Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191583

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Kingshuk Dutta
Paperback ISBN: 9780128191583
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 516
Description

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Technology aims at signifying the overall progress witnessed in the field of DMFC over a period of the last ten years, highlighting on the components; materials; functions; properties and features; designs and configurations; operations; modelling; applications; pros and cons; social, political and market penetration; economics; and future directions. The book provides an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals, working principles and advancements made in DMFC technology. This book discusses every single aspect of the DMFC device technology, the associated advantages and drawbacks over the state-of-the-art materials and design, market opportunities and commercialization aspects, and possible future directions of research and development. This book, containing critical analyses and opinions from experts around the world, will garner considerable interest among actual users/scientists/experts.

Key Features

  • Analyses developments of membrane electrolytes, electrodes, catalysts, catalyst supports, bipolar plates, gas diffusion layers and flow channels as critical components of direct methanol fuel cells responsible for its present status and future progress
  • Includes modelling of direct methanol fuel cells to understand their scaling up potentials
  • Discusses commercial aspects of direct methanol fuel cells in terms of market penetration, end application, cost, viability, reliability, social and commercial perception, drawbacks and prospects

Readership

Industrial and academic sectors: alternative energy, fuel cell, direct methanol fuel cell, membrane, electrode, catalyst, and bipolar plate. Students, scientists and experts belonging to both industries and academia. Several aspects of this book can also be used for courses in Environment and Energy Technologies and Alternative Energy Technologies for engineering and technology programs in the undergraduate and postgraduate levels

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Background and Significance
 Definition
 Basic Working Principles
 Components and Features
 Expectations and Reality
 References

Chapter 2: Nafion-based Cation Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Cation Exchange Membranes
 Functions of the Cation Exchange Membrane
 Property Requirements of the Membrane Materials
 Present Research on Nafion-based Membranes
 Membrane Characterizations
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 3: Non-Nafion-based Cation Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction
 Present Research on non-Nafion-based Membranes
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 4: Anion Exchange Membranes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Anion Exchange Membranes
 Functions of the Anion Exchange Membrane
 Property Requirements of the Membrane Materials
 Present Research of Anion Exchange Membranes
 Membrane Characterizations
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 5: Electrodes for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Electrodes
 Functions of the Electrodes
 Property Requirements of the Electrodes
 Present Research
 Electrode Characterizations
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 6: Anode Catalyst Systems for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Anode Catalysts
 Functions of the Anode Catalysts
 Property Requirements of the Anode Catalyst Materials
 Present Research
 Anode Catalyst Characterizations
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 7: Cathode Catalyst Systems for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Cathode Catalysts
 Functions of the Cathode Catalysts
 Property Requirements of the Cathode Catalyst Materials
 Present Research
 Cathode Catalyst Characterizations
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 8: Membrane Electrode Assemblies in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Membrane Electrode Assemblies
 Characterizations and Functions of the Membrane Electrode Assembly
 Different Configurations of Membrane Electrode Assemblies
 Property Requirements of the Membrane Electrode Assembly
 Present Research
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 9: Bipolar Plates for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Bipolar Plates
 Characterizations and Functions of the Bipolar Plates
 Property Requirements of the Bipolar Plates
 Present Research
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 10: Gas Diffusion Layers for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of the Use of Gas Diffusion Layers
 Characterizations and Functions of the Gas Diffusion Layers
 Property Requirements of the Gas Diffusion Layers
 Present Research
 Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 11: Flow Channel Designs for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction
 Characterizations and Functions of the Flow Channels
 Property Requirements of the Flow Channels
 Different Flow Channel Designs and Their Performance Evaluations
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 12: Application of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction: Definition and General Description of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology
 Present Research on the Application of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
 Advantages of the use of Microelectromechanical Systems Technology in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 13: Mathematical Modeling Approaches in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction
 Application of Mathematical Modeling in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
 Case Studies on Different Models Applied and Their Outcomes
 Comparisons among the Models Applied
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 14: Kinetics and Transport Phenomena in Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction
 Kinetics of Anode Reactions
 Kinetics of Cathode Reactions
 Kinetics of Ion Transport
 Kinetics of Electron Transport
 Mass Transfer Across Electrolytes
 Flow Behavior
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 15: Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Portable Applications

 Introduction
 Essential Requirements of Power Sources Used in Portable Electrical and Electronic Devices
 Application of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Portable Devices
 Associated Advantages and Disadvantages Compared to Other Power Sources
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 16: Policies on Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Energy Policies
 Energy Economics
 Environmental Policies
 Management Policies
 Social and Political Attitude and Implications
 Existing Challenges
 Future Directions
 References

Chapter 17: Commercialization Trends and Prospects of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

 Introduction
 Why Direct Methanol Fuel Cells?
 Prospective Sector(s) for Utilization of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells as Energy Sources
 Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years: Comparison with Other Fuel Cells
 Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years: Comparison with Other Alternative Energy Devices
 Market Trends and Shares of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells for the Last 10 Years within the Energy Sector
 Existing Challenges
 Future Predictions
 References

About the Author

Kingshuk Dutta

Dr. Kingshuk Dutta had obtained his BSc in chemistry, and BTech, MTech, and PhD in polymer science and technology from the University of Calcutta. He carried out his doctoral research as a senior research fellow, funded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (India), in the group of Prof. Patit P. Kundu. After completing his PhD, he worked as a national postdoctoral fellow, funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) [Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India], at the Indian Institute of Technology—Kharagpur, India. Currently, he is working as a Government of India funded researcher at the Cornell University, United States. His areas of interest lie in the fields of polymers, fuel cells and water purification. His expertise in fuel cells include methanol, bio/microbial and hydrogen fuel cells, and covers the aspects of investigating highly efficient and cost-effective materials for fabrication of the membrane electrolytes, electrodes, catalysts and catalyst supports, and designing of membrane electrode assemblies and flow channels. Until date, he has contributed to 36 experimental and review papers in reputed international journals, 8 book chapters, 1 book and numerous national and international presentations.

Researcher, Cornell University, USA

