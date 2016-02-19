Disease and Fertility covers the diseases that can cause population subfecundity. This book is organized into six parts encompassing 20 chapters that provide detailed information on each of these diseases for evaluation of quantitative impact on fecundity and population fertility. After briefly presenting an overview of the demography of subfecundity, this book goes on exploring the pathophysiology and effect on fecundity of various diseases, which are classified into three groups. The first group includes the nonsexually transmitted diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, filariasis, schistosomiasis, African sleeping sickness, and Chaga's disease. The second group is composed of the sexually transmitted diseases, including gonorrhea, nongonococcal cervicitis and urethritis and their complications, syphilis, and genital herpes, mycoplasma, and chlamydia. The third group is composed f phenomena that can cause pelvic inflammatory disease and other adverse reproductive sequelae, such as induced abortion, childbirth, the intrauterine device, and female circumcision. The final chapter considers the problems encountered in trying to link a particular disease to the fertility of a specific population. This book is of great value to population students, workers in medical community, and professionals in disciplines that involve the study of both health and population.

I Introduction

1 The Demography of Subfecundity

General Introduction

Effect of Subfecundity on Fertility

Subfecundity and the Timing of Fertility in Developed Societies

Impact of Subfecundity on Birth Control and Mate Exposure

Impact of Mate Exposure and Birth Control on Subfecundity

Current Research Project

2 Disease and Subfecundity: An Introduction

Introduction

Effect on Individual Fecundity

Prevalence

Importance of Disease as a Cause of Population Subfecundity

Handling of Disease in the Population Literature

Consequences of Deficient Research

Objectives and Methodology

II Nonsexually Transmitted Diseases

3 Tuberculosis

Introduction

Pathophysiology

Effect on Fecundity

The Development of Genital Tuberculosis

Problems in Estimating the Prevalence of Genital Tuberculosis

Genital Tuberculosis in Selected Populations

Effect on Other Davis-Blake Intermediate Variables

Conclusions

4 Malaria

Introduction

Species and Life Cycle

Prevalence

Sequelae of Infection

Immunity

Effects on Fecundity

Diagnosis, Treatment, and Control

5 Filariasis

Introduction

Life Cycle

Prevalence

Proposed Effects of Filariasis on Fecundity

Pathophysiology

Variables Affecting the Development of Filariasis

Results of Studies

Summary of the Role of Filariasis in Reproductive Impairment

Diagnosis

Control

Treatment

6 Schistosomiasis

Introduction

Distribution and Prevalence

Role of the Schistosome Egg in Disease

Variations in Host Response

Effects on Fecundity

Diagnosis

Control and Treatment

7 African Sleeping Sickness

Introduction

Life Cycle

Prevalence

Pathophysiology

Effects on Fecundity

Diagnosis

Treatment

Control

8 Chagas' Disease

Introduction

Life Cycle

Clinical Features

Prevalence

Modes of Transmission

Pathophysiology

Effects on Fecundity

Diagnosis

Treatment

Control

III Sexually Transmitted Diseases

9 Overview

Introduction

Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Developing World

Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Developed World

10 Gonococcal and Nongonococcal Infections and Their Complications

Uncomplicated Gonorrhea in the Male and Female

Complications of Gonorrhea in the Female: Gonococcal Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Complications of Nongonococcal Infections in the Female: Nongonococcal Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

The Pelvic Inflammatory Disease Problem

Complications of Gonorrhea in the Male: Posterior Urethritis, Prostatitis, Seminal Vesiculitis, Epididymitis, and Orchitis

Nongonococcal Urethritis and Its Complications in the Male

11 Syphilis

Introduction

History

Prevalence

Pathophysiology

Immunity

Summary of Pathophysiology and Immunity

Effects on Fecundity

Congenital Syphilis

Diagnosis

Treatment

12 Genital Herpes

Introduction

History

Prevalence

Primary Infection and Initial Infection

Course of the Disease

Transmission

Effects on Fecundity

Neonatal Infection

Prematurity

Cervical Carcinoma

Summary

Diagnosis

Treatment

13 Genital Mycoplasmas

Introduction

Mycoplasma hominis

Ureaplasma urealyticum

Summary

14 Genital Chlamydia

Introduction

Prevalence

Evidence for a Role in Genital Infections

Effects on Fecundity

Other Effects

Summary

Diagnosis

Treatment

IV Events Predisposing to Pelvic Inflammatory Disease and Other Reproductive Problems

15 Induced Abortion

Introduction

History

Prevalence

Variables Affecting the Outcome of Induced Abortion

Effects on Fecundity

Frequency of Reproductive Problems Following Induced Abortion

Diagnosis and Treatment

Summary

16 Childbirth

Introduction

Causes of Postpartum Infection

Obstructed Labor and Postpartum Infection

Summary

Postpartum Infections and Population Subfecundity

Postpartum Infections and U.S. Black Fertility: 1880-1936

17 The Intrauterine Device and Fecundity

Introduction

Prevalence of Use

Problems Associated with Use

Mechanism of Action

Sequelae

Summary

18 Female Circumcision

Introduction

Reasons for the Procedure

Variations in Procedures

Prevalence

Effects on Fecundity

Summary

V Overview

19 The Effects of Venereal Disease and Genital Tuberculosis on U.S. Black Fertility: 1880-1960

Introduction

Syphilis

Gonorrhea

Genital Tuberculosis

Discussion

20 Conclusions and Research Pitfalls

The Disease-Subfecundity Relationship

Importance of Selected Diseases in Historical, Developing, and Developed Societies

Pitfalls in Population Subfecundity Research

VI Appendixes

Appendix A. Diabetes

Appendix B. Sickle-Cell Hemoglobin

Appendix C. Smallpox

References

Index