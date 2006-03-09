Part I: Overview of Disaster Management

1. Introduction to Disaster Medicine, Gregory Ciottone



Section One: Introduction



2. Public Health and Disasters, Catherine Y. Lee and James Michael Riley

3. The Role of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Disaster, Robert D. Furberg and David E. Marcozzi

4. Role of Emergency Medicine in Disaster Management, Andrew I. Bern

5. The Role of Hospitals in Disaster, Mary W. Chaffee and Neill S. Oster

6. Complex Emergencies, Frederick M. Burkle, Jr. and P. Gregg Greenough

7. Children and Disaster, Bruce M. Becker

8. Psychological Impact of Disaster, Tracy E. Wimbush and Christo C. Courban

9. Ethical Issues in the Provision of Emergency Care in Multiple Casualty Incidents and Disasters, Pinchas Halpern and Gregory L. Larkin

10. Liability Issues in Emergency Response, Abigail Williams



Section Two: Governmental Resources



11. Disaster Response in the United States, Jerry L. Mothershead

12. Local Disaster Response, Jerry L. Mothershead

13. Disaster Planning: State Programs and Response, Esther H. Chen, Bruce Y. Lee, and Jerry L. Mothershead

14. Selected Federal Disaster Response Agencies and Capabilities, Jerry L. Mothershead, Kevin Yeskey, and Peter Brewster

15. International Disaster Response, Dan Hanfling, Craig H. Llewellyn, and Frederick M. Burkle, Jr.

16. Disaster/Emergency Management Programs, Peter Brewster



Section Three: Pre-Event Topics



17. Community Hazard Vulnerability Assessment, James C. Chang

18. Health Care Facility Hazard and Vulnerability Analysis, James C. Chang, William Gluckman, and Eric S. Weinstein

19. Public Information Management, Sharon Dilling, William Gluckman, Marc S. Rosenthal, and Eric S. Weinstein

20. Informatics and Telecommunications in Disaster, Churton Budd

21. Disaster Mitigation, Robert M. Gougelet

22. Vaccines, Kent J. Stock

23. Occupational Medicine: An Asset in Time of Crisis, Tee L. Guidotti

24. Worker Health and Safety in Disaster Response, Clifford S. Mitchell, Brian J. Maguire, and Tee L. Guidotti

25. Disaster Preparedness, Mark E. Keim and Paul Giannone

26. Policy Issues in Disaster Preparedness and Response, Eric S. Weinstein

27. Mutual Aid, James Geiling and Kerry Fosher

28. Surge Capacity, Julie Ann P. Casani and Albert J. Romanosky



Section Four (Part One): Event Response Topics



29. Operations and Logistics, David Jaslow

30. The Incident Command System, Alexander Sutingco

31. Scene Safety in Disaster Response, Robert L. Freitas

32. Needs Assessment, Shan W. Liu

33. Disaster Communications, Khama D. Ennis

34. Media Relations, Daniel F. Noltkamper

35. Managing Volunteers and Donations, Andrew M. Milsten

36. Personal Protective Equipment, John L. Hick and Craig D. Thorne

37. Surveillance, P. Gregg Greenough and Frederick M. Burkle, Jr.

38. Management of Mass Fatalities, Nelson Tang and Chayan Dey

39. Disaster Management of Animals, James M. Burke



Section Four (Part Two): Medical Operations in Disasters



40. Urban Search and Rescue, Gregory Ciottone

41. Medical Care in Remote Areas, David E. Marcozzi and Thomas P. LeBosquet III

42. EMS Behind the Barricade, Louis N. Molino, Sr.

43. Triage, Andrew Reisner

44. Patient Tracking Systems in Disasters, Charles Stewart

45. Tactical EMS, Jeffrey C. Metzger and David E. Marcozzi

46. Infectious Disease in a Disaster Zone, Richard A. Tempel and David E. Marcozzi

47. Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment in Disasters, Nicki Pesik and Susan E. Gorman



