induced Abortion
Effects on Fecundity
Frequency of Reproductive Problems Following Induced Abortion
Diagnosis and Treatment
Summary
16 Childbirth
Introduction
Causes of Postpartum Infection
Obstructed Labor and Postpartum Infection
Summary
Postpartum Infections and Population Subfecundity
Postpartum Infections and U.S. Black Fertility: 1880-1936
17 The Intrauterine Device and Fecundity
Introduction
Prevalence of Use
Problems Associated with Use
Mechanism of Action
Sequelae
Summary
18 Female Circumcision
Introduction
Reasons for the Procedure
Variations in Procedures
Prevalence
Effects on Fecundity
Summary
V Overview
19 The Effects of Venereal Disease and Genital Tuberculosis on U.S. Black Fertility: 1880-1960
Introduction
Syphilis
Gonorrhea
Genital Tuberculosis
Discussion
20 Conclusions and Research Pitfalls
The Disease-Subfecundity Relationship
Importance of Selected Diseases in Historical, Developing, and Developed Societies
Pitfalls in Population Subfecundity Research
VI Appendixes
Appendix A. Diabetes
Appendix B. Sickle-Cell Hemoglobin
Appendix C. Smallpox
References
Index
