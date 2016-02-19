Discipline in Schools - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080123349, 9781483181141

Discipline in Schools

1st Edition

A Symposium

Editors: Lawrence Stenhouse
eBook ISBN: 9781483181141
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 210
Description

Discipline in Schools: A Symposium is a collection of papers that tackles the issues, concerns, and problems in disciplining students. The book aims to supplement group tutorial course about classroom discipline. The title first details the concept of discipline in an educational setting, and then proceeds to discussing the dynamics and mechanisms of discipline in the classroom. Next, the selection covers the sociological factors in the environment of the pupils outside the school. Chapter 4 tackles the problems in discipline from developmental psychology perspective. The text also tackles the relationship between punishment and discipline. The book will be of great use to educators and behavioral scientists. Parents and legal guardians will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Discipline in an Educational Setting

Discipline and the Dynamics of the Classroom

Discipline and the Social Setting of the School

Discipline: a Developmental Approach

Discipline, Freedom and the Justification of Punishment

Index

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181141

