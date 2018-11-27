Discovery of Oyu Tolgoi
1st Edition
A Case Study of Mineral and Geological Exploration
Description
Discovery of Oyu Tolgoi: A Case Study of Mineral and Geological Exploration provides a detailed account of the exploration for copper deposits that took place in Mongolia in the mid-1990s, an exploration that was first started by Magma Copper and then continued by BHP Billiton World Exploration Inc., and which subsequently lead to the discovery of Oyu Tolgoi, a major metal mine. This book commemorates the 20-year anniversary for the global mining industry, including details on exploration methods, the tools applied throughout the discovery, and how the applied models evolved over the course of the execution of the exploration program.
In addition, the book presents how the knowledge of the team evolved as they further understood the regional geology and the necessary geological conditions for a significant porphyry discovery.
Key Features
- Includes a detailed description of the anthology of the Oyu Tolgoi mine discovery, a major copper-gold porphyry deposit
- Offers practical lessons for exploration companies through coverage of the critical factors that lead to the success of the discovery, along with the institutional factors that hindered discovery
- Features nearly 70 never-before-seen full-color illustrations and photos of Oyu Tolgoi
Readership
Geologists, geochemists, geophysicists, exploration geologists, mineralogists, and the mining industry
Table of Contents
- Prologue - Favorable Conditions
2. Initiation of Exploration - First Regional Reconnaissance
3. Third field season – Prospecting for Copper Porphyry Systems
4. Drilling Results
5. Prospecting for copper and Gold
6. Integrated Approach to Resource Development
7. Corporate Changes in BHP
8. Search for Investors
9. Agreement with Ivanhoe Mines
10. First period of Ivanhoe Mines Investment
11. New corporate changes in BHP
12. Ivanhoe Achieving Full Ownership of Oyu Tolgoi
13. BHP Final Departure from the Project
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128160909
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160893
About the Author
Sergei Diakov
Graduate of the Russian Peoples' Friendship University, PhD, Associate Professor. In the position of Central Asia Exploration Manager of BHP Billiton he supervised the company prospecting and mineral exploration programs in Asia (Mongolia, China, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, etc.). Expert in porphyry copper, gold, uranium and copper-nickel deposits with more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry. Working at global leading mining companies he led to a discovery of new mineral deposits in Asia and South America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Discovery Manager North America and Global Polymetallics Leader, AngloAmerican, Canada
Samand Sanjdorj
Graduate of the Irkutsk Polytechnic Institute 1973, Sanjdorj worked in the mining industry of Mongolia for more than 40 years. Participated in the search and exploration of ground water resources across Mongolia. He was supervising water exploration, environment protection and geology. Sanjdorj is Emeritus Vice President of the Oyu Tolgoi Company. He has been awarded a title of Honorary Worker of the Industry of Mongolia. He is currently a Consultant for the company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Vice President of the Oyu Tolgoi Company, Mongolia
Galsan Jamsrandorj
A graduate of the Irkutsk Polytechnic Institute 1975, Jamsrandorj started his career in the Darkhan geological expedition of Mongolia. He is an expert in gold and uranium exploration. Jamsrandorj is a discoverer of gold placer deposits Buhlei and Zaamar. Jamsrandorj has more than 40 years of experience working in various management positions in the scientific and industrial exploration industry of Mongolia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Exploration Geologist, Mongolia