Discipline in Schools: A Symposium is a collection of papers that tackles the issues, concerns, and problems in disciplining students. The book aims to supplement group tutorial course about classroom discipline. The title first details the concept of discipline in an educational setting, and then proceeds to discussing the dynamics and mechanisms of discipline in the classroom. Next, the selection covers the sociological factors in the environment of the pupils outside the school. Chapter 4 tackles the problems in discipline from developmental psychology perspective. The text also tackles the relationship between punishment and discipline. The book will be of great use to educators and behavioral scientists. Parents and legal guardians will also benefit from the text.