Section Five: Post-Event Topics



48. Displaced Populations, John D. Cahill

49. Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Elizabeth Temin

50. Disaster Education and Research, Kenneth E. Williams, Leo Kobayashi, and Marc J. Shapiro

51. Practical Applications of Disaster Epidemiology, P. Gregg Greenough and Frederick M. Burkle, Jr.

52. Measures of Effectiveness in Disaster Management, Frederick M. Burkle, Jr. and P. Gregg Greenough



Section Six: Topics Unique to Terrorist Events



53. Lessons Learned as a Result of Terrorist Attacks, Mark E. Keim

54. The Psychology of Terrorism, Robert A. Ciottone

55. Medical Intelligence, Mark E. Keim

56. Thinking Outside the Box: Health Service Support Considerations in the Era of Asymmetrical Threats, Pietro D. Marghella and Duane C. Caneva

57. Accidental Versus Intentional Event, Joanne Cono

58. MultiModality, Layered Attack, Nicholas Vincent Cagliuso



59. Operations Security, Site Security, and Incident Response, Paul M. Maniscalco, Paul D. Kim, Stephen F. Hood, Neil A. Commerce, and Jeffrey A. Todd

60. Integration of Law Enforcement and Military Resources with the Emergency Response to a Terrorist Incident, Eric Sergienko

