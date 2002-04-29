Disappearing Cryptography
2nd Edition
Information Hiding: Steganography & Watermarking
Table of Contents
Preface. Framing Information. Encryption. Error Correction. Secret Sharing. Compression. Basic Mimicry. Grammars and Mimicry. Turing and Reverse. Life in the Noise. Anonymous Remailers. Secret Broadcasts. Keys. Ordering and Reordering. Spreading. Synthetic Worlds. Watermarks. Steganalysis. Afterword. Appendix A Java Mimic Code. Appendix B Baseball CFG. Appendix C Reversible Grammar Generator. Appendix D Software. Further Readings. Bibliography. Index
Description
Disappearing Cryptography, Second Edition describes how to take words, sounds, or images and hide them in digital data so they look like other words, sounds, or images. When used properly, this powerful technique makes it almost impossible to trace the author and the recipient of a message. Conversations can be submerged in the flow of information through the Internet so that no one can know if a conversation exists at all.
This full revision of the best-selling first edition describes a number of different techniques to hide information. These include encryption, making data incomprehensible; steganography, embedding information into video, audio, or graphics files; watermarking, hiding data in the noise of image or sound files; mimicry, "dressing up" data and making it appear to be other data, and more. The second edition also includes an expanded discussion on hiding information with spread-spectrum algorithms, shuffling tricks, and synthetic worlds. Each chapter is divided into sections, first providing an introduction and high-level summary for those who want to understand the concepts without wading through technical explanations, and then presenting greater detail for those who want to write their own programs. To encourage exploration, the author's Web site www.wayner.org/books/discrypt2/ contains implementations for hiding information in lists, sentences, and images.
Key Features
- Each chapter is divided into sections, providing first an introduction and high-level summary for those who want to understand the concepts without wading through technical details, and then an introductory set of details, for those who want to write their own programs.
- Fully revised and expanded.
- Covers key concepts for non-technical readers.
- Goes into technical details for those wanting to create their own programs and implement algorithms.
Readership
General readers, Programmers, Cryptographers, Computer Scientists working in government and industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 413
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 29th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504650
Reviews
"Disappearing Cryptography is a witty and entertaining look at the world of information hiding. Peter Wayner provides an intuitive perspective of the many techniques, applications, and research directions in the area of steganography. The sheer breadth of topics is outstanding and makes this book truly unique. A must read for those who would like to begin learning about information hiding." —Deepa Kundur, University of Toronto
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Wayner Author
Peter Wayner is a writer living in Baltimore and is the author of Digital Cash and Agents at Large (both Academic Press). His writings appear in numerous academic journals as well as the pages of more popular forums such as MacWorld and the New York Times. He has taught various computer science courses at Cornell University and Georgetown University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Writer, Baltimore, MD, USA