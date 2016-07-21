Discover Digital Libraries

Dr. Xie is a Professor in the School of Information Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She has been actively involved in the teaching and research of digital library design and evaluation for about 15 years. Her research interests and expertise focus on digital libraries, interactive information retrieval, human-computer interaction, as well as user needs and user studies. She has received several research grants from research grant programs for the study of digital libraries. She is the principal investigator for the Institute for Museum and Library Services National Leadership Grant "Designing Interactive Help Mechanisms for Novice Users of Digital Libraries” and for the Online Computer Library Center/the Association for Library and Information Science Education grant “Universal Accessibility of Digital Libraries: Design of help mechanisms for blind users.” In addition, she is one of the senior personnel on the National Science Foundation Grant “The Internet Research Ethics Digital Library, Interactive Resource Center and Advisory Center." Her research projects range from the identification of types of sighted users and blind users' help-seeking situations in interacting with digital libraries as well as implications for interface design, digital library evaluation criteria and measures from different stakeholders of digital libraries, and social media applications in digital libraries. She has a strong publishing record in the field of library and information science. This book project is a natural progression in the active focus of Dr. Xie’s research, as she has conducted a series of highly cited studies on digital libraries, published numerous papers in top-ranking journals, and presented at several national and international conferences. Her book “Interactive Information Retrieval in Digital Environments” was published in 2008, and the subject of digital libraries is one of the main topics covered in the book.