61. Nuclear Disaster Management, George A. Alexander

62. Chemical Attack, Duane C. Caneva

63. Biologic Attack, Andrew W. Artenstein

64. Future Biologic and Chemical Weapons, James M. Madsen and Robert G. Darling

65. Improvised Explosive Devices, Edward B. Lucci

66. Directed-Energy Weapons, M. Kathleen Stewart and Charles Stewart

67. Emergency Department Design, Robert H. Woolard

68. Chemical, Biologic, and Nuclear Quarantine, Patricia A. Nolan

69. Chemical Decontamination, Barbara Vogt and John Sorensen

70. Radiation Decontamination, George A. Alexander





Part II: Management of Specific Event Types

Section Seven: Natural Disasters

71. Introduction to Natural Disasters, Debra D. Schnelle

72. Hurricanes, Cyclones, and Typhoons, Eric Sergienko

73. Earthquake, Bruce M. Becker

74. Tornado, Michael D. Jones and James Pfaff

75. Flood, Sylvia H. Kim

76. Tsunami, Prasanthi Ramanujam and Thea James

77. Heat Wave, Alison Sisitsky

78. Winter Storm, Alison Sisitsky

79. Volcanic Eruption, Gregory Jay

80. Famine, Laura Macnow and Hilarie Cranmer

81. Landslides, Mark E. Keim

82. Avalanche, Jason A. Tracy



Section Eight: Nuclear/Radiation Events



83. Introduction to Nuclear/Radiologic Disasters, Dale M. Molé

84. Ionizing Radiation Incident, Carrie Barton

85. Nuclear Detonation, William E. Dickerson

86. Radiation Accident-Isolated Exposure, Jeanette A. Linder and Lawrence S. Linder

87. Radiation Accident-Dispersed Exposure, Jeanette A. Linder and Lawrence Linder

88. Nuclear Power Plant Meltdown, William Porcaro



Section Nine: Chemical Events



89. Introduction to Chemical Disasters, David Marcozzi

90. Industrial Chemical Disasters, Mark E. Keim

91. Nerve-Agent Attack, David Davis

92. Vesicant-Agent Attack, Lara K. Kulchycki

93. Respiratory-Agent Attack (Toxic Inhalational Injury), Stephen J. Traub

94. Cyanide Attack, Mark E. Keim

95. Antimuscarinic-Agent (BZ) Attack, Fermin Barrueto, Jr., and Lewis S. Nelson

96. LSD, Other Indoles and Phenylethylamine, Fiona E. Gallahue

97. Opioid-Agent Attack, Rick G. Kulkarni

98. Riot Control–Agent Attack, Sam Shen

99. Cholinergic-Agent Attack (Nicotine, Epibatidine, and Anatoxin-A), Sage W. Wiener and Lewis S. Nelson

100. Anesthetic-Agent Attack, Kinjal N. Sethuraman and K. Sophia Dyer



Section Ten: Biologic Events



101. Introduction to Biologic Threats, Andrew S. Nugent and Eric W. Dickson



Section Ten (Part One): Bacterial Agents



102. Bacillus anthracis (Anthrax) Attack, Christo C. Courban

103. Yersinia pestis (Plague) Attack, Jeremiah D. Schuur and Jonathan Harris Valente

104. Francisella tularensis (Tularemia) Attack, Irving Jacoby

105. Brucella species (Brucellosis) Attack, Teriggi J. Ciccone

106. Coxiella burnetii (Q Fever) Attack, Teriggi J. Ciccone

107. Rickettsia prowazekii (Typhus Fever) Attack, Vittorio J. Raho and Jonathan A. Edlow

108. Orientia tsutsugamushi (Scrub Typhus) Attack, Peter B. Smulowitz and Jonathan A. Edlow

109. Rickettsia rickettsii (Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever) Attack, Vittorio J. Raho and Jonathan A. Edlow

110. Vibrio cholerae (Cholera) Attack, Milana Boukhman

111. Shigella dysenteriae (Shigellosis) Attack, Suzanne M. Shepherd, Stephen O. Cunnion, and William H. Shoff

112. Salmonella Species (Salmonellosis) Attack, Sumeru Mehta and C. Crawford Mechem

113. Salmonella typhi (Typhoid Fever) Attack, Lawrence Proano

114. Burkholderia mallei (Glanders) Attack, Mark A. Graber

115. Burkholderia pseudomallei (Melioidosis) Attack, Sean Montgomery

116. Chlamydia psittaci (Psittacosis) Attack, Hans R. House

117. Escherichia coli O157:H7 Attack (Hemorrhagic E. Coli), Roy Karl Werner



Section Ten (Part Two): Viral Agents



118. Viral Encephalitides (Alphaviruses) Attack, Matthew Berkman and Kelly J. Corrigan

119. Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Attack, Vittorio J. Raho

120. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Attack: Arenaviruses, Sandra S. Yoon

121. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Attack: Bunya Virus, Sean Michael Siler

122. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Attack: Filo Viruses, William Porcaro

123. Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Virus Attack: Flaviviruses, John D. Cahill and James McKinley

124. Chikungunya Virus Attack, Heather Long

125. Variola Major Virus (Smallpox) Attack, Robert G. Darling

126. Influenza Virus Attack, Anna I. Cheh

127. Monkeypox, John D. Malone

128. Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, Bonnie H. Hartstein and Curtis J. Hunter

129. Hendra and Nipah Virus Attack (Hendra Virus Disease and Nipah Virus Encephalitis), Kelly Corrigan

130. SARS CoV Attack (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), Suzanne M. Shepherd, Stephen O. Cunnion, and William H. Shoff



Section Ten (Part Three): Toxins



131. Staphylococcal Enterotoxin B Attack, Robert G. Darling

132. Clostridium botulinum Toxin Attack (Botulism), Gary M. Vilke

133. Clostridium perfringen Toxin (Epsilon Toxin) Attack, L.B. Burnett

134. Marine Toxin Attack, Wende R. Reenstra

135. T-2 Toxin Attack (Trichothecene Mycotoxins), Frederick Fung

136. Ricin Toxin from Ricinus communis Attack (Castor Beans), Angela C. Anderson

137. Aflatoxin Attack (Aspergillus Species), Frederick Fung



Section Ten (Part Four): Other Biologic Agents



138. Coccidioides immitis Attack (Coccidioidomycosis), James F. Martin and Jill A. Grant

139. Histoplasma capsulatum Attack (Histoplamosis), Carol L. Venable and Elizabeth Mitchell

140. Cryptosporidium parvum Attack (Cryptosporidiosis), Miriam John and Carol Sulis





Section Eleven: Events Resulting in Blast Injuries



141. Introduction to Explosions and Blasts, Michael I. Greenberg and Dziwe W. Ntaba

142. Explosions: Conventional, Robert Partridge

143. Explosions: Fireworks, Craig Sisson

144. Suicide Bomber, Jeffry L. Kashuk and Shamai A. Grossman

145. Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices, Michael I. Greenberg, Michael Horowitz, and Rachel Haroz

146. Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack, Marshall Eidenberg

147. Conventional Explosion at Mass Gathering, Franklin D. Friedman

148. Conventional Explosion at a Hospital, Donald MacMillan

149. Conventional Explosion in High-Rise Building, Ryan Friedberg

150. Conventional Explosion at a Nuclear Power Plant, Michelle McMahon-Downer

151. Tunnel Explosion, Patrick Zelley

152. Liquefied Natural Gas Explosion, Michael I. Greenberg

153. Liquefied Natural Gas Tanker Explosion, Jonathan M. Rubin

154. Petroleum Distillation/Processing Facility Explosion, David C. Lee and Henry C. Chang



Section Twelve: Events Resulting in Burn Injuries



155. Introduction to Fires and Burns, Marianne E. Cinat and Victoria M. VanderKam

156. Structure Fire, Deborah Gutman

157. Wilderness/Forest Fire, John Moloney

158. Tunnel Fire, Daniel L. Lemkin and Wade Gaasch



Section Thirteen: Events Resulting in Ballistics Injuries



159. Gunshot Attack: Mass Casualties, Leon D. Sanchez and Jason Imperato

160. Sniper Attack, Jennifer E. DeLaPena and Leon D. Sanchez

161. Grenade and Pipe Bomb Injuries, Charles Stewart



Section Fourteen: Events Associated with Structural Collapse/Crashing/Crushing

162. Introduction to Structural Collapse/Crash/Crush (Crush Injury: Crush Syndrome), Francesco Della Corte, Pier Luigi Ingrassia, Alessandro Geddo, and Francesca Lombardi

163. Train Derailment, J. Scott Goudie

164. Subway Derailment, Jason Dylik and David Marcozzi

165. Bus Accident, Kavita Babu

166. Aircrash Preparedness and Response, Dan Hanfling and Christopher R. Lang

167. Airshow Disaster, Peter D. Panagos

168. Asteroid, Meteoroid, and Spacecraft Re-Entry Accidents, Jay Lemery and Faith Vilas

169. Building Collapse, Catherine Y. Lee and Timothy Davis

170. Bridge Collapse, Laura Diane Melville and Najma Rahman-Kahn

171. Human Stampede, Angela M. Mills and C. Crawford Mechem

172. Mining Accident, Dale M. Molé

173. Submarine/Surface Vessel Accident, Steven T. Cobery and Dale M. Molé



Section Fifteen: Other Events, Combination Events



174. Aircraft Hijacking, Kurt R. Horst

175. Aircraft Crash into a High-Rise Building, Kurt R. Horst

176. Airliner Crash into Nuclear Power Plant, Rick G. Kulkarni

177. Dirty Bomb (Radiological Dispersal Device), George A. Alexander

178. Explosion at a Nuclear Waste Storage Facility, Constance G. Nichols

179. Maritime Disasters, Lucille Gans

180. Cruise Ship Infectious Disease Outbreak, Scott G. Weiner

181. Hostage Taking, Dale M. Molé

182. Civil Unrest and Rioting, Denis J. FitzGerald

183. Massive Power System Failures, M. Kathleen Stewart and Charles Stewart

184. Power Outage: Hospital, Mark C. Restuccia

185. Intentional Contamination of Water Supplies Resulting from Acts of Water Terrorism, Patricia L. Meinhardt

186. Food Supply Contamination, Mark C. Restuccia

187. Mass Gatherings, Katharyn E. Kennedy

188. Ecological Terrorism, George A. Alexander

189. Computer and Electronic Terrorism and EMS Implications, M. Kathleen Stewart and Charles Stewart

190. VIP Care, Lynne Barkley Burnett