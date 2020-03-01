Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology

Chapter 1: Introduction to Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Background and Significance

 Definition

 Basic Working Principles

 Components and Features

 Expectations and Reality

 References

Chapter 2: Nafion-based Cation Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Cation Exchange Membranes

 Functions of the Cation Exchange Membrane

 Property Requirements of the Membrane Materials

 Present Research on Nafion-based Membranes

 Membrane Characterizations

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 3: Non-Nafion-based Cation Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction

 Present Research on non-Nafion-based Membranes

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 4: Anion Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Anion Exchange Membranes

 Functions of the Anion Exchange Membrane

 Property Requirements of the Membrane Materials

 Present Research of Anion Exchange Membranes

 Membrane Characterizations

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 5: Electrodes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Electrodes

 Functions of the Electrodes

 Property Requirements of the Electrodes

 Present Research

 Electrode Characterizations

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 6: Anode Catalyst Systems for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Anode Catalysts

 Functions of the Anode Catalysts

 Property Requirements of the Anode Catalyst Materials

 Present Research

 Anode Catalyst Characterizations

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 7: Cathode Catalyst Systems for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Cathode Catalysts

 Functions of the Cathode Catalysts

 Property Requirements of the Cathode Catalyst Materials

 Present Research

 Cathode Catalyst Characterizations

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 8: Membrane Electrode Assemblies in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Membrane Electrode Assemblies

 Characterizations and Functions of the Membrane Electrode Assembly

 Different Configurations of Membrane Electrode Assemblies

 Property Requirements of the Membrane Electrode Assembly

 Present Research

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 9: Bipolar Plates for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Bipolar Plates

 Characterizations and Functions of the Bipolar Plates

 Property Requirements of the Bipolar Plates

 Present Research

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 10: Gas Diffusion Layers for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Gas Diffusion Layers

 Characterizations and Functions of the Gas Diffusion Layers

 Property Requirements of the Gas Diffusion Layers

 Present Research

 Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 11: Flow Channel Designs for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction

 Characterizations and Functions of the Flow Channels

 Property Requirements of the Flow Channels

 Different Flow Channel Designs and Their Performance Evaluations

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 12: Application of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology

 Present Research on the Application of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Advantages of the use of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 13: Mathematical Modeling Approaches in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction

 Application of Mathematical Modeling in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Case Studies on Different Models Applied and Their Outcomes

 Comparisons among the Models Applied

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 14: Kinetics and Transport Phenomena in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction

 Kinetics of Anode Reactions

 Kinetics of Cathode Reactions

 Kinetics of Ion Transport

 Kinetics of Electron Transport

 Mass Transfer Across Electrolytes

 Flow Behavior

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 15: Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Portable Applications

 Introduction

 Essential Requirements of Power Sources Used in Portable Electrical and Electronic Devices

 Application of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Portable Devices

 Associated Advantages and Disadvantages Compared to Other Power Sources

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 16: Policies on Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Energy Policies

 Energy Economics

 Environmental Policies

 Management Policies

 Social and Political Attitude and Implications

 Existing Challenges

 Future Directions

 References

Chapter 17: Commercialization Trends and Prospects of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction

 Why Direct Methanol Fuel Cells?

 Prospective Sector(s) for Utilization of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells as Energy Sources

 Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years: Comparison with Other Fuel Cells

 Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years: Comparison with Other Alternative Energy Devices

 Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years within the Energy Sector

 Existing Challenges

 Future Predictions

 References