Discussion of Theoretical Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229171, 9781483273051

Discussion of Theoretical Studies

1st Edition

Sections I-VI

Authors: Harold L. Schick
eBook ISBN: 9781483273051
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 684
Description

Thermodynamics of Certain Refractory Compounds, Volume I: Discussion of Theoretical Studies provides information pertinent to thermodynamics as a significant theoretical tool for predicting the chemical and physical behavior of materials under diverse environmental conditions. This book presents a summary of the methods used to analyze thermodynamic data. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the thermodynamic properties that have been obtained for a selected group of refractory compounds in the range from 0° to 6000°K. This text then examines the class of compounds, including the borides, oxides, carbides, and nitrides of some elements in groups IIA, IIIB, IVB, VB, VIB, VIIB, and VIII as well as some elements from the rare-earth and actinide series. Other chapters consider the need for standardization in methods of obtaining and presenting thermodynamic data. The final chapter deals with the recommendations for the advancement of work. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and engineers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Foreword

List of Illustrations

List of Tables

Introduction to Glossary

Glossary of Symbols and Abbreviations

I. Introduction and Guide to use of this Work

A. General Description

B. Quick Guide to Work Accomplished

II. Fundamental Procedures: Information Processing, Choice of Physical Constants, and Thermodynamic Table Format

A. General

B. Information Processing

C. Choice of Physical Constants

D. Thermodynamic Table Format

III. Computational Methods and Numerical Results of General Interest

A. Computer Programs

B. Estimation of Fundamental Vibration Frequencies and Internuclear Distances for Polyatomic and Diatomic Gases

C. Factors Concerning Diatomic Gases

D. Estimation of Low-Temperature Heat Capacity and Entropy at 298.15°K for Borides, Carbides, and Nitrides

E. Miscellaneous

IV. Data Reviews and Computation Summaries for Individual Elements and Compounds

A. Elements

1. Beryllium

2. Boron

3. Calcium

4. Carbon

5. Cerium

6. Chromium

7. Dysprosium

8. Gadolinium

9. Hafnium

10. Iridium

11. Lanthanum

12. Magnesium

13. Manganese

14. Molybdenum

15. Neodymium

16. Niobium

17. Nitrogen

18. Osmium

19. Oxygen

20. Platinum

21. Rhenium

22. Rhodium

23. Samarium

24. Scandium

25. Silicon

26. Strontium

27. Tantalum

28. Technetium

29. Thorium

30. Titanium

31. Tungsten

32. Uranium

33. Vanadium

34. Yttrium

35. Zirconium

B. Compounds

1. Beryllium Compounds

2. Boron Compounds

3. Calcium Compounds

4. Carbon Compounds

5. Cerium Compounds

6. Chromium Compounds

7. Dysprosium Compounds

8. Gadolinium Compounds

9. Hafnium Compounds

10. Iridium Compounds

11. Lanthanum Compounds

12. Magnesium Compounds

13. Manganese Compounds

14. Molybdenum Compounds

15. Neodymium Compounds

16. Niobium Compound

17. Nitrogen Compounds

18. Osmium Compounds

19. Oxygen Compounds

20. Platinum Compounds

21. Rhenium Compounds

22. Rhodium Compounds

23. Samarium Compound

24. Scandium Compounds

25. Silicon Compounds

26. Strontium Compound

27. Tantalum Compounds

28. Technetium Compounds

29. Thorium Compounds

30. Titanium Compounds

31. Tungsten Compounds

32. Uranium Compounds

33. Vanadium Compounds

34. Yttrium Compounds

35. Zirconium Compounds

V. The Need for Organized Efforts

A. Need for Critical Compilations

B. StaIldardization

C. Publication Means

D. Materials Research and Materials Bank

E. Education

References for Section V

VI. Recommendations for Further Work

A. General

B. Phase Data

C. Heat-Capacity Data

D. Heats of Formation

E. Spectroscopic ConstaIlts

F. Brief Summary of Types of Data Needed

References for Section VI

Subject Index



VII. Thermodynamic Tables

VIII. Bibliography

IX. Property File










Details

No. of pages:
684
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273051

About the Author

Harold L. Schick

