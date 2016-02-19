Discrete and Continuous Boundary Problems, Volume 8
1st Edition
Editors: Atkinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080955162
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 569
Details
- No. of pages:
- 569
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080955162
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.