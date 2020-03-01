Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology
1st Edition
Description
Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology aims at signifying the overall progress witnessed in the field of DMFC over a period of the last ten years, highlighting on the components; materials; functions; properties and features; designs and configurations; operations; modelling; applications; pros and cons; social, political and market penetration; economics; and future directions. The book provides an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals, working principles and advancements made in DMFC technology. This book discusses every single aspect of the DMFC device technology, the associated advantages and drawbacks over the state-of-the-art materials and design, market opportunities and commercialization aspects, and possible future directions of research and development. This book, containing critical analyses and opinions from experts around the world, will garner considerable interest among actual users/scientists/experts.
Key Features
- Analyses developments of membrane electrolytes, electrodes, catalysts, catalyst supports, bipolar plates, gas diffusion layers and flow channels as critical components of direct methanol fuel cells responsible for its present status and future progress
- Includes modelling of direct methanol fuel cells to understand their scaling up potentials
- Discusses commercial aspects of direct methanol fuel cells in terms of market penetration, end application, cost, viability, reliability, social and commercial perception, drawbacks and prospects
Readership
Industrial and academic sectors: alternative energy, fuel cell, direct methanol fuel cell, membrane, electrode, catalyst, and bipolar plate. Students, scientists and experts belonging to both industries and academia. Several aspects of this book can also be used for courses in Environment and Energy Technologies and Alternative Energy Technologies for engineering and technology programs in the undergraduate and postgraduate levels
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Background and Significance
Definition
Basic Working Principles
Components and Features
Expectations and Reality
References
Chapter 2: Nafion-based Cation Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Cation Exchange Membranes
Functions of the Cation Exchange Membrane
Property Requirements of the Membrane Materials
Present Research on Nafion-based Membranes
Membrane Characterizations
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 3: Non-Nafion-based Cation Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction
Present Research on non-Nafion-based Membranes
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 4: Anion Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Anion Exchange Membranes
Functions of the Anion Exchange Membrane
Property Requirements of the Membrane Materials
Present Research of Anion Exchange Membranes
Membrane Characterizations
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 5: Electrodes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Electrodes
Functions of the Electrodes
Property Requirements of the Electrodes
Present Research
Electrode Characterizations
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 6: Anode Catalyst Systems for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Anode Catalysts
Functions of the Anode Catalysts
Property Requirements of the Anode Catalyst Materials
Present Research
Anode Catalyst Characterizations
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 7: Cathode Catalyst Systems for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Cathode Catalysts
Functions of the Cathode Catalysts
Property Requirements of the Cathode Catalyst Materials
Present Research
Cathode Catalyst Characterizations
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 8: Membrane Electrode Assemblies in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Membrane Electrode Assemblies
Characterizations and Functions of the Membrane Electrode Assembly
Different Configurations of Membrane Electrode Assemblies
Property Requirements of the Membrane Electrode Assembly
Present Research
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 9: Bipolar Plates for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Bipolar Plates
Characterizations and Functions of the Bipolar Plates
Property Requirements of the Bipolar Plates
Present Research
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 10: Gas Diffusion Layers for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Gas Diffusion Layers
Characterizations and Functions of the Gas Diffusion Layers
Property Requirements of the Gas Diffusion Layers
Present Research
Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 11: Flow Channel Designs for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction
Characterizations and Functions of the Flow Channels
Property Requirements of the Flow Channels
Different Flow Channel Designs and Their Performance Evaluations
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 12: Application of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction: Definition and General Description of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology
Present Research on the Application of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Advantages of the use of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 13: Mathematical Modeling Approaches in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction
Application of Mathematical Modeling in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Case Studies on Different Models Applied and Their Outcomes
Comparisons among the Models Applied
Future Directions
References
Chapter 14: Kinetics and Transport Phenomena in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction
Kinetics of Anode Reactions
Kinetics of Cathode Reactions
Kinetics of Ion Transport
Kinetics of Electron Transport
Mass Transfer Across Electrolytes
Flow Behavior
Future Directions
References
Chapter 15: Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Portable Applications
Introduction
Essential Requirements of Power Sources Used in Portable Electrical and Electronic Devices
Application of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Portable Devices
Associated Advantages and Disadvantages Compared to Other Power Sources
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 16: Policies on Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Energy Policies
Energy Economics
Environmental Policies
Management Policies
Social and Political Attitude and Implications
Existing Challenges
Future Directions
References
Chapter 17: Commercialization Trends and Prospects of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
Introduction
Why Direct Methanol Fuel Cells?
Prospective Sector(s) for Utilization of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells as Energy Sources
Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years: Comparison with Other Fuel Cells
Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years: Comparison with Other Alternative Energy Devices
Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years within the Energy Sector
Existing Challenges
Future Predictions
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191583
About the Author
Kingshuk Dutta
Dr. Kingshuk Dutta had obtained his BSc in chemistry, and BTech, MTech, and PhD in polymer science and technology from the University of Calcutta. He carried out his doctoral research as a senior research fellow, funded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (India), in the group of Prof. Patit P. Kundu. After completing his PhD, he worked as a national postdoctoral fellow, funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) [Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India], at the Indian Institute of Technology—Kharagpur, India. Currently, he is working as a Government of India funded researcher at the Cornell University, United States. His areas of interest lie in the fields of polymers, fuel cells and water purification. His expertise in fuel cells include methanol, bio/microbial and hydrogen fuel cells, and covers the aspects of investigating highly efficient and cost-effective materials for fabrication of the membrane electrolytes, electrodes, catalysts and catalyst supports, and designing of membrane electrode assemblies and flow channels. Until date, he has contributed to 36 experimental and review papers in reputed international journals, 8 book chapters, 1 book and numerous national and international presentations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Cornell University, USA