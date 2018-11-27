Discovery of Oyu Tolgoi: A Case Study of Mineral and Geological Exploration provides a detailed account of the exploration for copper deposits that took place in Mongolia in the mid-1990s, an exploration that was first started by Magma Copper and then continued by BHP Billiton World Exploration Inc., and which subsequently lead to the discovery of Oyu Tolgoi, a major metal mine. This book commemorates the 20-year anniversary for the global mining industry, including details on exploration methods, the tools applied throughout the discovery, and how the applied models evolved over the course of the execution of the exploration program.

In addition, the book presents how the knowledge of the team evolved as they further understood the regional geology and the necessary geological conditions for a significant porphyry discovery.