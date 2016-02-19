Thermodynamics of Certain Refractory Compounds, Volume I: Discussion of Theoretical Studies provides information pertinent to thermodynamics as a significant theoretical tool for predicting the chemical and physical behavior of materials under diverse environmental conditions. This book presents a summary of the methods used to analyze thermodynamic data. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the thermodynamic properties that have been obtained for a selected group of refractory compounds in the range from 0° to 6000°K. This text then examines the class of compounds, including the borides, oxides, carbides, and nitrides of some elements in groups IIA, IIIB, IVB, VB, VIB, VIIB, and VIII as well as some elements from the rare-earth and actinide series. Other chapters consider the need for standardization in methods of obtaining and presenting thermodynamic data. The final chapter deals with the recommendations for the advancement of work. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.