Direct Liquid Fuel Cells
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Advances and Technical Roadmaps for Future
Description
Direct Liquid Fuel Cells is a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals and specificities of the use of methanol, ethanol, glycerol, formic acid, sodium borohydride and other promising liquid fuels in fuel cells. Each of its chapter covers a different liquid fuel-based fuel cell technology in two basic parts: "liquid fuel" and "fuel cell technology". In the "fuel" part, data and information about the basic properties, availability and advantages of the fuel is explained. In this part, also the conventional production methods and alternative research for cost reduction of the fuel will be examined.
Key Features
- Presents information on different types of direct liquid fuel cells in a structured way that allows for direct comparison of available technology in terms of efficiency, feasibility, safety, fuel storage and handling
- Explores novel single cell and stack designs, and includes information on inorganic fuels, such as ammonia and hydrazine
- Covers detailed aspects related to each fuel, including steps and mechanisms of oxidation reactions, choices of polymer electrolyte membranes according to each different fuel, and methods for the crossover of specific liquid fuels
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry, and practitioners in the fuel cell energy and fuel cell transportation sectors. Graduate students and early-career researchers starting their research in direct liquid fuel cells development and optimization
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Introduction to Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells (DAFC)
3. Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)
4. Direct Ethanol Fuel Cells (DEFC)
5. Direct Propanol Fuel Cells (DPFC)
6. Direct Glycerol Fuel Cells (DGFC)
7. Direct Ethylene Glycol Fuel Cells (DEGFC)
8. Introduction to Other Organic Fuel Based FCs
9. Direct Formic Acid FCs (DFAFC)
10. Direct Dimethyl Ether FCs (DMEFC)
11. Introduction to Inorganic Fuel Based FCs
12. Direct Borohydride Fuel Cells (DBFC)
13. Direct Hydrazine Fuel Cells (DHFC)
14. Direct Ammonia Borane Fuel Cells (DABFC)
15. Use of Blended Fuels in Fuel Cells
16. Conclusions and Final Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186244
About the Editor
Ramiz Akay
Ramiz Gültekin Akay received his MS and Ph.D degrees in chemical engineering from Middle East Technical University (METU). He is an assistant professor in the chemical engineering department of Kocaeli University, in Turkey, where he has been lecturing for a decade on topics such as mathematical modelling in transport phenomena, electrochemical technologies and applications, fuel cell technology and applications, and electrochemical characterization methods. After working on many projects, attending many conferences and publishing articles on PEMFC components supported by university and governmental agencies, he has focused his research in the recent years on direct liquid fuel cell systems, particularly on direct borohydride fuel cells with his research group. His interdisciplinary group is currently working on a project granted by the National Science and Research Foundation of Turkey (TUBITAK) that aims at modeling and developing components such as anode catalyst, anion and cation exchange membranes, and flow field plates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Kocaeli University, Turkey
Ayse Bayrakceken Yurtcan
Ayşe Bayrakçeken Yurtcan received her Masters and PhD degrees in Chemical Engineering from Middle East Technical University (Turkey). She has been a visiting scientist in University of Connecticut (USA) and a post-doctorate fellow in Koç University (Turkey) before becoming an associate professor in Atatürk University (Turkey). Her research is mostly on carbon, graphene and aerogel supported nanomaterials, with special focus on nanomaterials for PEM fuel cells, direct liquid feed fuel cells and supercapacitors. She is also working on hydrophobic materials for PEM fuel cells, preparation of supported nanoparticles via supercritical fluids and microwave irradiation technique. Dr. Bayrakçeken Yurtcan has published a number of scientific articles and conference papers, was awarded “Thesis of the Year” for her PhD Thesis, and Outstanding Young Scientists from the Turkish Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Ataturk University, Turkey
