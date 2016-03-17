Disaster Resilient Cities
1st Edition
Concepts and Practical Examples
Description
Disaster Resilient Cities: Concepts and Practical Examples discusses natural disasters, their complexity, and the exploration of different ways of thinking regarding the resilience of structures. The book provides a blueprint for structural designers to better prepare structures for all types of natural hazards during the design stage.
Brief and readable, this book analyzes various examples of disaster damage from earthquakes, tsunamis, and floods, together with their causal mechanisms. Practical methods to plan and design structures based on their regions, cities, as well as the particular countermeasures are also included for study.
Key Features
- Proposes new methods and policies for enhancing structural resilience for key urban infrastructure
- Includes examples of disaster damage as a result of earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, and their structural countermeasures
- Presents case studies that cover specific mega disasters, such as the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, Super Typhoon Hyan, and Bangkok flood
Readership
Structural engineers, earthquake engineers, structural designers and construction engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Introduction
- Key Message
- Chapter 1.1: Introduction—Why Is Resilience Lost?
- Abstract
- 1.1.1 Resilience Now Gaining Attention
- 1.1.2 Why Resilience Has Become an Issue Now
- 1.1.3 Issues on Resilience Raised by the Great East Japan Earthquake
- Introduction
- Chapter 2: Emerging Crisis in Resilience over the World
- Introduction
- Key Messages
- Chapter 2.1: The Great East Japan Earthquake
- Abstract
- 2.1.1 Characteristics of the 2011 Tohoku Tsunami
- 2.1.2 Characteristics of the Damage Due to Tsunami
- Chapter 2.2: Super Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines
- Abstract
- 2.2.1 Why Serious Damage was Caused in the Philippines by Super Typhoon Haiyan?
- 2.2.2 Outline of the Storm Surge Damage in the Philippines Caused by Typhoon Haiyan
- 2.2.3 Alongshore Topography and Resilience Against Storm Surge and Waves
- Chapter 2.3: Damage From and Resilience Against the 2011 Thai Flood
- Abstract
- 2.3.1 Impacts of 2011 Thai Flood
- 2.3.2 What Caused the 2011 Thai Flood
- 2.3.3 Damage in Bangkok and Response of the Administration in the 2011 Thai Flood
- 2.3.4 Impact of the 2011 Flood on Daily Life
- 2.3.5 Lessons Learned From the 2011 Thai Flood to Improve Resilience Against Flooding
- Chapter 2.4: Disaster Resilience Learned from the 2007 Earthquake in Peru
- Abstract
- 2.4.1 An Earthquake That Hit Peru
- 2.4.2 Resilience of Ancient Andean Civilization
- 2.4.3 Sustainability in the Communities of Indigenous People
- 2.4.4 Pisco, Four Years Later
- 2.4.5 Corruption of Local Government and Strong Distrust of Politics
- 2.4.6 Vulnerability of Peruvian Communities During Disasters
- Chapter 2.5: Loss of Resilience of Mongolian Nomadic Life Due to Urbanization
- Abstract
- 2.5.1 Sustainability and Resilience in Mongolian Nomadic Society
- 2.5.2 Ger Districts and the Redevelopment of Ulaanbaatar
- 2.5.3 Redevelopment Plan for Ger Districts and the Attitudes of Residents
- 2.5.4 Toward the Resilience Study in Mongolia
- Chapter 2.6: Decreasing Disaster-Recovery Capacity of Traditional Wooden Houses in Japan
- Abstract
- 2.6.1 The Change in Production of Japanese Wooden Houses
- 2.6.2 Decrease in Craftsmen Engaged in House-Production and Wood Supply
- 2.6.3 Production Capacity of Wooden Houses Needed at the Time of a Disaster
- Introduction
- Chapter 3: Learning Disaster Resilience from the Great East Japan Earthquake
- Introduction
- Key Messages
- Chapter 3.1: Understanding Spatial Variations of Tsunami Flooding
- Abstract
- 3.1.1 Damage Maps at the Time of a Large-Scale Disaster
- 3.1.2 Tsunami Mapping by the Association for Japanese Geographers Immediately After the Earthquake
