Disappearing Cryptography - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123744791, 9780080922706

Disappearing Cryptography

3rd Edition

Information Hiding: Steganography and Watermarking

Authors: Peter Wayner
eBook ISBN: 9780080922706
Paperback ISBN: 9780123744791
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 3rd December 2008
Page Count: 456
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Framing Information
Chapter 2: Encryption
Chapter 3: Error Correction
Chapter 4: Secret Sharing
Chapter 5: Compression
Chapter 6: Basic Mimicry
Chapter 7: Grammars and Mimicry
Chapter 8: Turing and Reverse
Chapter 9: Life in the Noise
Chapter 10: Anonymous Remailers
Chapter 11: Secret Broadcasts
Chapter 12: Keys
Chapter 13: Ordering and Reordering
Chapter 14: Spreading
Chapter 15: Synthetic Worlds
Chapter 16: Watermarks
Chapter 17: Steganalysis
Chapter 18: Fingerprinting and Forensic Watermarking
Chapter 19: Synchronization
Chapter 20: Obfuscation
Chapter 21: Translucency
Chapter 22: Quantization
Chapter 23: Forensics

Description

Cryptology is the practice of hiding digital information by means of various obfuscatory and steganographic techniques. The application of said techniques facilitates message confidentiality and sender/receiver identity authentication, and helps to ensure the integrity and security of computer passwords, ATM card information, digital signatures, DVD and HDDVD content, and electronic commerce. Cryptography is also central to digital rights management (DRM), a group of techniques for technologically controlling the use of copyrighted material that is being widely implemented and deployed at the behest of corporations that own and create revenue from the hundreds of thousands of mini-transactions that take place daily on programs like iTunes.

This new edition of our best-selling book on cryptography and information hiding delineates a number of different methods to hide information in all types of digital media files. These methods include encryption, compression, data embedding and watermarking, data mimicry, and scrambling. During the last 5 years, the continued advancement and exponential increase of computer processing power have enhanced the efficacy and scope of electronic espionage and content appropriation. Therefore, this edition has amended and expanded outdated sections in accordance with new dangers, and includes 5 completely new chapters that introduce newer more sophisticated and refined cryptographic algorithms and techniques (such as fingerprinting, synchronization, and quantization) capable of withstanding the evolved forms of attack.

Each chapter is divided into sections, first providing an introduction and high-level summary for those who wish to understand the concepts without wading through technical explanations, and then presenting concrete examples and greater detail for those who want to write their own programs. This combination of practicality and theory allows programmers and system designers to not only implement tried and true encryption procedures, but also consider probable future developments in their designs, thus fulfilling the need for preemptive caution that is becoming ever more explicit as the transference of digital media escalates.

Key Features

  • Includes 5 completely new chapters that delineate the most current and sophisticated cryptographic algorithms, allowing readers to protect their information against even the most evolved electronic attacks
  • Conceptual tutelage in conjunction with detailed mathematical directives allows the reader to not only understand encryption procedures, but also to write programs which anticipate future security developments in their design

Readership

Cryptographers, digital rights managers, programmers, network security managers, information security professionals working in government agencies and industry, and general producers of electronic content

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080922706
Paperback ISBN:
9780123744791

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Peter Wayner Author

Peter Wayner is a writer living in Baltimore and is the author of Digital Cash and Agents at Large (both Academic Press). His writings appear in numerous academic journals as well as the pages of more popular forums such as MacWorld and the New York Times. He has taught various computer science courses at Cornell University and Georgetown University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Writer, Baltimore, MD, USA

