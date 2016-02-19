Directions in Infinite Graph Theory and Combinatorics, Volume 3
1st Edition
With an introduction by C.St.J.A. Nash-Williams
Infinite Matching Theory (R. Aharoni). Gallai-Milgram Properties for Infinite Graphs (J.-M. Brochet, M. Pouzet). The Age of a Relational Structure (P.J. Cameron). Decomposing Infinite Graphs (R. Diestel). Bounded Graphs (R. Halin). A Survey on Graphs with Polynomial Growth (W. Imrich, N. Seifter). Some Results on Ends and Automorphisms of Graphs (H.A. Jung). Analyzing Nash-Williams' Partition Theorem by Means of Ordinal Types (I. Kříž, R. Thomas). Matchings from a Set Below to a Set Above (P. Erdős, J.A. Larson). A Partition Relation for Triples Using a Model of Todorčević (E.C. Milner, K. Prikry). Some Relations Between Analytic and Geometric Properties of Infinite Graphs (B. Mohar). Reconstruction of Infinite Graphs (C.St.J.A. Nash-Williams).
f-Optimal Factors of Infinite Graphs (F. Niedermeyer). Universal Elements and the Complexity of Certain Classes of Infinite Graphs (P. Komjáth, J. Pach). Asymmetrising Sets in Trees (N. Polat, G. Sabidussi). Asymmetrization of Infinite Trees (N. Polat). Excluding Infinite Minors (N. Robertson, P. Seymour, R. Thomas). An End-Faithful Spanning Tree Counterexample (P. Seymour, R. Thomas). End-faithful Forests and Spanning Trees in Infinite Graphs (J. Širáň). Fast Growing Functions Based on Ramsey Theorems (H.J. Prömel, W. Thumser, B. Voigt). Edge-transitive Strips (M.E. Watkins). Topological Groups and Infinite Graphs (W. Woess).
This book has arisen from a colloquium held at St. John's College, Cambridge, in July 1989, which brought together most of today's leading experts in the field of infinite graph theory and combinatorics. This was the first such meeting ever held, and its aim was to assess the state of the art in the discipline, to consider its links with other parts of mathematics, and to discuss possible directions for future development. This volume reflects the Cambridge meeting in both level and scope. It contains research papers as well as expository surveys of particular areas. Together they offer a comprehensive portrait of infinite graph theory and combinatorics, which should be particularly attractive to anyone new to the discipline.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 25th March 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294797
R. Diestel Editor
University of Cambridge, UK