Discrete Numerical Methods in Physics and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123003508, 9780080956169

Discrete Numerical Methods in Physics and Engineering, Volume 107

1st Edition

Editors: Greenspan
eBook ISBN: 9780080956169
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 311
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
87.00
73.95
62.14
52.82
77.95
66.26
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
311
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956169

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.