- 3.1.3 Development of a High-Resolution Spatial Variation Map of Tsunami Run-Up Heights and Their Significance
- 3.1.4 Utilization of Tsunami Hazard Maps in the Future
- Chapter 3.2: Understanding Tsunami Damage as “Lost Stock”
- Abstract
- 3.2.1 Importance of Understanding “Lost Stock”
- 3.2.2 A Method for Estimating the Amount of Material Stock
- 3.2.3 Amount of Stock Lost Due to the Tsunami of the Great East Japan Earthquake
- 3.2.4 Map Layered Japan, a Website to Transmit Information
- Chapter 3.3: Measuring Damage and Recovery Status of Residents in Terms of “Quality of Life”
- Abstract
- 3.3.1 Introduction
- 3.3.2 The Living Environment (QOL) at the Time of a Disaster
- 3.3.3 Results of Calculation of the QOL Standards
- Introduction
- Chapter 4: Regional Grand Design for Improving Disaster Resilience
- Introduction
- Key Messages
- Chapter 4.1: Optimal Seawall Height Based on Risk Analysis with Land Use and Soft Measures
- Abstract
- 4.1.1 Structural (Hard) Countermeasures and Nonstructural (Soft) Countermeasures in Tsunami Mitigation Strategy
- 4.1.2 Characteristics of the 2011 Tohoku Tsunami and Two-Level Countermeasure Strategies of Tsunamis for Disaster Mitigation
- 4.1.3 Height of Seawalls in Iwate Prefecture
- 4.1.4 Optimal Combination of Various Tsunami Countermeasures Based on Residual Risk Analysis
- Chapter 4.2: Earthquake Damage Risk Evaluation by Micro Geo Data
- Abstract
- 4.2.1 Issues in the Existing Earthquake Damage Risk Evaluation
- 4.2.2 Preparing the Micro Geo Data for Each Building
- 4.2.3 Damage Risk Evaluation for an Occurrence of a Large-Scale Earthquake by Micro geo data
- Chapter 4.3: Consensus Building for a Resilient Society: Utilization of Big Data
- Abstract
- 4.3.1 Potential of Using Geo Big Data for Improvement of Resilience
- 4.3.2 Geo Big Data Assisting Development of Cities and Towns Resilient to Disasters
- 4.3.3 Geo Big Data Raising Accuracy of Disaster-Prevention Plans
- Chapter 4.4: Resilient Regional Grand Design Based on Quality of Life
- Abstract
- 4.4.1 Introduction
- 4.4.2 Resilience and Sustainability Quantitatively Expressed by Triple Bottom Line
- 4.4.3 Changes in QOL Caused by Huge Disaster, and Resilience
- 4.4.4 Approach to Considering Actions to Prevent QOL from Decreasing
- Chapter 4.5: Paradigm Change in Flood Protection Strategies for Enhancing Resilience
- Abstract
- 4.5.1 Room for the River Program in the Netherlands—More Space for Water
- 4.5.2 Land Use and Flood Protection in Japan
- Chapter 4.6: Smart Shrink Strategy and the Fiscal System
- Abstract
- 4.6.1 Increasing Vulnerability in View of the Socio-Economic Conditions, Infrastructure Management, and Land-Use Management
- 4.6.2 Policy Reforms/Measures in Promoting Smart Shrink Strategy in Japan
- Introduction
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 17th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128098622
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128103944
About the Author
Yoshitsugu Hayashi
Yoshitsugu Hayashi, Professor & Director, Education and Research Center for Sustainable Co-Development, Graduate School of Environmental Studies, Nagoya University
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Director, Education and Research Center for Sustainable Co-Development, Graduate School of Environmental Studies, Nagoya University, Japan
Yasuhiro Suzuki
Professor, Disaster Mitigation Research Center, Nagoya University
Affiliations and Expertise
Disaster Mitigation Research Center, Nagoya University, Nagoya, Japan
Shinji Sato
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, the University of Tokyo
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, the University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
Kenichi Tsukahara
Professor, Disaster Risk Reduction Research Center, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyushu University
Affiliations and Expertise
Disaster Risk Reduction Research Center, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan