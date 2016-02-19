Directions in Infinite Graph Theory and Combinatorics, Volume 3

Infinite Matching Theory (R. Aharoni). Gallai-Milgram Properties for Infinite Graphs (J.-M. Brochet, M. Pouzet). The Age of a Relational Structure (P.J. Cameron). Decomposing Infinite Graphs (R. Diestel). Bounded Graphs (R. Halin). A Survey on Graphs with Polynomial Growth (W. Imrich, N. Seifter). Some Results on Ends and Automorphisms of Graphs (H.A. Jung). Analyzing Nash-Williams' Partition Theorem by Means of Ordinal Types (I. Kříž, R. Thomas). Matchings from a Set Below to a Set Above (P. Erdős, J.A. Larson). A Partition Relation for Triples Using a Model of Todorčević (E.C. Milner, K. Prikry). Some Relations Between Analytic and Geometric Properties of Infinite Graphs (B. Mohar). Reconstruction of Infinite Graphs (C.St.J.A. Nash-Williams).

f-Optimal Factors of Infinite Graphs (F. Niedermeyer). Universal Elements and the Complexity of Certain Classes of Infinite Graphs (P. Komjáth, J. Pach). Asymmetrising Sets in Trees (N. Polat, G. Sabidussi). Asymmetrization of Infinite Trees (N. Polat). Excluding Infinite Minors (N. Robertson, P. Seymour, R. Thomas). An End-Faithful Spanning Tree Counterexample (P. Seymour, R. Thomas). End-faithful Forests and Spanning Trees in Infinite Graphs (J. Širáň). Fast Growing Functions Based on Ramsey Theorems (H.J. Prömel, W. Thumser, B. Voigt). Edge-transitive Strips (M.E. Watkins). Topological Groups and Infinite Graphs (W. Woess).