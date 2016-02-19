Discussion of Theoretical Studies
Thermodynamics of Certain Refractory Compounds, Volume I: Discussion of Theoretical Studies provides information pertinent to thermodynamics as a significant theoretical tool for predicting the chemical and physical behavior of materials under diverse environmental conditions. This book presents a summary of the methods used to analyze thermodynamic data. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the thermodynamic properties that have been obtained for a selected group of refractory compounds in the range from 0° to 6000°K. This text then examines the class of compounds, including the borides, oxides, carbides, and nitrides of some elements in groups IIA, IIIB, IVB, VB, VIB, VIIB, and VIII as well as some elements from the rare-earth and actinide series. Other chapters consider the need for standardization in methods of obtaining and presenting thermodynamic data. The final chapter deals with the recommendations for the advancement of work. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.
Glossary of Symbols and Abbreviations
I. Introduction and Guide to use of this Work
A. General Description
B. Quick Guide to Work Accomplished
II. Fundamental Procedures: Information Processing, Choice of Physical Constants, and Thermodynamic Table Format
A. General
B. Information Processing
C. Choice of Physical Constants
D. Thermodynamic Table Format
III. Computational Methods and Numerical Results of General Interest
A. Computer Programs
B. Estimation of Fundamental Vibration Frequencies and Internuclear Distances for Polyatomic and Diatomic Gases
C. Factors Concerning Diatomic Gases
D. Estimation of Low-Temperature Heat Capacity and Entropy at 298.15°K for Borides, Carbides, and Nitrides
E. Miscellaneous
IV. Data Reviews and Computation Summaries for Individual Elements and Compounds
A. Elements
1. Beryllium
2. Boron
3. Calcium
4. Carbon
5. Cerium
6. Chromium
7. Dysprosium
8. Gadolinium
9. Hafnium
10. Iridium
11. Lanthanum
12. Magnesium
13. Manganese
14. Molybdenum
15. Neodymium
16. Niobium
17. Nitrogen
18. Osmium
19. Oxygen
20. Platinum
21. Rhenium
22. Rhodium
23. Samarium
24. Scandium
25. Silicon
26. Strontium
27. Tantalum
28. Technetium
29. Thorium
30. Titanium
31. Tungsten
32. Uranium
33. Vanadium
34. Yttrium
35. Zirconium
B. Compounds
1. Beryllium Compounds
2. Boron Compounds
3. Calcium Compounds
4. Carbon Compounds
5. Cerium Compounds
6. Chromium Compounds
7. Dysprosium Compounds
8. Gadolinium Compounds
9. Hafnium Compounds
10. Iridium Compounds
11. Lanthanum Compounds
12. Magnesium Compounds
13. Manganese Compounds
14. Molybdenum Compounds
15. Neodymium Compounds
16. Niobium Compound
17. Nitrogen Compounds
18. Osmium Compounds
19. Oxygen Compounds
20. Platinum Compounds
21. Rhenium Compounds
22. Rhodium Compounds
23. Samarium Compound
24. Scandium Compounds
25. Silicon Compounds
26. Strontium Compound
27. Tantalum Compounds
28. Technetium Compounds
29. Thorium Compounds
30. Titanium Compounds
31. Tungsten Compounds
32. Uranium Compounds
33. Vanadium Compounds
34. Yttrium Compounds
35. Zirconium Compounds
V. The Need for Organized Efforts
A. Need for Critical Compilations
B. StaIldardization
C. Publication Means
D. Materials Research and Materials Bank
E. Education
References for Section V
VI. Recommendations for Further Work
A. General
B. Phase Data
C. Heat-Capacity Data
D. Heats of Formation
E. Spectroscopic ConstaIlts
F. Brief Summary of Types of Data Needed
References for Section VI
Subject Index
VII. Thermodynamic Tables
VIII. Bibliography
IX. Property File
