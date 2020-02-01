Disaster Planning for Special Libraries
1st Edition
Description
Disaster Planning for Special Libraries is ideal for corporate librarians and staff members charged with developing security and disaster plans. It serves as a reference guide, not only for people who have never considered the disaster planning process, but also for experienced planners. Chapters examine a wide variety of settings, from urban office towers and malls, to smaller buildings. It considers special considerations for libraries in hospitals, law firms, manufacturing plants and government departments, and discusses how corporate-wide security and disaster plans address—or fail to address—risks, summarizing the planning phases related to preparedness for security breaches, emergencies and disasters.
Subsequent chapters cover the business resumption process for corporate libraries, including the implications of declaring a disaster, the best ways to assess damage to corporate library facilities and assets, the need for strategic alliances with different kinds of suppliers, opportunities for alliances with other libraries, and the normalization of library operations. The book then discusses the necessary post-disaster public relations that corporate libraries should organize and maintain after negative events, covering orientation and training programs for corporate library employees and demonstrating how such programs can be adapted to meet the needs of libraries in various settings.
Key Features
- Discusses how corporate-wide security and disaster plans address—or fail to address—the risks in corporate libraries
- Presents critical information in an accessible manner
- Offers different approaches to a broad range of security and disaster planning topics in corporate libraries
- Considers the risks for a variety of physical settings for corporate libraries, including office towers, malls and basements
Readership
Information professionals; corporate librarians/library board members and sponsors; managers responsible for security and planning; library directors; chief librarians; assistant librarians; senior library administrators in corporate libraries; security managers; technical services librarians; corporate IT librarians; Occupational Health and Safety (OHT) managers in corporate libraries; law librarians; medical and government librarians; library space planners; building services managers and maintenance staff in buildings that contain corporate library facilities; SLA members
Table of Contents
1. Neighbourhood and site
2. The corporate disaster plan
3. Your library: purpose and goals
4. Assessing risks to your library
5. Risk mitigation
6. Recognizing and declaring a disaster
7. Assessing the damage
8. Strategic alliances: internal and external partners
9. Clean-up and continuity
10. Post-disaster internal and public relations
11. Post-disaster communications and transportation
12. Normalization and post-disaster personnel concerns
13. Continuity and recovery
14. Post-disaster library support for corporate goals
15. Orientation and training
16. Auditing and updating plans
18. Enterprise risk management
19. Disaster planning: present and future
Appendices (Including a sample disaster plan for a corporate library)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081009482
About the Author
Guy Robertson
Guy Robertson is adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia, a senior instructor at Langara College, and an instructor at the Justice Institute of British Columbia, Canada. Guy is noted for his research into book and manuscript theft, data loss and protection, and financial fraud and forgery. He has delivered keynote speeches, seminars, and workshops at conferences and has published widely on risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Justice Institute of British Columbia, Canada; Adjunct professor, University of British Columbia; Senior instructor, Langara College