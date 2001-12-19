Directory Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555582623, 9780080491189

Directory Services

1st Edition

Design, Implementation and Management

Authors: Nancy Cox
eBook ISBN: 9780080491189
Paperback ISBN: 9781555582623
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 19th December 2001
Page Count: 448
Description

To optimally design and manage a directory service, IS architects and managers must understand current state-of-the-art products. Directory Services covers Novell's NDS eDirectory, Microsoft's Active Directory, UNIX directories and products by NEXOR, MaxWare, Siemens, Critical Path and others. Directory design fundamentals and products are woven into case studies of large enterprise deployments. Cox thoroughly explores replication, security, migration and legacy system integration and interoperability. Business issues such as how to cost justify, plan, budget and manage a directory project are also included. The book culminates in a visionary discussion of future trends and emerging directory technologies including the strategic direction of the top directory products, the impact of wireless technology on directory enabled applications and using directories to customize content delivery from the Enterprise Portal.

Directory Services is a comprehensive and practical guide that provides organizations and consultants with a roadmap used to create the directory enabled global enterprise. To provide the reader with the core knowledge required for designing directory services, the book discusses directory fundamentals including X.500, X.509 and LDAP as well as how to cost justify, plan, budget and manage a directory project

Key Features

  • Provides critical info for design, integration, or migration for multiple messaging platforms
  • Covers all major directories
  • Provides case studies and guidelines for deployment and integration issues

Readership

Information system architects, managers, developers, and analysts. Also computer network designers and messaging systems professionals

Table of Contents

Section I: Microsoft's Active Directory
Section II: Novell's NDS eDirectory
Section III: Standards-Based Directory Services
Section IV: Migrations, Upgrades, Metadirectories and Case Studies
Section V: Trends and Emerging Directory Technologies

About the Author

Nancy Cox

The author of over two dozen articles on computer applications in publications such as Information Week, Network Computing and Network Administrator. She co-authored the LAN Times Guide to Multimedia Networking (Osborne McGraw-Hill, 1995) and the LAN Times E-Mail Resource Guide (Osborne McGraw-Hill, 1994). She authored Building and Managing a Web Services Team (Van Nostrand Reinhold, 1997) and was the editor of Auerbach's Handbook of Electronic Messaging (1998 and 1999 editions) and Electronic Messaging -- Best Practices (2000 edition). She also served as a Board Member of the Electronic Messaging Association (1995-1996). She holds a BS from the University of Georgia (Magna Cum Laude) and an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Collaborative Computing Consultant and Author

